Alphabet: Getting Serious On Health

Google’s (GOOGL) acquisition of Fitbit (FIT) once again underscores its ambition in the hardware space but with the focus on 1) leveraging wearables as a tool to drive broader consumer penetration in addition to smartphones, PCs and streaming devices, 2) expand the channels that can facilitate Google services such as payment, music, along with other apps within the ecosystem, 3) a critical component of the broader healthcare ambition that GOOGL is looking to get into given the maturing search environment and the potential disintermediation of the search engine by mobile apps and/or voice assistants.

Although GOOGL’s wearable ambition is unlikely to result in any meaningful revenue contribution in the near-term, we are more positive on its ambition and execution in that it is making incremental moves to strategically place the pieces together, and we believe this will ultimately yield a positive outcome.

Driving broader consumer penetration, GOOGL already has a presence in the consumer electronics area with its own Pixel smartphones, Nest, Pixelbook, and Chromecast, and wearables is the only thing that is noticeably missing out from the portfolio. Acquiring FIT addresses this gap as FIT has roughly 6% of the worldwide wearable market share behind Apple (AAPL), Xiaomi, Huawei and Samsung, per Statista.

FIT has an established wearable tech that tracks the user’s activity, exercise, food, weight and sleeps with a comprehensive product portfolio that can accommodate a wide range of consumers.

Source: Fitbit

With a growing number of users opting for the higher-tech models such as the Versa and the Ionic, GOOGL has the ability to drive higher software revenue by embedding Google Play into the FIT app ecosystem. Additionally, the wearable is a good device to facilitate offline POS payment as GOOGL is highly focused on broadening Google Pay across the US and Fitbit’s current payment system is already supported by a number of large commercial banks around the world, so there is clear synergy in moving to combine Fit Pay with Google Pay.

Finally, we believe FIT plays a key role in GOOGL’s broader healthcare ambition. Recall that FIT and GOOGL previously worked together on healthcare applications last year when FIT decided to work with GOOGL’s API to connect data with electronic medical records via Google Cloud Healthcare API. Given that the human body is one of the rich frontiers for data collection, the wearable is a harvester of data collection that allows GOOGL to leverage its big data and AI to potentially encourage patients to pursue preventive healthcare measures rather than seek medical attention after the fact.

Big data via wearables is one of the key trends in healthcare. Data aggregation via wearables is becoming important on drug development and lifestyle studies with Evidation, a California-based big data firm, collecting trillions of data points from 3m volunteers whose data are sent to Sanofi and Eli Lilly for further studies on topics ranging from sleep and diet to cognitive health patterns. There is the possibility for GOOGL to license these data to pharma companies as part of drug R&D projects which could result in the incremental revenue stream.

Whatever GOOGL plans to do, the only certainty we have is that the company is serious about healthcare. We note that the company recently hired Karen DeSalvo as its new chief health officer, along with former FDA commission Robert Califf to lead the Verily Life Sciences and Google Health. These two healthcare veterans are additions to David Feinberg who heads Google’s healthcare strategy. We believe that, like AAPL, GOOGL’s revenue profile will continue to shift with ads becoming less focus on the company’s long-term fundamentals but rather services and other bets will play a greater role in driving revenue growth in the coming years.

Two risks worth noting. First, data collection on health data should be handled delicately given the privacy concerns. So far, GOOGL has a solid reputation on user data relative to its peers so we expect the company to invest incrementally to maintain this status. Second, some investors are concerned about the competitive dynamic with AAPL, given AAPL’s lead in the wearable space. However, we believe that the brand equity, medical application, and the health sector relations that GOOGL obtains following the deal could allow GOOGL to develop a competitive product vs. that of AAPL.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.