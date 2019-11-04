Korea Auto: October Domestic Shipments And Wholesale Volumes

October domestic sales of five Korean automakers down 3.3% YoY to 135K units

Five Korean automakers' domestic sales were as follows: 135K units (-3.3% YoY, +20% MoM). Amid expectations for an extension of consumption tax benefits, domestic sales remained solid, led by new models. Hyundai Motor Company (OTCPK:HYMTF) accelerated promotions for its existing models but its sales underperformed (-9.7% YoY) while Kia Motors (OTCPK:KIMTF) outperformed (-1.9% YoY).

Oct. new cars sales figure were as follows: Hyundai Palisade 3,087 units on output growth; G90 935 units (+20%); Sonata 10,688 (+69%), new HEV model 8,244; Kia K7 6,518 (+72%); Seltos 5,511; Mohave 2,283; SsangYong Motor (003620.KS, Marketperform) Korando 1,693 (+534%) October wholesale volume of HMG down 1.9% YoY to 649K units. HMG's global wholesale reached 649K units (-1.9% YoY) in October. HMG global 649K units (-1.9% YoY, +5.2% MoM), domestic 112K (-0.3% YoY), overseas 537K (-2.2% YoY). Hyundai's global sales reached 400K units (-2.5% YoY, +5.0% MoM), domestic 65K (-2.1% YoY), overseas 335K (-2.6% YoY). Kia's global sales reached 249K units (-0.8% YoY, +5.5% MoM), domestic 47K (+2.3% YoY), overseas 202K (-1.5% YoY). Overseas wholesale likely fell due to China and India. Hyundai Sonata sales (8,244) met expectations (7-8,000), Palisade/G90 contributed to mix improvement. Kia's domestic wholesale volume relatively solid thanks to K7, Seltos, and Mohave. New model effect likely to continue.

HMG's domestic sales mix: new models and SUVs were models that saw more than 1%p YoY change in the percentage of domestic sales. Hyundai: Sonata (16.5%, +6.9%p), Palisade (4.8%. +4.8%p), Venue (4.1%, +4.1%p), Grandeur (15.2%, +1.6%p), G90 (1.4%, +1.0%p) vs. Santa Fe (10.3%, -4.5%p), Tucson (3.8%, -3.5%p), G80 (2.8%, - 2.4%p), Kona (6.8%, -1.3%p), Avante (10.1%, -0.8%p). Kia's Seltos (11.7%, +11.7%p), K7 (13.8%, +5.6%p), Mohave (4.8%, +3.8%p) vs. Carnival (10.3%, - 4.6%p), K5 (6.1%, -3.1%p), Morning (9.0%, -2.4%p), K3(6.7%, -2.3%p), Sportage (4.8%, -2.3%p), Sorento (9.7%, -1.9%p), Stonic (0.8%, -1.5%p), Niro (3.4%, -1.1%p).

FX conditions still favorable YoY despite a stronger KRW

USD/KRW: average 1,184.13(+4.7% YoY, -1.1% MoM), end-of-period 1,168.40(+2.4% YoY, -2.7% MoM)CNY/KRW: average 166.89(+2.2% YoY, -0.8% MoM), end-of-period 165.45(+1.1% YoY, -1.8% MoM)JPY100/KRW: average 1,094.19(+9.1% YoY, -1.9% MoM), end-of-period 1,074.05(+6.5% YoY, -3.5% MoM) - EUR/KRW: average 1,309.03(+0.7% YoY, -0.7% MoM), end-of-period 1,303.17(+0.7% YoY, -0.9% MoM)INR/KRW: average 23.02(+9.8% YoY, +0.2% MoM), end-of-period 22.96(+7.8% YoY, -0.8% MoM)PHP/KRW: average 16.68(+8.5% YoY, -0.5% MoM), end-of-period 16.47(+6.4% YoY, -3.3% MoM)BRL/KRW: average 289.59(-3.5% YoY, -0.2% MoM), end-of-period 292.99(-5.1% YoY, +1.5% MoM)RUB/KRW: average 18.42(+7.2% YoY, -0.1% MoM), end-of-period 18.32(+5.2% YoY, -1.4% MoM)WTI: average 53.98(-23.7% YoY, -5.2% MoM), end-of-period 54.18(-17.0% YoY, +0.2% MoM.

Implication: Earnings to meet inflection point after November

3Q19 results' implications: Higher than expectations, stripping off one-off costs. Hyundai was in line with market expectations, excluding one-off results and Hyundai Rotem. Stable earnings even during low seasonality. New models expected to trigger domestic sales recovery. Kia's new models such as Seltos, K7, Mohave help boost domestic sales, leading to higher-than-expected sales. Hyundai Mobis posted stable module sales despite slow Chinese demand. A/S margin remained high. Hyundai Wia's machinery losses narrowed slightly. There was a visible turnaround of auto component sales, leading to higher-than-expected sales.

November earnings to be key to recovery

Opportunities include the Genesis, GV80, Hyundai Grandeur F/L, Kia K5 to be launched domestically in November. Sonata production to begin in the US. Palisade production to increase, helping to boost sales and improve the product mix. Overall mix, volume and cost improvements to help accelerate earnings growth. Risks are a US tariff increase in mid-November may or may not increase uncertainties over domestic/global auto sales. We expect a planned tariff hike to be delayed again, and shares to move northwards as aforementioned opportunity factors materialize in November.

Hyundai and Kia expected to outperform

Earnings estimates to rise, especially for finished vehicle makers. The KRW started to appreciate but FX conditions remain favorable, helping to improve export margins and boost overseas sales; the continued mix improvements now lead to volume growth and cost reductions, creating a virtuous cycle for earnings. Falling sales in China and India are slowing, raising expectations for a recovery. Investors to monitor whether auto sector fundamentals continue to recover after the US tariff issue.

Kia and Hyundai Wia look to outperform for solid short-term momentum, Hyundai and Mobis to outperform after November earnings. Earnings uncertainties continue for auto parts makers due to sluggish Chinese demand. Kia and Wia to outperform thanks to 3Q19 results. Hyundai shares to recover from early December (after November sales are announced) on renewed new car momentum and recovering domestic volume. Relatively undervalued Mobis likely to see shares move upward too.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Hyundai Motor Company is a passive shareholder in our bank.