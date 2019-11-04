IFN: Finding A Way To Navigate India's Perfect Storm

IFN is a closed end fund focused on India. Its sector exposure is similar to the index, but it is more selective and focused on better capitalized companies.

However, the country has several long run advantages. Additionally, returns on the upside during emerging market booms can be extreme.

India is in the middle of a credit crisis that started in shadow banking, but is impacting the entire economy.

A shadow banking crisis has darkened the outlook for India’s economy. Recent high profile bank failures indicate problems are far from over. In some ways, this crisis is self inflicted. The legacy of inefficient public lenders continues to misalign incentives throughout the economy. Making matters worse, in 2016 government temporarily abolished large banknotes, leading to many depositing in banks and mutual funds, who in turn loaned to shadow banks who went on to a lot of property projects.

Although the epicenter of this crisis is in the financial sector, especially non bank financial companies (NBFCs), the impact is spreading throughout the economy. Credit availability has plummeted for both businesses and consumers. Many skyscrapers are being left half built. Between 55-60% of first time borrowers rely on non-bank lenders for credit. The Economist, citing Credit Suisse noted that 30% of deposits in India are uninsured, making bank failures much more catastrophic for consumers in India than they are in the US.

Headlines are justifiably gloomy.

The crisis, however, cannot be compartmentalised. Shadow banks have borrowed from bad banks which may have borrowed from good ones. Another collapse in one corner could easily cause panic elsewhere. -The Economist, October 12 Hit by lay-offs, pay cuts and reduced earnings, anxious consumers are tightening their belt. - Financial Times, October 29

The Reserve Bank of India and other Indian policymakers have responded aggressively with measures to improve liquidity. Yet, it is likely that things will get worse before they get better.

Yet, long term demographics are highly favorable for India. It is one of the few countries in the world with a proportionally large young population. More than half the population is under 30, and less than 25% is over 45. Contrast that with the demographic time bomb faced by many places such as China, Japan, Europe, and the US. India is a long way from being rich, but it s not likely to grow old before it does get rich. In the long run a large young population is likely to be a positive contributor to economic growth and investor returns.

There are advantages to the business culture as well. One side effect of the large informal sector is a culture of entrepreneurship, and innovation. It has a strong IT services industry, which fits in favorably with long run trends of increasing technology adoption around the world. Many multinational companies have been operating subsidiaries in India for years, and India increasingly has its own domestic champions. Additionally, it has a large domestic market, making it less vulnerable to the changes in trade policy than most emerging markets.

Additionally, starting from a low base is often a key driver of the large returns experienced during emerging market booms. Large portions of the population still does not have access to banks, so moving to a modern financial system has non-linear impacts across the economy. Similarly, a large portion of rural areas are still lacking electricity. A lot of upside potential is available from these basic fixes. The middle class is growing in India, albeit from a small base.

Companies that survive the credit crisis will emerge in a stronger competitive position. Investors that can avoid credit landmines and find good businesses can experience out sized returns when a shortage of capital turns into a surplus of capital

Historically, the Indian market, has returned slightly better than emerging markets as a group. As with emerging markets in general, volatility can be extreme, but investors that can hold are rewarded handsomely during good years. Here are the returns of the MSCI India Index from 2005-2018. (Investors exposure to the index via the INDA etf).

Source: MSCI India Fact Sheet

One cannot get broad India exposure without investing in the financials sector. The MSCI India Index covers 85% of the Indian equity universe, and is nearly a quarter financials.

Source: MSCI India Fact Sheet

Given the current credit crisis, it seems it would be worthwhile to find an active manager who is to selectively navigate the space. This leads us to the India Fund (IFN), and India focused closed end fund managed by Aberdeen.

Strategy and performance.

IFN operates a more concentrated portfolio, with 41 holdings compared to 79 for the MSCI India Index. The average P/E for their holdings is 28.56 compared to 23.64 for the index. Their sector exposures are very similar to the index.

Source: IFN Fact Sheet

Although IFN’s weighting in the financial sector is very similar to the index, their semi-annual report indicates they are trying to focus only on better capitalized names. Notably, it avoided exposure to problematic companies such as Yes Bank,and Reliance Anil Dhirbuhai Ambani Group. On the other hand, their investments in relatively banks with relatively stronger balance sheets such as Kotak Mahindra Bank and HDFC Bank contributed to recent performance.

More well capitalized non bank financial companies(NBFCs) will emerge with better market share. However, even the best investments in India will experience high volatility.

For example, in the recent semi-annual report they discussed holdings in one conglomerate that they believed was fundamentally strong in spite of recently poor stock performance.

One of the main detractors from the Fund’s relative performance for the period was the holding in conglomerate Piramal Enterprises Ltd., as the stock price was hampered by the stress within the NBFC sector. As Piramal Enterprises is one of the better-run NBFCs, in our opinion, its shares initially rallied but eventually gave back their gains. Investors became concerned over Piramal Enterprises’ exposure to commercial real estate, and feared that Piramal Enterprises also could suffer challenges similar to those of other NBFCs. We remain comfortable with the stock as we think that Piramal Enterprises has reduced the risk in its loan book and has raised enough funds to bolster its capital base. We believe that Piramal Enterprises may even have an opportunity to expand its business at the expense of its weaker peers.

Overall, IFN’s more selective fundamental approach has performed well relative to the MSCI India index over time:

Source: IFN Fact Sheet

Valuation

IFN’s NAV discount has ranged between 8.5% and 16% over the past year. It has traded at a discount most of its existence, with few exceptions, mainly during India stock market booms when price return outpace NAV return. Between 2003 and 2005, for example, price return was 367%, and NAV return was 321%. Aberdeen has a reasonable discount management policy under which they will repurchase shares when the discount gets over 10%. They repurchased $25 million worth of shares in 2018, under this policy, and around $400,000 in 2019.

Source: CEF Connect

A modest discount by itself doesn’t justify investment. It needs to be accompanied by a high probability catalyst to close the discount, such as an activist, or underlying assets that are themselves undervalued. At this point there is no catalyst that will make Aberdeen traded all the way up to NAV. There are probably more problems to work out in the ongoing Indian credit crisis. Indian equities as a whole don’t look dramatically cheap by historical standards

Source : https://www.ceicdata.com/en/indicator/india/pe-ratio

I’m still not comfortable taking on exposure to Indian equities, but I’m keeping IFN on my watchlist. Eventually, companies that survive will be stronger, and positive sentiment will return to emerging markets in general, and India in particular. When this occurs, investors in IFN will get the double benefit of dramatically increased equity prices, and the turning of a discount into a premium.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.