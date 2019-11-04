Gogo Has The Runway It Needs To Soar By 2021

Investment Thesis

Gogo (GOGO) shares are beaten down after years of burning cash and taking on debt, but cash flow breakeven is set for 2020. Insatiable demand for connectivity on commercial flights will continue pressuring airlines to offer free Wifi on many or most of their routes, which will drive top-line earnings for Gogo to new heights. Strong competitive advantages will defend Gogo's business from being successfully replicated or vertically integrated, ensuring substantial share in the growing in-flight connectivity market. Temporary factors will keep shares near 2019 lows into early 2020, but Gogo starts to look like a cash machine as early as the end of that year. I model a price target of $21 by 2022.

Gogo and In-Flight Connectivity

Gogo provides in-flight connectivity solutions to airlines around the world. The business consists of two segments, Commercial Aviation and Business Aviation. CA has struggled for years to deliver on customer expectations and reach profitability, while BA has been a significant and growing boon for Gogo in the last five years. In-flight connectivity (IFC) is provided by air-to-ground (ATG) or satellite connection (Ku or Ka bands) where Gogo buys bandwidth from various satellite operators - 12 as of the last earnings call, transmitting across 30 different satellites. ATG connectivity is provided via Gogo's proprietary 3.5gHz band won at auction in 2006 that it will hold for 25 years. Gogo has 250 ATG sites (towers) across North America providing speeds up to about 10Mbps per aircraft.

This is a relatively recent development and for several years ATG was limited to about 3Mbps. As you might imagine, this relatively low bandwidth has caused all kinds of capacity issues for Gogo, forcing creative tactics to limit demand and even then providing a lousy customer experience. Satellite service brought some relief to capacity constraints but required Gogo to take on large debts to finance the rollout and appropriately adjust their offering, developing live TV applications and crucial service data portals alongside growth of satellite coverage and capacity. Now costs have come down so low and demand has risen so high that some airlines have implemented free IFC, with more testing or considering such an upgrade. Gogo recently refinanced debt maturities out to 2022, giving them the runway they need to turn growth into positive cash flows for the first time.

The ultimate dream for Commercial Aviation airline marketing teams and customer experience is free, ubiquitous Wifi connectivity on board every aircraft in the fleet. Perhaps this excludes short regional hops, but I do not like to bet against the seemingly endless consumer demand for truly unlimited, ubiquitous connectivity going into the next decade. Satellites and next-gen ATG networks have effectively solved bandwidth constraints, so the industry now turns on how to get the best service for the lowest cost. Trends towards free Wifi on at least most flights in North America and a growing number throughout the rest of the world will drive both sales of equipment and service revenues translating into strong top-line growth. Gogo has through much pain and debt gained and maintained significant IFC market share, even in the face of continually mounting competition. Lessons learned across these years, existing ATG infrastructure, and the industry's only 'asset-light' satellite network give Gogo a competitive advantage that will persist for the foreseeable future. The Business Aviation unit provides an excellent product in a low saturation but highly competitive market. Here existing relationships and experience with line-fits (where IFC hardware is an option for OEM orders) will continue to drive growth, but competition may supply stronger than expected headwinds.

Near-Term Conditions

Gogo will contend with meaningful but temporary headwinds until the second half of 2020. Given the most recent quarterly results and managements repeated assertion that cash flows will improve by 'at least $100 million' in 2019, investors should be prepared for as much as $150 million of negative cash flow over the next two quarters. This number could certainly be much lower but will be the result of significant costs during that time offset somewhat by the new $30m credit revolver. Gogo plans to increase spending on Satcom bandwidth to support growing usage, as well as 5G and line-fit programs and will have lower EBITDA with which to do it. It seems prudent to prepare oneself for management to deal with the pain of many of these expenses now rather than later, especially given the explicit $100m target that first half results have provided a wide margin to achieve. Remember, that's $100m improvement from 2018 when Gogo lost nearly $200 million.

The ongoing 737MAX grounding is wreaking havoc on the airline industry and has already had a negative effect on Gogo, making it more difficult to complete upgrades even for planes of different types as they are called up to fill service gaps. It is difficult to quantify the financial impact this will have on Gogo, but the pain is shared across the whole industry.

A hardware upgrade for BA jets mandated by federal law to be deployed by 2020 is crowding out equipment installations for Gogo and presumably competitors as well. Management expects this to continue into Q2 2020 as the backlog is filled.

All of these factors will put pressure on Gogo shares for the next six to twelve months. I predict things bottom out around the end of the year when a growing install backlog and additional airlines announcing or making moves towards free IFC will shift the momentum, and by 2H2020 Gogo will be in an even stronger financial position with considerable momentum.

Technology

Air To Ground

The 'next-gen ATG solution' solution being developed in partnership with ZTE referenced in the Q&A on the Q1 earnings call likely included the beamforming that led to Smartsky litigation. I also speculate this may have provided management with a feeling of safety regarding patent litigation given the success China had during the 2000s and early 2010s brushing off IP complaints. Management reports that they were actually deploying and testing this solution before geopolitical risks forced them to change course:

"We had 10 towers installed, we had 50 other towers on their way to be installed and we're flying very successful test flights. But I think we'd be foolish not to understand the risks in having a Chinese telco as a partner now, sadly, and we'd need to adapt to that. So we have been working, and frankly, we've been working on the next-gen version of something since 2011. And we have lots of different ideas for how to do it and we have lots of very smart engineers who have been thinking about it for a very long time."

Those very smart engineers recently proceeded to tap AirSpan to build and develop Gogo's 5G network for aviation, with tech that may or may not function without beamforming by essentially creating a ring of six 4G small cell antennas every 40 to 130 miles. Interestingly, some statements from AirSpan still include the beamforming language while the web page for Airsky and the brochure omit it - this is something to keep an eye on going forward. Speculating again and based on reading different companies marketing materials, it seems possible that the Smartsky solution uses many antennas within a 'node' that support beamforming at a big range of frequencies across their '60mHz of spectrum' to support multiple aircrafts using fewer nodes and less power while the AirSpan solution uses more nodes at higher power that stick to older transmission standards (blasted in a much less focused arc) to achieve a similar result. AirSpan says their solution provides from 60Mbps to 1Gbps max speeds, which would be a major improvement over current ATG max speeds of under 10Mbps. Management says the network will be ready in 2021.

Satellite Connectivity

2Ku is a satellite broadband solution developed by Gogo that connects to Ku band satellites and provides 15Mbps per customer, with 98 percent coverage and uptime. While this band technically has lower throughput per satellite than Ka band, in reality far more Ku band satellites are in the air today via many different operators, allowing Gogo to build redundancy into their system while avoiding the cost of designing, launching, operating, and marketing some of the most complex pieces of technology known to man. Renting rather than owning bandwidth also allows Gogo to keep up to date with emerging improvements in technology like the hotly anticipated 'low earth orbit' (LEO) satellites set to emerge in the 2020s.

Gogo is, however, a leader in developing satellite receiver technology for aircraft, which is how the 2Ku name came about - the company developed a dual antenna that splits upload and download streams for increased throughput. Gogo partner Phasor is in the process of certifying an improved antenna design that very likely includes quite a bit of Gogo IP that may provide another competitive edge in the coming years. Satellite links will provide effectively all of the in-flight connectivity outside North America for the foreseeable future and the ability to control costs here will be critical for CA-ROW performance.

Competitive Advantage

Gogo bears have made the case that the business model of acting as a middleman for airlines and broadband providers is a loser. Why would airlines pay a premium for internet access for their customers, especially as bandwidth becomes more and more commoditized? Taking connectivity management in-house would allow greater control of the customer experience (an area Gogo has consistently failed to meet expectations) and would cut the top-line cost of internet access.

After my research, I strongly disagree with this thesis. It's true Gogo has struggled to provide what customers want, but those times are behind the company and attributable mostly to demand overload that no operator could have hoped to satisfy given existing technology. From the very start, the proprietary compression and transmission algorithms developed by Gogo over many years of deep pain may no longer be necessary in order to provide sufficient connectivity, but they will save many millions over the coming years on the cost of satellite bandwidth. These savings alone are probably great enough to offset any gain airlines might hope to achieve from going directly to providers, while also giving up a whole host of additional value-added services Gogo provides. For smaller and newer airlines the benefit is even greater - Gogo provides in-flight weather, flight information, and of course Wifi connectivity that would otherwise be out of reach. Even more important data like turbulence and weather information can optimize flights for cost savings that dwarf the added fuel burn of any installed receiver, and easier access to aircraft data can save millions on maintenance. Gogo provides equipment and programming via onboard servers (no data required) via Gogo Vision, live TV broadcasts via Gogo TV, operational support (along with that asset-light redundant satellite network) for when things go wrong, and API support for it all for the airlines who do have the resources to tailor their own solutions. And while it may make sense for Cathay Pacific or United to slowly build some of this functionality on their own, does it really make sense to add all this to their operational structure when the savings on bandwidth are reasonably in doubt? They are after all somewhat preoccupied with the business of running an airline.

Business Aviation is a profitable and growing segment of the business, although in a highly competitive market. Gogo's ATG network is a clear competitive advantage, providing both redundancy and a pricing advantage over more expensive satellite systems. For those keeping scores, Gogo's ATG antenna also produces the lowest fuel burn compared to nearly all BA satellite solutions.

Valuation

In 2018 Gogo released their Integrated Business Plan (IBP) that outlines cost savings and earnings targeting cash flow breakeven for 2020 and adjusted EBITDA over $200 million in 2022. The projected EBITDA for 2019 is $105 to $115 million, helped along by 'good guys' or unusual earnings items worth about $12 million outlined on the Q2 earnings call essentially related to contract timing. During the Q&A the CFO Barry Rowan also commented on 55 percent EBITDA growth YoY and expected that momentum to continue in 2020. Barry also commented that reducing functional expenses (excluding Satcom costs) had achieved $45 million of $75 million in savings expected by 2020, leaving $30 million remaining. I'll use a 40% adjusted EBITDA growth rate for a margin of safety and to try to account for the difference provided by unusual items for 2019. Adding that percentage to $105 million in projected 2019 adjusted earnings returns $147 million adjusted EBITDA for 2020. The average loss from operations between 2017 and 2018 (including interest expense) was $167 million, and adding back the $30 million cost savings gives us projected earnings from operations of $177 million for 2020 - so far, so good. I use lower EBITDA growth going forward to account for increased competition and some market saturation starting to come into play, 30 percent for 2021 and 20 percent for 2022. This delivers adjusted EBITDA of about $229 million for 2020, in line with the IBP projections.

In Millions 2019 2020 2021 2022 Adjusted EBITDA $105.0 $147.0 $191.1 $229.3 Growth Rate 40% 30% 20%

A consistent EV/EBITDA ratio of 12.18 in this time delivers an Enterprise Value of $2.79 billion. Taking out debt of $1.2 billion which shouldn't change much before 2022 based on recent refinancing and adding back $100 million of cash returns a market cap of $1.69 billion, or around $21 per share in 2022.

In Millions Except Price 2019 2020 2021 2022 Enterprise Value $1,278.9 $1,790.5 $2,327.6 $2,793.1 Debt $1,200 $1,200 $1,200 $1,200 Cash $191 $100 $100 $100 Market Cap $269.9 $690.5 $1,227.6 $1,693.1 Price (80m Shares) $3.4 $8.6 $15.3 $21.2

Given the projected weakness in Q3 and Q4 of 2019, I think the $3.4 price is reasonable in the short-term. Additionally, BA installs being crowded out through 1H2020 would imply that much of the adjusted EBITDA and share price growth will come in the second half of that year. Dollar cost average accumulation before and during 1H2020 may yield the best results. From the bottom somewhere around the end of calendar year 2019, this model predicts about a 6x gain on Gogo shares over the next three years driven by strong top-line growth and cost savings translating into positive cash flows from a company that so far has never actually earned a dime.

In developing this analysis I tried to think of businesses that might have comparable multiples to Gogo and was encouraged to find similar albeit slightly higher EV/EBITDA ratios for FedEx (FDX) and UPS (UPS) - average 14.68 to Gogo's 12.18. Obviously, the operations are very different, but the business model of providing both B2B and B2C services that could feasibly (though likely not effectively) be brought in-house by large corporate customers while also providing value-added services and relying heavily on airplanes seems about as close as one can get Gogo's unique offering. While it doesn't affect the final result much reader's thoughts on this comparison are welcome in the comments.

Competition and Risks

Gogo's existing competitors are Viasat, Inc. (VSAT) and Global Eagle Entertainment (ENT), though the latter seems not long for this world. Viasat has won some IFC business but they service many other types of customers and focused on bringing as much bandwidth online (via shooting satellites into space) as possible, offering few of the competitive advantages outlined above and less or no redundancy. To emphasis a final time, Viasat is also preoccupied with making cost-effective the business of designing and building extremely complex, expensive machines and putting them on a rocket to position them in just the right spot above Earth and keeping them running and aligned. I am dubious that also adding the operational cost of attempting to match Gogo's CA value-added services will be profitable in the long run, even if they have won some business.

Smartsky is a private competitor with venture funding building an ATG network of their own that has been delayed several times but looks set to launch before the end of the year. This will likely put meaningful pressure on Gogo's ATG business, though how much of Gogo's current 100 percent share of the ATG market Smartsky will actually be able to capture is an open question and will remain so at least until their network launches. The risk of litigation related to Smartsky beamforming IP is hard to determine but does potentially still exist.

Some bears think airlines might 'cut out the middleman' and deal with bandwidth providers directly. I have already outlined why I don't think this is realistic, and it's difficult to see the synergy between two extremely complex businesses with notoriously thin margins.

With all this in mind, Gogo is undoubtedly at some risk of losing market share to competitors. I think the organic growth of the IFC industry will more than offset this, and I'm generally bullish on Gogo's ability to outperform competitors. One consideration to watch out for is Satcom data expenses - while prices are bound to come down, Gogo's cash flows could suffer if receiver capacity is added too quickly. 2H2019 should give more insight on the impact of increased Satcom spending going forward.

The biggest risk to any business working closely with airlines is arguably macroeconomic risk. If a recession comes around, airlines struggle tremendously and the effect could be catastrophic given Gogo's debt load and maturity dates, especially if the recovery is as slow as following 2008. If recession becomes significantly more likely, Gogo rapidly deteriorates as a sound investment or even as a going concern.

Conclusion

Gogo has had a rough run of things during their time on the market, but technical answers to a surprisingly difficult issue - how to beam enough speedy internet for everyone to objects moving at 500+mph, 40,000ft above the ground - have finally matured enough to match customer expectations. Gogo has spent much blood and treasure building their market share and infrastructure to deliver on that promise made so many years ago, and are tightening up their operating structure to make the most out of their rapidly expanding top line. With a product that finally fits the market and the solvency to make it over the finish line, Gogo has a second chance to grow into the business it first pursued over a decade ago.

If you invest in Gogo today, you may be disappointed by the end of the year. Instead, opportunistically accumulate and watch for the bottom of Gogo shares to come around early 2020, then ride the wave of the long-awaited realization of the IFC dream.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.