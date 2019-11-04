Brookfield Infrastructure Provides Security, Growth, Income

2019 is just a continuation of what has been a long period of growth for the company and for shareholders.

Over the past decade, North American stock markets have enjoyed a period of considerable growth since emerging from the last significant market downturn, the financial crisis of 2007-09. In that period, investors have experienced considerable appreciation in their assets driven by substantial growth in the technology sector. But markets tend to go in cycles and by historical trends this bull cycle might be running on borrowed time. For investors this creates potential opportunities should the market go on sale. For retirees, near retirees or those dependent on their investment income to get by this is a time to evaluate their portfolios and take a more defensive position as they prepare for the inevitable. As such an investor I am doing the same and am taking a deeper look at companies that can support my lifestyle while offering growth during any economic cycle. Companies like Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP)

Source: Brookfield

Grow-tility is a good way to describe the company

At their most recent Investor Day Presentation, Brookfield Infrastructure, led by Managing Partner and CEO Sam Polluck, injected a new word into our investing vocabulary, “Grow-tility”. This is an interesting way to describe the company as they combine the traditional characteristics of a growth company with the stability offered through the more conservative natured utility.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners provides diversified exposure to scarce, high-quality businesses with significant barriers to entry. They invest in infrastructure assets that deliver essential goods and services in the areas of Utilities, Transportation, Energy and Data. This may include the movement of passengers and freight over toll roads and rail networks to the distribution of energy and other products through ports and pipelines to the sharing of data through towers and transmission lines plus more.

The important thing about their businesses is that they are key components to the way we function as a society and the majority of their infrastructure and services are things we need regardless of the economic condition we find ourselves in. In this regard the company does function much like a utility where their services are either contracted or regulated in such a manner that cash flows are virtually guaranteed. Like a utility this type of business is very attractive to an income investor who needs a steady flow of cash to meet their monthly expense and lifestyle needs.

Unlike a utility, their restrictions on growth are virtually unlimited as they not only look towards organic opportunities to optimize their existing asset base but they are also looking to expand their business outside of this box. Using a variety of financial levers including debt financing, existing cash flows, new, private and institutional equity the company searches out value. They look for propositions where they can inject their expertise to take on new opportunities that would be accretive to unitholders and partners.

In this regard the company has been able to grow their business at a much faster rate than traditional utilities, pay higher dividends and grow those dividends at a much faster pace.

Source: Investor Presentation

2019 has been a very good year so far

One of the key metrics that is used by Brookfield and the markets to determine their financial health is FFO. In this regard the company has had a very good year so far and expect to track close to their 20% FFO growth target for 2019. This exceeds the general target for most of the Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) partners which tends to run in the 12-15% range.

Another component that makes Brookfield companies different is their reliance on recycling mature, fully valued assets into more value-centric opportunities that present greater chances for growth. Brookfield evaluates these opportunities based on their entry point plus the potential for them to add expertise and capital to achieve maximum valuation. In 2019 the company expects to complete $1 billion in capital recycling opportunities with an Internal Rate of Return of more than 17%. These funds can then be recycled into newer opportunities.

So far in 2019 these opportunities include the investment of $600 million in Data opportunities through the purchase of telecom towers in India and a data distribution business in New Zealand. $500 million is being invested in a rail business in North America that will go into their Transportation business and $150 million in a North American Gas Pipeline business that will benefit their Energy portfolio.

In the case of the New Zealand business the broad band operator they purchased was bought on a value basis at 7x EBITDA. Based on competitor pricing Brookfield has recognized an opportunity to increase prices putting them in line with other providers in the market and creating immediate impacts to the bottom line. In the case of the Indian Towers this is new infrastructure purchased from Reliance Industries that is 5G ready and presents the opportunity to expand usage to the other major telecom providers in the country. In addition to the expansion opportunity for these towers they come with a 30 year PPA in place ensuring a steady cash flow and profitability to the company. This is a similar arrangement as they have with the gas pipeline in Mexico which is secured by take or pay contracts for natural gas.

The G&W Railway purchase provides 26,000 km of rail lines and access to the largest short track infrastructure company in North America. This acquisition will be providing 3000 new customers with last mile access to Brookfield.

Providing great long term value for unit holders

One of the greatest challenges for most investors is finding a balance between income and growth. For many investors generating income usually comes at the expense of growth. In my portfolio I target total long term returns in the area of 10%. My experience has been that if I can invest in a company that provides a dividend in the range of 3-7% and I can get dividend growth more than 5% and capital appreciation of 7-10% I am happy.

Source: Investor Presentation

With a current dividend yield above 4%, average dividend growth of 7-9% and 5 year average total returns in the 20% range Brookfield Infrastructure should be making most of their unit holders very happy. The other thing that I like about Brookfield is that they are not merely sitting back and being happy with their results. They are plotting out future plans to continue this success, reinvesting back in the business and charting new opportunities through their private equity funds to accelerate their growth.

There is a focus on quality in their business

Quality is an important component of most successful businesses. For Brookfield quality can be measured in a variety of ways. The first would be the quality of their cash flows. The nature of BIPs business is such that 95% of their revenues are either contracted or regulated so they have very consistent and reliable cash flows. Of that 95%, 85% are with investment grade entities taking away a lot of the uncertainty that most investments face.

Another component of quality is margins, the ability to grow those margins and to convert those revenues back to the bottom line. The nature of their assets means that most of their costs are fixed so incremental increases in revenues do not have the typical incremental increases in cost associated. Also, due to the high initial capital costs of their assets and the high replacement costs associated higher margins are typical in this sector removing a lot of the competitive pressure that often forces margins down and attacks the bottom line. Cash conversion ratio reflects the amount of EBITDA that is left to fund debt obligations and to flow back to shareholders after deducting out maintenance and capex obligations. In the case of Brookfield this is a strength as well.

Source: Investor Presentation

Brookfield provides instant diversification to your portfolio

One of the concerns I try to address with my portfolio is diversification. My overall portfolio is concentrated within 15 companies. But some of those companies offer diversification within themselves. Brookfield is a good example. With Brookfield Infrastructure you get diversification across 4 different sectors which include Data, Energy, Utilities and Transportation.

Source: Investor Presentation

In addition to sector diversification Brookfield is also geographically diversified across 4 different regions. The company focuses on these regions because they offer opportunity, but also because they offer stability. The regions also balance each other out with North America and Europe being very developed slower growing markets and South America and Asia-Pacific featuring faster growing less mature economies.

Source: Investor Presentation

Of the main Brookfield partnership entities BIP is probably the most balanced in terms of their geographic footprint. Following their most recent acquisitions in North America the company currently has the greatest percentage of their business there since 2009 but only at 30%.

Protection against Downside risks

Due to the regulated and contracted nature of their business model the company is also very well positioned against possible recessionary changes. The Data, Energy and Utility businesses in particular have most of their revenues tied to either regulated or contracted agreements that protect them regardless of the economic backdrop.

The transportation sector has the greatest exposure to declines in economic activity with almost 40% of their business exposed. However, of this 40% a further 40% is related to Brazil which is currently coming out of a prolonged recession and is less likely to decline economically from their current state. Of the remaining exposure it is unlikely there would be a total collapse meaning that the overall potential recession related loss to the company from the transportation sector may only be about a 5% swing. This makes the potential impact of a global recession insignificant compared to the general security offered by the totality of their investments.

Well Positioned for Future Growth

One of the things that I like about Brookfield is that due to the low risk nature of their business simply following through on their embedded drivers will allow them to grow their business at around 6-9% on an annual basis. These drivers include inflationary price increases which are included in all of their contracts, volume increases which naturally occur as a result of economic factors and reinvested cash flows which improve efficiencies and open new business channels.

Source: Investor Presentation

The company has historically reinvested between 15-20% of FFO back into the business focused on optimizing their existing operations which generate additional cash flows in a relatively low risk manner. In addition to their smaller scale capital projects the company invests in larger scale investments within their existing asset base which are forecast to generate even greater returns.

Currently there are four of these larger scale projects underway that should begin producing meaningful results in the short term. They include: A South American electricity transmission build out, Smart meter adoptions and installations, U.S. natural gas pipeline capacity increases and a Data center roll-out in South America and the Asia Pacific region.

Current Valuation provides opportunity for investors

When compared to their historical valuation levels and peer group Brookfield Infrastructure appears to be attractively, if not fairly valued. Currently, Brookfield trades at a valuation of 16.1x AFFO which compares to 17.5x in both 2017 and 2018. This is despite a 36% increase in cash flow in the last year diluted slightly by a 5% increase in the share count.

Source: Investor Presentation

Compared to other North American Utility stocks BIP is currently trading at a 4-5x multiple discount. This is despite the high recessionary resilience that the company shows and their opportunity to grow the business at a faster rate. Also, the excess capacity that many of their assets have will allow for future growth opportunities using existing assets further adding to the bottom line without the need for significant additional capital. In addition Brookfield has maintained a higher dividend yield than most of their peers and has been able to grow their dividend at a faster rate in a more diversified business model.

Another possible deterrent for some investors is their current K1 status and the tax implications or restrictions created. To address this BIP announced plans to introduce a parallel C Corp structure starting in 2020. BIPC will allow US investors to avoid K1 and open up the market to a wider range of investors.

Personally I believe that other Brookfield companies are facing similar challenges and are taking steps to address this. I believe that change may require a shift in thinking from investors who may not fully understand the nature of this business. In the meantime it provides downside protection to those wanting to take up a position and possible upside should these companies advance closer to what they consider fair or even a premium valuation.

Final Thoughts

From a strictly business standpoint I do believe that Brookfield Infrastructure has not only the plan in place but the history of meeting their goals that should be comforting for most shareholders. They are forecasting 2020 growth in the area of 20% which should support dividend growth of between 7-9% on an already generous dividend of more than 4%.

The nature of their business model provides them plenty of pipelines to pursue future growth opportunities in a variety of different sectors and geographies. They don’t have the traditional limitations that most utility companies face yet they do offer steady regulated and contracted cash flows that appeal to more conservative investors.

They are backed by a supportive parent company in Brookfield Asset Management who invests alongside them in order to best align their interests. At the same time they have very deep pockets, a solid balance sheet and strong institutional support to make any opportunity possible. They have also proven to be responsive to unitholder concerns.

As someone that does not currently own the stock I am compelled to change that following my analysis and would feel comfortable recommending them to anyone looking for long term price appreciation and steadily increasing income. I do believe in the way Brookfield runs their businesses and their approach to value investing, you should too.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BIP over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.