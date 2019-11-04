Twilio - The Case To Buy The Shares

The outlook for this company is far brighter than headlines suggest-I believe the slowing growth story is wrong and that the company will achieve elevated growth for years to come.

The article was also shared with PRO+ Tech subscribers - find out more about PRO+ here.

How strong is their moat, how large is their TAM, how good is their sales execution, how intelligent is their strategy.

These are always crucial points to consider in evaluating the shares of a company. I have had many messages of some urgency asking me to write a note to outline my opinion given the share price implosion seen by Twilio in the wake of its earnings release. I have heard that some investment boards have lit up with negative evaluations of Twilio as a company and as a stock. Just to make sure readers are clear on my point of view: there was nothing at all in the earnings report or the concomitant conference call that might have logically altered anyone’s conviction about the company. No wheels have come off, no speed bumps were hit, and nothing was revealed that is or should be a major cause for alarm. If Twilio shares had been over-valued in the eyes of some before, at this point, with the shares essentially flat for the year, and with the company having just announced a quarter with organic growth of 47%, the valuation asymmetry would seem to have vanished.

I own Twilio shares and have done so for a considerable time. Depending on specific circumstances relating to different portfolios I manage, I will buy more and recommend to readers to buy the shares. As is always the case in these kinds of situations, there is no particular need to rush to acquire shares. It typically takes 3 days for share holder turnover to reach completion-I usually advise subscribers to scale into a position.

I have seen some comments about Twilio in the wake of this guide down that are simply factually incorrect. In particular, management has provided organic growth rates as well as reported growth rates since the acquisition of SendGrid-the organic growth rate this past quarter was 47%. Some observers are apparently concerned about the outlook for the company's Flex offering which they believe is below expectations. I am not quite sure what expectations have been for Flex and if the company has not met its projections. I am not particularly surprised to see disruptive technology take some time to be adopted-this is a different kind of sale than getting a $5k-$10k order from a developer as the CFO recently suggested at an investor conference. In any event, this is not particularly new news.

The company has a business model that is different than that of other vendors in the software space. It passes through communication costs that its user incur when their customers use the application. That is not a great surprise-the company discusses the trajectory of gross margins and the influence of carrier charges on each conference call.

Perhaps the apogee of strangeness was reached by the Moness Crespi analyst who had a buy on the name before the earnings. It was his assertion that the earnings date had been tailored to coincide with the release of earnings by Apple (OTC:APPL) and Facebook (FB). He claimed that the company wanted to disguise their earnings release and did so by scheduling the earnings when analysts and investors were listening to other calls. I just have to leave any further interpretation of that assertion to readers-as I would speculation about the Kennedy assassination.

As it happens, in the wake of the earnings release, most analysts moved their price targets downward marginally and left their ratings unchanged. After all, a one year price target of $125 which was the most common figure arrived at by covering analysts, represents a 30% gain from current levels supporting their buy ratings.

The one issue that might resonate with some readers is that the company indicated it would be aggressive in opex spending to take advantage of the opportunities it sees. That is always part of conundrum in growth stock investing, and from time to time, investors can either favor growth or reported earnings. I personally favor growth-why else really to own shares in growth companies, but this is certainly not a universal predilection and the current fashion seems more focused on reported earnings.

Some Context of Twilio's valuation

Wednesday evening, after market close, Twilio reported the results of its September quarter. Most readers will be aware that the shares lost 10% of their value Thursday, and wound up at a level not seen since January 7th of this year. The shares are now down by 36% since their high point hit back at the end of July. Thursday’s loss was partially animated by another day of weak tech stock performance-the IGV fell somewhat and for the most part, high growth tech stocks fell more. But regardless of how it is measured, there is little doubt that Twilio shares have substantially under-performed the last 3 months, and now on a YTD basis.

There are times when I find myself out of sequence with the market. Twilio’s operational performance was not substandard, it is not losing market share, its TAM is rising and while one might say its sales execution this quarter wasn’t a blow-out neither was it below planned levels. Lots of subscribers have mentioned to me that the company has received a firestorm of criticism in terms of its outlook. In my view, its outlook is no different Thursday evening than a day ago or three months ago. The company is a leader in its category, and its category continues to achieve strong growth. It has a couple of significant initiatives in newer spaces; people who follow Twilio have been awaiting Flex and it is now here and winning major account customers. And since the company acquired SendGrid, we have been expecting to see the company develop an application that allows for ad-targeting based on e-mail data, and that too is now here.

The anatomy of a disappointment

Twilio reported a quarter in which its revenues increase by 47% on an organic basis and exceeded prior expectations by a couple of percent. Earnings, too, were a bit above prior expectations. The company forecast that revenues this quarter would be around $313 million and that EPS for the quarter would be around $.02. Prior expectations for the period had been for revenues of $322 million with EPS of $.07. Given that Twilio has a 100% record on beats after it dealt with the issues it had with Uber and with WhatsApp, I have every reason to believe that this forecast will prove to be conservative.

Part of the guide, and for that matter the performance reported this past quarter, relates to billing credits. Apparently during the last quarter, the company determined that its pass-through billing was not accurately reflecting appropriate contractual terms. The company has issued credits to several large user to remediate the issue. These credits amounted to about $5 million last quarter and are expected to amount to another $5 million this quarter. These credits will not be a significant factor in 2020 operations. As compared to other companies, Twilio has a more complex billing paradigm because its revenue is based on usage by the second, and it is passing through some billing for communications services. It is not terribly surprising that it has encountered an infrastructure issue given the number of active accounts and the variety of billing arrangements it has, particularly with larger users where this issue was located. Essentially 80% of the guide-down for both revenues and for earnings relates to this issue-which is not a significant problem or one that will have long duration.

The company reported a 132% dollar base expansion (DBE) rate. The company doesn’t guide to that number and I have never seen a company guide to a number that is not easy to forecast. For some time now, the DBE had been in the range of 140%+/- although there have been prior quarters with a DBE of 132%. Given the business model of Twilio, it is more or less inevitable to see DBE decline over time. The DBE was impacted by 200 basis points because of the previously mentioned billing credits.At this point, Twilio 172k active accounts, some of which have become quite old. In addition, the rate of new account acquisition is higher now, and that also pulls down the DBE rate. Last quarter the company grew active accounts by 7% sequentially, which is a reacceleration when compared to the 4% rate reported in Q1.

Many investors are concerned about waning growth for this company. No doubt as revenues for Twilio reach $1.5 billion, there probably is some growth slowdown from particularly elevated growth rates. But the growth reported last year was considered to be anomalous at the time and using it as a compare point can and has lead to spurious investment conclusions.

Twilio has a business model that passes along usage to its revenues. And Twilio has more than a few customers who use robo calls to contact perspective customers. So, inevitably, 2018 saw outsize revenue growth because of the election season and its plague of political calls and the volume of robo calls which were at exceptional levels. In fact, Q3 saw growth of 68% and Q4 saw growth of 78%. In addition to the "political" revenue, the company had a unique international customer with a specific campaign whose revenue was at elevated levels in the last half of 2018. In fact Q4-2018 sequential growth actually reached 21%, up from 14% in Q3. It is difficult to make an apples to apples comparison for that metric because SendGrid has a lower growth rate and different seasonality and in the calculation, the $5 million of credits has to be considered.

But overall, Q3 sequential growth came to a bit more than 9%. Just how much that might be below the sequential growth in Q3 2018, given the headwind from SendGrid and the impact from the international customer and political calls is not easy to understand. But suffice to say, I think that 9% growth sequentially was at the bottom end of a likely range.

The forecast for Q4 sequential growth is 6%-and that includes netting out the credits. I think that is remarkably conservative guidance-and one that would be very unlikely. I imagine that at the end of the day, sequential growth will come to 9%-10%, yielding the typical 3%-4% upside vs. guidance that the company has achieved quite consistently for more than a couple of years.

At the moment, published estimates for 2020 revenue growth for Twilio are at 32%, down a little because of the way some analysts create models, which rely on quarterly guidance as their principle input. Since I do not believe anything has changed, other than the specifics called out by the company with regards to the credits and the election growth of revenues, I continue to use a 40% growth estimate in my valuation analysis. That puts the shares well below average in terms of valuation for its growth cohort. Interestingly, the shares would still be less than average in terms of EV/S even if I were to use a 30% growth cohort.

How strong is their moat/How large is their TAM?

Twilio pioneered and continues to dominate the space that is now called CPaaS (Communications Platform as a Service). One thing that seems to have eluded some commentators in their rush to judgement regarding the problems so-called regarding Twilio’s performance as evinced in its latest quarterly earnings is to evaluate if there is some new competitive threat on the horizon or in play. Lacking some palpable substantiation that this company has lost its competitive edge puts complaints about the stock price in a different category, I think. I am not going to try to write a full-blown exposition as to why Twilio continues to win in its space. I mentioned earlier that the company saw a noticeable reacceleration in new customer wins last quarter.

I have linked here to probably the most thorough 3rd party evaluation of the CPaaS space. It seems obvious that Twilio is the leader in terms of what it can offer users and how it has been able to extend its technology. That has not changed, and the specifics of last quarter’s report really have not changed anyone’s expectations about the future evolution of the CPaaS space. Here is another link to a 3rd party analysis that calls Twilio the Microsoft of its space. I really have no way of adding to that evaluation.

There are more than a few third party evaluations of comparisons between Twilio and its competitors. Trying to determine who has which particular feature or bit of functionality would be a major undertaking. As a practical matter, competition is a war of features, and to a certain extent, size and geographical coverage matters. Twilio can and does spend more on development because it can amortize the spending over millions of users-7 million registered users at this time. The company’s major announcement at this last user meeting was a feature called “conversations.” Chat/Conversations is now a basic feature of most web sites, and it is important for Twilio to launch into the market ahead of its competitors. Much of what exists in the chat space today is not really functional-I can testify to that personally.

Twilio has many competitors and most of these have been competitors for a decade. The competitors most often cited are Plivo and Nexmo. Nexmo has belonged to Vonage (VG) now for a few years, and perhaps that has created more opportunities for Twilio as the strategy pursued by Vonage seems to have not been one that has created a direct challenge to Twilio’s leadership. These are the same competitors that Twilio has faced for years now, and the results have continued to favor Twilio, despite it charging a premium price for its service.

It can be difficult to define the CPaaS market with any precision, but just to note, the IDC analysis suggests that the market is likely to enjoy a CAGR of 39% through 2022 and to reach a size of $11 billion by that time. Given that Twilio’s expected revenues next year are forecast to be $1.5 billion, its opportunities are substantial.

Twilio’s moat is not based particularly on particular features and certainly not on price. Basically, it continues to maintain its first mover advantage, its has the broadest geographic reach of anyone in the space and it is considered to have the most evolved support organization. These attributes are essentially unchanged over the past several years. From time to time, Twilio extends its capabilities compared to its competitors-but it would be an overreach to suggest that the company has completely unduplicated technology. What it does have is more of almost everything CPaaS users might want in the space that appeals to both developers and to enterprise buyers.

That is really the core of the Twilio investment case; a leadership position in one of the most rapidly growing spaces in the software industry. That was true a year ago, it was true last week, and nothing in the earnings report should have changed anyone’s expectations as to the company’s future positioning in the CPaaS space-well except if one’s investment style is based on conspiracy theories. There really is no substantive reason to develop forward expectations that suggest growth will continue to achieve 40% growth for some time into the future.

How strong is Twilio’s Sales Execution

As other’s have remarked, Twilio does have a different business model than most other companies whose revenue model is based on subscriptions. It does offer a service that involves the resale of communication connections based on the time of usage. So, some of its metrics are not, and should not be anticipated to be the same as other IT vendors.

This past quarter sales and marketing spend came to 34% of total revenues and that was up from 25% of total revenues in the year earlier quarter. The ratio just reported this past quarter includes a substantial expense for the company’s Signal. But overall, sales and marketing spend rose by 11% last quarter, a rate modestly greater than the 9% sequential quarter growth in revenues, and probably consistent with the growth in revenues adjusting for the expense connected with the Signal event. The company continues to hire reps and expand its sales coverage at rates that will support growth in the range of 40%.

Some critics of the company have suggested that there has yet to be any leverage seen from the acquisition of SendGrid. Indeed, the numbers speak for themselves in that regard. One reason to acquire SendGrid was to cement Twilio’s position as the leader in CPaaS by broadening its footprint. Ultimately that leadership position means more than can be readily expressed in numbers in terms of sales execution.

Much of sales execution for this company involves developing a flywheel in which developers use its API’s and in turn, enterprises turn to applications created by developers using Twilio tools. Twilio continues to secure significant enterprise wins because of its reputation and because it has been willing to invest in a sales capacity that is difficult for its rivals to challenge. Some substantive enterprise wins last quarter included the USDA Finance Center and Chime, a bank platform which is incorporating a Twilio powered IVR application. The company also announced 2 large Flex wins including Allianz and CompuCom. It is my impression that one issue that some observers have raised relates to the sales trajectory for Flex. Flex is not the same kind of sale and has a different business model than the rest of what is offered by Twilio.

Flex has a typical enterprise sales cycle, but it also will have typical software gross margins as it is not burdened by the pass-through costs of communications providers. One reason that Twilio has seen its sales cost ratios escalate is that it has to recruit an enterprise sales force both for CPaaS opportunities but for Flex as well, far in advance of generating significant revenue from the later product. I think critics who feel Flex has not been a successful launch are not familiar with the sales cycle of enterprise products. Just as an analog, it has taken Workday (WDAY) more than 2 years to where its financial apps have started to drive growth and to replace HCM as the company’s major source of growth. I think investors might do well to consider that pattern in terms of what they might realistically anticipate for Flex-and on that basis, Flex is seeing earlier traction with major accounts than Workday was able to generate.

Twilio’s cross sell activity with SendGrid is still in its infancy. Much of the spade work relates to specific industry verticals where use cases that involve both SendGrid and Twilio have to be developed. SendGrid was acquired 9 months ago, and I would have been surprised to see much more in the way of cross sell than has been indicated-enterprise sales move at a far different cadence than the sale of a $5000 set of API’s to a developer-and why anyone might have thought otherwise is simply not something I can figure out.

The company has an IoT initiative, which is based on its IP in providing connectivity. The company announced a significant win with Mason-not the office products company that sponsors the Yankees, but a company that is a 3 years old and which builds custom hardware for different devices. Whether this develops into a major opportunity is hard to know-the customer is all of 3 years old at this point. I have linked to a Forbes article that better describes the opportunity.

How strong is Twilio’s sales execution-it seems very strong to me, and it was so last quarter as well.

The Twilio model and valuing the shares

First of all, I was struck by the comment relayed to me by a subscriber that Twilio was not transparent in disclosing its growth. It reported total growth, as it has to, it reported revenues for SendGrid and it reported organic growth. I am not entirely sure as to what might have confused some observers.

The company reported that it had discovered errors in its billing processes. Twilio self-evidently has a more complex billing process than other companies of its age-because it has to bill based on usage and based on application. It would no doubt be best if its systems could have adapted flawlessly to volume; that being said, the ability the company had to catch the errors internally, is better than might have been the case. Twilio will need to continue to upgrade its internal infrastructure to match its growth, and this is just a fact of life for a company of this scale, and this growth rate and a complex billing paradigm. It should be noted that the current CFO, Khozema Shipchandler became CFO in November last year

As I have mentioned earlier, Twilio has a model that produces gross margins in the mid-high 50% range, and regardless of the success of Flex and the cross selling of SendGrid, that metric is unlikely to change anytime soon. At this point, Twilio, while enjoying strong enterprise penetration, is still in the early phases of achieving predictable growth from its largest enterprise customers-its 10 largest users account for 13% of revenue. Last quarter, revenues from those customer were sequentially flat; regardless of the absence of political business it might be reasonable to anticipate normal sequential growth from that business segment in this current quarter.

Management has made a conscious decision to accelerate its investment, particularly in sales and marketing and in research and development. Those metrics basically were up sequentially by 10% last quarter, and will probably rise another 10%-15% this quarter. It is a conscious decision the company has made, and I believe it talks to the opportunity seen by the leadership to grow market share and to augment organic growth. I think it is obvious that the company contemplates far greater than the 6% organic growth it forecast for the company in Q4, and similarly, stepping up opex investment ought to be a very strong signal that the company does not anticipate the kind of growth deceleration that concerns some observers.

Last quarter the company spent 33% of its revenues on research and development, up about 11% from spend in Q2. That is an exceptional ratio for a company of this scale, and apparently it will be higher over the coming quarters. Some of the increase to be seen will apparently be an effort to moderate the growth of share based compensation-naturally doing that will accelerate non-GAAP spend although the company didn’t discuss the specifics of what it is planning in that regard on this call.

Twilio, at least in the years that I have followed this name, has never optimized for margins and the fact that it is not doing so now ought to be no surprise to shareholders who have listened to that theme from the CFO on other conference calls. The issue is one of extending the elevated growth period vs. shorter-term profitability. The fact that the company is forecasting about $10-$15 million less operating profits in 2019 than heretofore is presumably going to be balanced by higher levels of organic growth. I suspect that there is some cognitive dissonance amongst some readers as to that point given revenue guidance for Q4. But given the company’s track record, and not the record of its share price in the last 3 months, I fully anticipate the company will enjoy elevated growth-and by that I anticipate 40% or more for several years-at least consistent with the growth of the CPaaS market, and potentially higher.

At times, investors want to focus on margins and not growth and there are some who have suggested that this is such a time. That it might be so is somewhat puzzling given the current levels of interest rates and the increasing signs that there is no recession in the offing. And management has made a very explicit commitment to growth based on a more rapid cadence of expense growth. So I would have a harder than normal time making some argument for valuation based on DCF. There isn’t likely to be much CF to measure for the next couple of years. But as mentioned earlier, I think that is more than reflected based on the EV/S metric which is now less than 8X on a 12 month forward basis.

While shares of TWLO aren’t likely to jump back to past valuation in the near future, I find this level to present investors with a great entry point and I expect to see 2020 create lots of positive alpha for investors in this name.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TWLO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.