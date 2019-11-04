Altria: Few Reasons To Be Bullish From Q3 Results

At $44.79, Altria shares are not cheap enough relative to the speculative nature of its mostly regulatory-related risks. We reiterate Neutral.

A $4.5bn write-down in the value of the Juul stake signifies expectations for slower growth in vaping, both in the U.S. and internationally.

Altria reduced its 2020-22 EPS CAGR outlook to 5-8% (from 7-9%), due to its expectations of more IQOS investments and less Juul earnings.

U.S. cigarette volume decline remained high in Q3, but headwinds against vaping growth came late in the quarter and may have more impact in Q4.

We search for reasons to be bullish on Altria by reviewing its Q3 results, which were released on Thursday (31 October).

Introduction

We initiated our coverage on Altria (MO) in mid-June with a Bearish rating, and subsequently upgraded it to Neutral in mid-September, after the shares lost 12% of their value in 3 months, as shown below:

Blue Sky Altria Rating History vs. Share Price NB. Share price as of day of article submission for each rating. Source: Seeking Alpha.

Our original negative view on Altria was based on the acceleration of the decline in U.S. cigarette volumes, which was largely caused by the explosive growth in vaping. We believed that Altria’s 35% investment in Juul and its undisclosed economics on IQOS (Philip Morris' (PM) heat-not-burn product) would not be enough to offset the loss of earnings when these products cannibalise Altria's core cigarette business.

Our subsequent upgrade was due to valuation and the then merger discussions with Philip Morris, which were eventually terminated.

With the 19Q3 results that were released on Thursday (31 October), we searched for reasons to be bullish on Altria in the operational and P&L figures, but concluded by reiterating our Neutral rating, for reasons explained below.

U.S. Cigarette Volume Decline Still High

The year-on-year decline in U.S. cigarette volume has remained high during 19Q3. For the industry this was 5.5%, only slightly lower than Q2's 6.0%:

The decline in U.S. cigarette industry volume was also 5.5% on a rolling last-12-months basis in Q3, continuing the acceleration in the last few quarters, with “cross-category movement” (mostly smokers moving to e-cigarettes) having an increasing impact over time:

US Cigarette Industry Volume Decline by Component (Rolling Last-12-Months) Source: Altria results presentation (19Q3).

Altria's Smokeables volume actually declined 7.5% year-on-year for Q3 year-to-date (including a 7% decline in Q3), continuing an acceleration since 2015:

Altria Smokeables Volume Decline Y/Y (2014-19Q3) Source: Altria company filings.

We had hoped for a slowdown in cigarette volume declines after the regulatory headwinds against the growth of vaping. However, most of the developments actually occurred quite late in 19Q3, so their impact may yet to materialize:

Future changes in vaping growth rates are hard to predict. At the moment, e-cigarette companies are still waiting for the FDA's formal guidance on future marketing restrictions, and many of them have not followed Juul’s unilateral actions in restricting/reducing sales. It is possible that, from developments so far alone, vaping growth will slow and cigarette volume decline will decelerate in 19Q4, but this is a speculative assumption to make.

Cutting 2020-22 EPS CAGR

Altria announced a reduction in their outlook for 2020-22 adjusted EPS CAGR, from 7-9% to 5-8%. The key reasons given by management were:

To allow the flexibility to invest in IQOS and On (oral tobacco product)

To take into account the reduction of earnings now expected from Juul

Consistent with these, management did not change their outlook for cigarette industry volume decline in this period (still 4-6% annually).

Interestingly, management did not give 2020 guidance, and declined to comment if the 5-8% CAGR outlook implies a minimum 5% adjusted EPS growth in any given year during this period. We believe these represent a degree of uncertainty in earnings for the immediate future.

Altria also confirmed the previous 2019 adjusted EPS guidance of $4.19-4.27, implying 5-7% growth from 2018 ($3.99).

$4.5bn Write-Down on Juul

Altria wrote down $4.5bn of the $12.8bn it paid for a 35% stake in Juul in December 2018, citing three key reasons:

“Lower e-vapor category volumes in the U.S.” following headwinds that have developed in the market, mostly on the regulatory front

It would now take “longer for Juul to realize the strong margin performance that we previously communicated”

Management have “revised our estimates of Juul’s international business due to recent market development”

In international markets, management stated they have seen regulators in a number of countries taking action against vaping, following events in the U.S. This is clearly bad news for Altria as Juul's earnings from non-U.S. markets were supposed to help offset Juul's dilution of Altria's U.S. cigarette earnings.

For Philip Morris, Juul's slower progress is good news , in line with our view that Philip Morris' operations in Europe and elsewhere will not be disrupted by Juul (see "Philip Morris: Reiterating Our 15-25% Return Buy Case After Q3" published recently).

IQOS to Launch in Second U.S. City

Altria announced it will be launching IQOS in a second U.S. city (Richmond, Virginia) in November, following the launch in Atlanta, Georgia in September.

Management also described how Altria has been selling IQOS in an attractively-priced device/heatstick bundle, and seemed willing to incur the short-term costs in doing so for long-term growth. They emphasized how IQOS remains the first and only heat-not-burn tobacco product that has been approved for sale in the U.S.

Given the limited disclosure to date on the economic terms between Altria and Philip Morris on IQOS, we remain concerned how much Altria would benefit from its growth, especially with IQOS investments being cited as one of the two reasons for the 2020-22 guidance cut.

For Philip Morris, Altria's renewed focus on IQOS can only be good news

19Q3 P&L Highlights

The 19Q3 P&L results were largely as expected, continuing trends from H1, with weak revenues offset by cost cuts.

With the 7% year-on-year decline in cigarette volumes, the Smokeables segment saw net revenues after excise grew 2.5% year-on-year (0.2% before excise), but Operating Companies Income ("OCI") growing 12.6% thanks to cost cuts:

Altria Smokeables Segment Financials (19Q3 vs. Prior Year) Source: Altria results press release (19Q3).

Altria is targeting $575m (5.8% of 2018 adjusted OCI) in annualised savings on the group level by 2019 year-end, and most of this is likely in Smokeables. At least some of the cost cuts will be one-off in nature, for example the closure of Altria's own e-cigarette businesses in 19Q1.

Smokeables still contributes 85% of Altria's OCI. Smokeless contributes most of the remainder, and is continuing to grow its OCI at near 10% year-on-year. Wine is a small segment that has seen profits deteriorate substantially:

Altria OCI by Segment (19Q3 vs. Prior Year) Source: Altria results press release (19Q3).

For Altria in total, group OCI grew 13.5% year-on-year in 19Q3, but Adjusted Net Income grew more slowly at 9.2%, due to the higher interest expense from the new debt that was issued to fund the investment in Juul:

Altria Group Financials (19Q3 vs. Prior Year) NB. The $1.1bn of pre-tax losses related to Cronos consists of $1.3bn in market-to-market losses offset by $0.2bn of earnings. Source: Altria results press release (19Q3).

(Adjusted Net Income excludes both the $4.5bn Juul write-down and $1.1bn in pre-tax losses associated with Altria's investment in Cronos.)

Year-to-date Adjusted EPS growth of 4.8% year-on-year is below the 5-7% implied by 2019 guidance, but the difference will likely be made up during Q4.

Valuation

At $44.79, Altria shares are trading on 10.7x P/E and 8.3% Free Cash Yield ("FCF") Yield on last-12-months financials; the dividend yield is 7.5% (based on an annualised dividend of $3.36 per share):

Altria Net Income, Cashflow & Valuation NB. Adjustments were made to normalise the costs of settlement charges and pension contributions over time. Source: Altria company filings, Bloomberg (31-Oct-19).

Compared to other tobacco companies, Altria has a lower FCF Yield than British American Tobacco (referred here as "BAT") (BTI) and Imperial Brands (referred here as "IMB") (OTCQX:IMBBY); Altria has the same dividend yield as BAT:

Altria FCF Yield & Dividend Yield vs. Peers (2018) NB. IMB financials for FY18 (ending Sep); all other companies on CY18. Altria & PM dividend yield based on annualising latest dividends. Source: Company filings, Bloomberg (31-Oct-19).

Altria being more "expensive" than IMB and BAT is largely explained by the differences in companies' businesses and capital structures:

IMB (Neutral-rated since July) has higher FCF and Dividend Yields, especially after the approx. 20% fall in its share price in late September, because its earnings are of much lower quality, due to its high exposure to low-growth markets and limited line-up of Next Generation Products.

BAT (un-rated) has a higher FCF Yield due to its much higher level of debt, at more than 4x net debt / EBITDA, compared to Altria's 2.4x. BAT's FCF is needed for debt repayments to reduce its leverage

In terms of EV / EBIT (which includes debt and minority investments), Altria is similarly valued as BAT, and more expensive than IMB:

Altria EV / EBIT vs. Peers NB. IMB financials for FY18 (ending Sep); all other companies on CY18. Source: Company filings, Bloomberg (31-Oct-19).

Conclusion

Altria’s 19Q3 results showed little improvement, with cigarette volume declines still at a high level; its EBIT growth was largely due to cost cuts.

However, the regulatory headwinds against vaping only started in late Q3, so it is possible than their impact will become more pronounced in Q4.

We believe a slowdown in Next Generation Product ("NGP") growth will benefit Altria earnings. While Altria is involved in the leading product in each NGP category through Juul and IQOS, Altria's share of economics is either not high enough or clear enough for these to sufficiently offset their cannibalisation of Altria's profits from cigarettes.

The regulatory environment in the U.S. continues to be unpredictable, both in vaping and in the FDA's broader anti-nicotine stance. This introduces a high degree of speculative risk in any predictions of Altria's future earnings.

At $44.79, Altria shares are not cheap enough to compensate for the speculative nature of its risks. We reiterate our Neutral recommendation.

We prefer Philip Morris for its presence in less mature markets and IQOS. We continue to be Neutral on IMB and have no rating on BAT.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.