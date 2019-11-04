Acquisition To Boost First Midwest Bancorp's Earnings Next Year

Loans are expected to grow due to an upcoming acquisition as well as lowering of payoffs next year.

First Midwest Bancorp's (FMBI) loan book is expected to continue to expand due to an upcoming acquisition and prospects of organic growth. The increase in loan portfolio is expected to drive earnings growth next year. On the other hand, NIM compression and non-interest expense growth are expected to limit increase in net income.

Acquisition and Organic Growth to Expand Loan Portfolio

FMBI had to rely on purchases for loan growth in the third quarter, with only 25% of the increase in loans coming from origination, according to disclosures made in the 3QFY19 conference call. Going forward, however, I expect origination to improve as low interest rates will help demand, especially in the commercial and industrial, C&I, loan segment. Moreover, payoffs, which had heightened in the commercial real estate and C&I segments at the beginning of the monetary easing cycle, are expected to taper in the coming months.

Apart from the organic growth, FMBI's loan book will also expand from the acquisition of Park Bank in January 2020. This merger will add around $700 million to FMBI's loan book.

Based on the acquisition and organic growth factors, I'm expecting FMBI's loans to grow at a rate of 8.6% in 2020, as shown in the table below.

Little Room for Deposit Cost Decline to Pressurize NIM

The 75bps Fed rate cut this year, and prospects of another rate cut in this year or early next year, are expected to pressurize yields. I'm expecting average yield on earning assets to decline by 12bps quarter over quarter in 4QFY19, and by 7bps in 1QFY20. The decline in yield will compress net interest margin, NIM, in the remainder of 2019 and in 2020.

Moreover, there is only limited room for deposit cost to decline. As mentioned in the conference call, FMBI is still running money market promotion and a seven month Certificates of Deposit promotion, which will keep costs high in the next one year. Further, there is also limited room to decrease costs on the retail side due to large non-interest bearing or low-interest bearing deposit base. Consequently, I'm expecting FMBI's funding cost to decline by only 2bps in 4QFY19, and by another 2bps in 1QFY20.

As per management's guidance, every 25bps reduction in interest rates leads to around $2 million lower net interest income per quarter. Taking into consideration the factors affecting yield and funding cost and management's guidance, I'm expecting FMBI's NIM to decline by 10bps in 4QFY19. For FY20, I'm expecting average NIM to be 17bps below the average NIM for FY19. Accretion income is included in the NIM estimates shown below.

Park Bank Acquisition to Drive Non-Interest Expense and Income

I'm expecting FMBI's acquisition of Park Bank in 1QFY20 to drive non-interest income next year. Other income is likely to receive less support from stock market movement next year as relations with trade partners and general elections will heighten uncertainty.

The upcoming acquisition of Park Bank is also expected to affect non-interest expenses. As one-off expenses were already high in 2019 due to the Bridgeview acquisition and the Delivering Excellence implementation costs, the overall year over year growth in non-interest expense is anticipated to be a modest 3%.

I expect FMBI's net income to grow by 12.7% in 2020, as shown in the table below. The growth is mainly attributable to the anticipated expansion in FMBI's loan portfolio. On the other hand, NIM compression and non-interest expense growth is expected to limit the increase in the bottom line.

Dividends Likely to be Maintained

I'm expecting FMBI to maintain its quarterly dividend at $0.14 per share, leading to full year dividend of $0.56 and forward dividend yield of 2.69%. There is little threat of a dividend cut as the dividend and earnings estimates suggest a low payout ratio of 27.5%. This ratio is lower than peers as well as FMBI's historical four year average. Further, FMBI was well capitalized at the end of September with Tier I capital to risk weighted assets ratio of 10.18%, which limits the need to cut dividends.

CECL Implementation, Acquisition to Slightly Affect Equity

In addition to retained net income, FMBI's equity will also be affected by the acquisition of Park Bank and implementation of a new accounting standard called Current Expected Credit Losses, CECL. The management has estimated that the CECL implementation will have an impact of around $35 to $55 million. Based on management's guidance I'm assuming that CECL implementation will reduce equity by $50 million. In addition, I'm expecting the acquisition of Park Bank to increase equity by $100 million. Overall, I'm expecting FMBI's equity to increase by 7.5%, leading to book value per share of $21.2 by the end of 2020.

Valuation Analysis Suggests Double Digit Price Upside

FMBI has traded at an average price to book multiple, P/B, of 1.16 in the past, as shown in the table below.

Multiplying the average P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share gives a target price of $24.6 for December 2020. This price target implies an 18% upside from FMBI's October 30th closing price.

Conclusion: Adopting Bullish Stance

Combining the potential price upside of 18.1% and forward dividend yield of 2.69% gives a total expected return of 20.8%, therefore I'm advising buying the stock. Based on the potential price upside I'm adopting a bullish stance on FMBI.

