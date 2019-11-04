Eurozone, Little Growth, Inflation Too Low, Unemployment Too High - Be Selective

The very structure of the monetary area means there is the ability to be selective.

We could just say we're out of there and that's that. However.

The eurozone as a whole isn't having a good time of it. Inflation is way too low, unemployment too high, growth miserable.

The eurozone structure

It's a simple truth that if we have a single currency area, then we must also have a single monetary policy zone. The two are of course the same thing.

This poses something of a problem when we have both operating over an area too large to be an optimal currency area. All that means is that economists have a jargon for an area where we shouldn't be trying to have the one monetary policy. Interest rates are going to be too high for some areas, too low for others.

Our aim as investors is to be able to make money whatever the macroeconomic structures put in place, or mistakes being made. The way to do this with the eurozone is to note that monetary policy is going to have to be expansive over the whole area. But not all of the area needs it to be so. Thus, there will be sectors, in places, where interest rates are "too low" and thus there are speculative opportunities.

My selection would be to look at real estate in certain of the peripheral countries. Ireland, Portugal and Spain come to mind but I proffer this as an idea, not as a specific. As we all know real estate depends upon location as well as general macroeconomic ideas.

Eurozone unemployment

This is the number that varies most over the eurozone. From US style levels of 3 and a bit percent in Germany, lower in the Czech Republic and 18% and more in Greece. The rate for the zone as a whole is thus something a little odd for us to contemplate as an average over such extremes isn't all that useful. Still, it is one of the numbers the policy makers have to look at:

The eurozone's jobless rate held steady at an upwardly revised 7.5% in September, which is still its lowest in more than 11 years. The country details were mixed; while unemployment fell further in France and Spain, it rose sharply in Italy, to 9.9% from 9.6%, though we caution that the numbers for the country are volatile. Unemployment held steady at a record low of 3.1% in Germany.

And:

Eurozone inflation

We also have the preliminary number for eurozone inflation:

Preliminary numbers showed that eurozone inflation eased to 0.7% y/y in October from 0.8% in September, in line with the consensus. But there is no need to worry; the decline was only because of an expected drop in energy inflation due to base effects in oil prices. By contrast, core inflation climbed to 1.1% y/y from 1%, as services and core goods inflation each rose over the month.

The European Central Bank's target for inflation is core 2%. Note that this is a little different from the Federal Reserve and Bank of England target of either side of 2%. The ECB, influenced by the Bundesbank, is looking for "up to 2%" rather than "about 2%". Still, we can see that it's well below target.

German retail sales

Turning to a specific economy rather than the 'zone as a whole, German retail sales:

Real and calendar-adjusted retail sales increased by just 0.1% m/m in September. This was shy of consensus expectations, which were optimistic that the trend in German consumption would continue unabated. To make matters worse, August's numbers were revised down to show a 0.1% m/m contraction in sales. In yearly terms, internet and mail orders continued to grow the most. Thursday's release makes a contraction in third quarter GDP, the result of weaker private consumption, more plausible.

Don't forget that a recession is two consecutive quarters of falling GDP so we can't say that Germany is in recession as yet. Even though most tend to think that it is.

Germany is also by far the largest single part of the 'zone economy'. Monetary conditions are going to be set more for this area than any other.

We obviously expect monetary policy to remain expansive, stimulatory.

Italian unemployment

Just to give another single detailed statistic:

Italy's unemployment rate ticked up to 9.9% in September, from an upwardly revised 9.6% in August. The youth unemployment rate rose 1.1 percentage points, to 28.7%, while the inactivity rate ticked down to 34.3% from 34.5% previously. The employment rate held steady at 59.1%.

That's pretty dire.

To put it together

Leave aside my well known discomfort at the very idea of the eurozone itself. Think instead of how we can trade the macroeconomic error.

So, we must have the same monetary conditions in all areas of the single currency area. For that's just what a single currency means. Yet, given that we've a variety of economies within the 'zone', those monetary conditions aren't going to be right for all the specific areas.

Monetary conditions are going to be set by the average, perhaps with a bit of weighting to political power and sheer size of a constituent economy. Germany that is.

Germany is not in recession but certainly near the lip of it. So, monetary conditions will be set for - or at least hugely influenced by - that economy's needs.

A bit of history

This has happened before. Germany was having a torrid time of it economically in the early 00s. The digestion of the East German economy just wasn't going well, substantial changes in the labor market were required. Germany did that, the Hartz IV reforms. But eurozone interest rates were still rather set for that economy and its problems.

The peripheral economies of Ireland and Spain (to a lesser extent Portugal) really didn't need low interest rates at all. They were in fact booming from their entry into the EU and Single Market. The low interest rates needed for Germany set off two of the largest property booms anywhere, anywhen.

So...

If Germany needs low interest rates but not all of the peripheral countries do, the eurozone is going to continue to get low interest rates. Certainly we can justify that from those average figures above.

My view

I can see a little bit of this outside my window. The Portuguese property market turned about 18 months ago. There had been near no transactions at all - I exaggerate but not much - and now volumes are well up and prices are rising. I am not though trying to talk my own book (I own the apartment I live in here rather than being a wider property investor). Instead, to point out the conclusion.

If Germany needs and gets low interest rates, then that means that sectors like property in places which don't need low interest rates should rise nicely. Real estate prices are, after all, logically a function of the financing costs of holding real estate.

The investor view

It is possible to simply conclude that the eurozone is crocked and go and do something else. My suggestion is that there's a better way. Look to those peripheral economies which are doing rather better than Germany. Then look to sectors which will do well from interest rates lower than domestic economic conditions would justify. Property being the most obvious and used here as an example.

Interest rates are being set for the eurozone average. Those places which are doing better than that will see bubbles as a result of the low rates.

