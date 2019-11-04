General Electric: It's The 'Story' That Really Matters

The operating results were well-received by the market but I believe that it was management's commentary (i.e., bull case) that moved the stock higher.

General Electric (GE) recently reported Q3 2019 results that were well-received by the market, as shown by the fact that the stock finished last week up over 15%. On a YTD basis, GE shares are now outperforming the broader market by ~20 percentage points.

Data by YCharts

As expected, there was a lot of noise in GE's quarterly results but I believe that the company's newish CEO, Mr. Larry Culp, has shown the ability to win over the market by improving sentiment. Outside of GE's quarterly operating results, I believe that management's commentary (and strong guidance) is what really moved the stock. Simply put, Mr. Culp's "story" is what really matters, at least for the time being.

But, it also helps the bull case that the numbers and guidance supports the story that is being told.

The Story

There is no denying that GE is a multi-year turnaround story. The company has contended with a downturn in the Power industry but let's also remember that GE has had to deal with several self-inflicted "wounds" (failed Alstom acquisition, mis-management of GE Capital, long-term care reserving issues, pension woes, and the list goes on).

Mr. Culp has already done a lot to right the ship but I do not believe that these wounds are all healed up just yet. However, Mr. Culp has finally been able to win over the market and convince some (let me stress some) analysts that the worst is finally behind the company. The high-level investment thesis for GE is that this more-streamlined conglomerate is returning to its industrial roots and that its promising businesses will be major players in their respective industries for years to come.

If you ask me, I believe that GE's improving financial position will be the number 1 catalyst for the stock for at least the next two years. Therefore, investors should not be surprised by the sharp jump in the stock price after Mr. Culp and team: (1) reported decent Q3 2019 operating results and (2) reported strong financial metrics/ratios and told a "great" story about the company's improving financial position.

Source: Q3 2019 Earnings Presentation

The takeaways:

Net debt is down 11% (or $6B) over the last nine months

The pension decision will result in material savings through 2020

The announced capital decisions (BioPharma and Baker Hughes) are expected to bring in cash of ~$29B (or 60% of net debt as of Q3 2019) through 2020

GE has $52B ($17B in cash and $35B in bank lines) available just in case the economy takes a turn for the worst

What does all of this tell us? I believe that Mr. Culp is painting a picture that supports the thought that GE's financial position has greatly improved from what it used to be even a few short months ago.

Entering 2019 GE's stock was priced as if there was high probability of a financial disaster about to occur but, in my opinion, that story has officially changed.

The Latest, Decent Operating Results

On October 30, 2019, GE reported Q3 results that beat the top- and bottom-line estimates. GE reported adjusted EPS of $0.15 (beat by $0.03) on revenue of $23.4B (beat by $460M), which also compares favorably to the year-ago quarter.

Source: Q3 2019 Earnings Presentation

There was a lot to like about the Q3 2019 results but management updating their full-year 2019 guidance is what took center stage.

Source: Q3 2019 Earnings Presentation

The updated FCF guidance is what the bulls have been hanging their hat on and, rightfully so, but I think the non-changes were just as impressive. Taking a step back, there are 3 operating units (Power, Aviation and Healthcare) that should remain the focus through 2020 when evaluating GE and its near-term business prospects.

The "loser" was again Power and the two "winners" for the quarter were Aviation and Healthcare.

I believe that GE will be able to rely more on Aviation and Healthcare over the next few years as the Power unit continues to recover but, in my opinion, the company's Q3 2019 results were nothing to write home about. And GE's biggest bear, J.P. Morgan's Stephen Tusa, agrees as he maintained his $5 price target and called the company's operating results underwhelming.

Mr. Tusa has been right on his GE calls for years now so investor should pay close attention to what he has to say but, in my opinion, his $5 per share price target does not properly factor in the improvements (business operations and financial position) that Mr. Culp has made since taking over as CEO.

Additionally, the backdrop for the industrial sector may be improving as the companies may soon benefit from the lower interest rate environment.

Source: Fidelity Q4 2019 Sector Update

Bottom Line

It was not GE's Q3 2019 operating results that moved the stock higher but, instead, I believe that the company's improving financial position and management's promising commentary (which was backed by ratios and metrics) are the reasons why GE shares are up big over the past week. From a financial position standpoint, Mr. Culp has already made significant progress toward rightsizing General Electric's balance sheet. And he has more levers to pull that have the potential to greatly improve this company's financial position.

Moreover, as I recently described, the Markopolos report may actually turn out to be a positive long-term development for GE shareholders (in my opinion, the report pushed GE to reduce its Baker Hughes stake and take the non-cash charge). By the way, does anyone know where Mr. Markopolos has been since he released his damning report? He has been radio silent since GE (and others) pushed back on his suspect reporting and analysis.

Anyhow, I still believe to this day that Mr. Culp is the right guy for the job. He has the experience, and he has surrounded himself with a board that has what it takes to turnaround this once-great company. Moreover, I believe that GE is definitely still a 3- to 5-year story but the long-term potential for the stock is significant.

Additional disclosure: This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned. These are only my personal opinions. Every investor must do his/her own due diligence before making any investment decision.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.