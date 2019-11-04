When To Double-Down On A Position

There are times when buying more makes sense, but that is not always the case.

When a stock you own declines significantly, you may be wondering if it might be time to buy more.

The reality of investing is that you will sometimes buy shares of a stock only to see the shares decline dramatically. This is understandably frustrating -- you're investing in a company so that you can share in that company's success and, ultimately, make money, not to lose it!

Now, when investors buy shares of a company and they decline dramatically, there are two things that people will sometimes do. The first is to declare that the market has it wrong and to buy more shares. The second is to think that your investment thesis is being proven wrong by the share price and hit the "sell" button. A third option is to simply do nothing.

I recently wrote up some criteria that investors might find helpful in determining if they should sell a stock. Here, I'd like to take a look at some criteria that investors might find helpful in determining whether it is time to double down on a stock that has decline significantly.

Why Did The Stock Decline?

Sometimes stocks decline as part of broader market declines -- in that case, the decline isn't the result of anything that the company did but more a reflection of the investment community's collective pessimism around stocks in general.

Now, if you are an investor with a long-term time horizon (let's say at least 5 years), then near-term macroeconomic problems can actually provide you with incredible long-term investment opportunities -- that is, if you can stomach the volatility and the risk of further declines before things get better. If you're more short-term oriented, such a situation might be less than ideal for you.

Other times, though, there can be company-specific reasons for a stock to decline. Maybe a company badly missed its financial results in a particular quarter, or perhaps there have been news reports suggesting that a company's business is facing some unanticipated headwinds. Or there may be some new data out there suggesting that a company's opportunity isn't as large as investors had thought.

The point, though, is that there are a lot of reasons that a company's stock can decline significantly. And the first step for investors that have suffered such losses is to take a deep breath, put your fear aside and look at the situation in a detached and clinical fashion to determine why the stock declined.

You Know Why, Now What?

Once you have a good understanding of why the stock declined, it's time to get to work to determine the answer to the following question: "Is the long-term investment thesis intact?"

Assuming that you bought the company's shares with a clear investment thesis in mind (if you didn't, that's potentially a bigger problem), it is time for you to clearly articulate that thesis to yourself and ask if that thesis is still intact given all of the data available to you.

If you're constantly following the company, then you may well be constantly testing your investment thesis and this could be a relatively straightforward exercise. However, if you aren't quite up to speed on the latest developments related to your investment (investing is unlikely to be your day job, and you may have many individual stocks in your portfolio, so this is understandable), then this is the time to go back and really dig deep.

This might mean reading the latest news releases from the company, listening to the most recent earnings calls, taking a look at what is being said in the press about the company and reviewing the company's most recent SEC filings. In short, try to absorb everything that you can about what's going on with the company as well as the industry in which it operates.

Another thing that can be really helpful when conducting this new round of due diligence is to truly be open to the possibility that your original thesis is either no longer valid or wasn't really viable in the first place. You might feel embarrassed or angry at yourself if that ultimately proved to be the case, but it's better for your financial health to be willing to admit those facts to yourself than to try to save face at the expense of your portfolio.

If you ultimately determine that the long-term thesis is still intact and that the drop in the share price has only made it more compelling an investment, then buying more could be the right move.

On the flip side, if you find that the thesis is no longer viable or simply never was, then not only does buying more of the stock not seem like a great idea, but even holding onto your current shares may not be wise either as there is a real opportunity cost associated with holding onto a position that you no longer believe in (there are many, many stocks out there and one of them is likely to be a better bet in this case).

Happy investing!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All views expressed in this article represent my own opinions and not those of my employer.