Melt-Up Alert Going Into 2020, I Like McDonald's And Nike This Week

What I learned from my Apple mistake, and just like it is getting rerated higher so will the rest of tech and other cyclicals.

We are likely going to have a melt-up. Melt-ups are really fun until they're not. Traders need to be disciplined.

Why do I talk about the S&P 500 high for the year? Why is that important?

Trading requires confidence and optimism, you can't be a trader without it. Generally, since 70% to 80% of the market is going up, the fight is to keep positive expectations in-check. It should be checked so that the trader will have the most accurate situational awareness of market direction. They must be prepared for the 20% to 30% of the time that the market turns against them.

A successful trader needs to keep track so that they can derisk as the market rises to its upper register of value. Then to be prepared to re-risk as it falls to a level where it might win back wide support again. Right now we are in a breakout. We are in that happy time where there is no overhead resistance. It's all fun, but we have seen this movie before. Fun can turn into regret very quickly as the market goes parabolic.

Let's take a look at how far we've come first and then figure out where we could go. Let's look at the chart below and consider it a road map. One other thing to keep in mind is that patterns tend to repeat, in charts and in life. So much so that evolutionary success in humans can be credited by an intellect that is tuned to detect patterns.

If another melt-up is afoot, then we need to pay very close attention to what happened before. The chart below is the SPY. This is the S&P 500 Trust ETF so the data points are an approximation of the actual S&P. Also, I move the decimal point over one position to the right to mimic the S&P 500, so 260 for the SPY will be labeled 2,600 on the chart. I am starting the chart way back to 2017. Check it out...

Source: tradingview.com

I am making the claim that we started a melt-up on November 13, 2017, we were approximately at 2,579. At this time, euphoria was setting in with the positive economic outlook for the US. The S&P promptly shot up to 2,873. We then fell almost as precipitously to 2,619 starting January 22, 2018.

In a melt-up, everyone who has capital buys in because it's a sure thing. Once you run out of buyers, it takes very a small argument on the negative side to send everyone crashing out. It is different only in scale and time to a bubble. I don't think this is a very controversial claim, it is in the recent past. One only needs to recall that participants were practically cheerleading the US at Davos in 2017. Everyone was a bull with the new administration's economic focus.

Illustrating the end-date of that slide is the second downward pointing arrow to February 5, 2018. The high that we hit January 22, 2018 was 2,873, so from January of 2018 all the way to November 1, 2019, we have traveled all of 3,066; 193 points. In all that time we have gone up 6%. This means that those few months at the end of 2017 had tremendous influence up to this very day.

We generally acknowledge that 2019 was a stand out year in that we have gone from about 2,600 all the way to 3,066 as of this Friday, but the year-end is an artificial construct. In the prior December, we had what I would characterize as a "flash-crash" that took us down +20%. As evidence of that, we rallied mechanically all the way back up. It doesn't matter how it happened, but the bottom line is, if you invested in the SPY on January 22, 2018, you have not made much money in the last 14 months.

I'm not being a bear, in fact, it's the opposite. I think we are going to take off right now and going into the end of the year, close to parabolically as well. I say we double the 7% (6% to 10%) by year-end, and then run much higher in the 1st quarter of 2020.

Okay, so that charts look favorable, but what evidence do you have fundamentally? Easy, Apple

Readers will recall that I said Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was going to sell off after earnings, that it was going to form a double-top. Clearly, I was wrong. AAPL, in my book, should have retreated just based on its traditional P/E ratio of 15-16, yet it is now way over its skis. AAPL now has a forward PE ratio of 21, it used to be below a market multiple.

Boosters will retort that AAPL has changed because it doesn't rely on the iPhone 11 anymore. I would argue that falling 9% in iPhone sales should give caution, but Mr. Market says I am wrong. I learn from my mistakes and the fact that market participants are looking away from a slowdown in iPhones only buttresses my premise.

Technology and tech-based services are being rerated upward. This means that the big cap tech Alphabet (GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG), Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN) and Microsoft (MSFT) are going to go back to all-time highs and dragging the whole stock market up with it. Also, the housing sector is going to reaccelerate, the banks will do better with more mortgages and a healthier yield curve. The other big piece to the puzzle is last week's fantastic job number.

There are a lot of reasons to rerate the market. We will likely have the best Christmas in American history. I suspect that the stars of yesteryear, the Utilities and Consumer Staples, will not be invited to the party.

Why should we run higher when earnings were only slightly better - LIE + TINA = PE/E

This is easy, we now have LIE (Low-Interest Rate Environment) + TINA (There is no alternative) = PE/E

Price Earnings Ratio Expansion. TINA because the 10-year is under 2%, and the S&P index pays more than that in dividends. Stock value is based on the value of the future stream of corporate earnings. Lower interest rates and low inflation mean that those earnings are more attractive.

Where can the market go? 3,150 by December, 3,360 by February

If you add the December low 2,350-ish to the January 22, 2019 high of 2,873, you get 423, so 2,873 + 423 = 3,296. So, I think the top will approach 3,300 sometime Q1 2020.

If you take the 193 gain from the difference of 2,873 to last Friday's 3,066, you get 3,259. That's 100 points higher than my earlier 2019 top for the S&P. Actually, I originally had +3,200 as my target but pulled it in because the industrial sector was performing so poorly. I want to be conservative and hold the 3,150 top and trade against that.

Trade war to trade peace, and global growth

Now I think the narrative is that we have seen the trough in the economy and things are looking up. China, Japan and even the EU are bottoming too. It has been a long time since anyone has spoken about the global synchronized recovery. You will start hearing that and trough economy growth as a new narrative. We are being treated to a constant newsfeed of trade comity and progress or at least a cessation of hostility.

The market has also decided that Trump will win in 2020. Sorry folks, that is what the market is saying. Trump will not be impeached, and he will win re-election. Otherwise, all the Warren plans would give the stock market conniptions. Maybe the market is thinking Biden has a shot, and it can live with Biden, but Warren or Sanders? I don't think so.

Bottom line, market participants will rerate many sectors higher - generate cash

What I want to reiterate right now is that you need to apply more discipline to your trading. You need to slowly build cash. The goal for November is to build cash 20%. Sell 2-3 shares every day of each position. In December, work towards 25% to 30% cash. That means that as your portfolio gains value, you continue to trim. This is not about cash per se, this is about taking profits and derisking as we get a bit giddy into year-end. In my experience, it is easy to get caught up and be "all-in", ride your gains all the way up only to see them crash on the way down. Cash is the easiest way to hedge, and if you generate it slowly, the opportunity cost is minimized.

That doesn't mean that you don't take new positions when they present themselves; just keep working towards generating cash. I don't know if we nosedive in February, maybe we run longer and a lower incline. This is a goal to work towards and is an overall discipline. Old-time readers will recognize that I occasionally call for getting to cash in this way. It has been a while, and I have been stressing hedging more since we had a vulnerability to the downside.

So assuming that FAMGA runs into year-end FAANG, subtracting Netflix (NFLX) but adding MSFT, and all the cloud tech names running up into 2,020 is something that you want to play, how about the Advisorshares New Tech and Media ETF (NYSEARCA:FNG)?

Another ETF that would be good would be the QQQ, the NASDAQ 100. This is the 100 biggest companies in the NASDAQ. This is a highly liquid ETF.

Steve Easterbrook gets hit by the #MeToo movement

The CEO is resigning at McDonald's (MCD) and that is hurting the stock this morning. In reality, MCD has been falling for some time now. In fact, in the chart below, you see the famous "head and shoulders" formation, with the shoulders fully formed. With the additional 4 points of downside, MCD has found very strong support. If you are a fast money trader and believe that MCD issues have been fully priced into the stock by now, the black line is marking out very strong support at the $190-ish level. I think this is a very good risk. MCD is a buy today.

Source: tradingview.com

In light of the accounting news on Under Armour, I want to focus back on Nike

Look, I am going to make this very simple, traders will likely put on a "pairs trade" shorting Under Armour (NYSE:UA) (NYSE:UAA) and going long Nike (NYSE:NKE). I have been eyeing NKE and it has not fallen to the $87 level that I called for in my piece last Thursday. So at this point, I think it makes sense to take a half position in NKE, and if it does fall to $87, double up. The Justice Department and SEC are investigating Under Armour’s accounting practices.

These are the most interesting trades for today: Long NKE and MCD, avoid UA.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NKE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.