Seadrill Gets A 2-Year Job For Drillship, But The Dayrate Is Not Inspiring

It's been a while since we last heard any news from Seadrill (SDRL). At the beginning of September, the company reported a one-year contract for drillship West Neptune, followed by a contract awarded to drillship Sonangol Libongos, which is part of the joint venture between Seadrill and Angola's Sonangol.

Now, the company reported a new contract - drillship West Tellus got a two-year contract in Brazil from Petrobras (PBR). The rig will begin working in the fourth quarter of 2019, in direct continuation of the current contract with Petrobras. West Tellus has been on contract with Petrobras from April 2015, and the latest fleet status report indicates a dayrate of $317,000. Seadrill stated that the contract value is approximately $170 million, inclusive of managed pressure drilling (MPD) and ancillary services. Thus, the dayrate is approximately $233,000.

West Tellus

While the dayrate looks optically good, it should be adjusted for the MPD and services that Seadrill will provide. The most recent data point on this front was provided by Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD), which put its drillship Pacific Khamsin on similar contracts with Equinor (EQNR) and Total (TOT). On a contract with Equinor, Pacific Khamsin will work from November 2019 to February 2020 at a dayrate of $227,000, which consists of a $175,000 base dayrate plus $52,000 for MPD and integrated services package. The next contract with Total will keep the rig busy from March 2020 to July 2020 at a dayrate of $252,000, which consists of a $185,000 base dayrate plus $67,000 for MPD and integrated services package.

We do not know the exact composition of services that Seadrill will provide and whether they can be directly compared to what Pacific Drilling will provide or not. I'd also note that Pacific Drilling's contracts are short-term in nature while Seadrill put its drillship on a long-term contract. Nevertheless, the numbers for "MPD and services" from Pacific Drilling serve as a good starting point for the evaluation of Seadrill's contract.

Brazil has recently been a tough place for drillers from a dayrate point of view. This year, local players Constellation and Petroserv put its drillships on work for dayrates of $155,000-160,000. Transocean (RIG) put Ocean Rig's drillships Deepwater Mykonos and Deepwater Corcovado on long-term contracts with dayrates of $215,000 for Mykonos and $195,000 for Corcovado. In recent earnings call, Diamond Offshore stated that Brazil was a place where bidding low was a major factor of getting a job: "[…] Brazil specifically is one of the places where they accept differentiation on a financial perspective. In other words, a DP semi can compete against the sixth-generation or seventh-generation drillship just by giving a discount and that's accepted down there".

With the above-mentioned facts in mind, it looks like Seadrill's contract dayrate was composed as a base dayrate of $180,000 plus $53,000 for MPD and services, or something similar. Given the current Seadrill's financial situation, the company needs to keep its drillship fleet employed. While a few contracts have been announced this year, a number of rigs are waiting for their next work: drillship West Saturn has finished its contract for Equinor in Brazil and is warm-stacked in Trinidad (as per Bassoe Offshore); drillship West Carina is warm-stacked in Malaysia; drillship West Jupiter finishes its current work for Total in Nigeria in December 2019 and currently has no follow-up work. In these circumstances, Seadrill will likely remain the low bidder for the upcoming contracts.

In the short term, a combination of rising oil prices, some upside in peer companies, and a new contract may create a setup for a momentum speculative play above $2.00. In the long term, Seadrill is in a very challenging situation as the company has major problems on the semi-sub front where many rigs are stacked while dayrates for drillship long-term contracts don't look inspiring at all, given the size of Seadrill's debt.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DO, SDRL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.