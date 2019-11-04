Blue Apron: No Blue Skies Yet
About: Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (APRN)
by: Terracotta Investments
Summary
We value ARPN at $6/share, implying 8x 2020E EV/EBITDA and 28% implied downside from the current level.
Structural shift towards food delivery and ordering is a challenge to ARPN.
Operating metrics continue to deteriorate with little signs of improvement.
Blue Apron’s (APRN) Q3 results continue to indicate ongoing erosion of operating metrics due to the increasing competition that resulted in higher than expected customer churn. Despite the ongoing cost optimization, EBITDA guidance