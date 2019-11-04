WPX Energy Delivers

When it comes to oil and gas E&P firms, few companies are as attractive in this space as WPX Energy Inc. (WPX). Management proved that again when they reported financial results for the third quarter of the business’s 2019 fiscal year. Though upside potential for the firm may be more limited than it is for others in this space at the moment, it does still offer investors attractive prospects when you consider that management just raised guidance for this year yet again and as we see debt continue to fall.

Management really delivered

This is a hard time to be in the oil and gas space, especially in the E&P segment of it. Fears of falling or slowing production growth, issues related to the ability of firms to generate excess cash, and fairly high debt levels have caused investors to severely discount many of the companies operating here. WPX has been no exception, with shares currently trading just 13.5% above their 52-week low and 40.6% below their 52-week high. With a market cap of $4.1 billion, WPX is among the larger players out there, affording it some degree of stability, while smaller prospects have received no cushion.

If management continues to show the kind of progress they did in the latest quarter, it may be only a short time before the company rebounds. Take, for instance, a look at the company’s most recent guidance for its current fiscal year. In the latest quarter, WPX saw its oil production come in at 108,600 barrels per day, an increase of 30% year-over-year, and 11% higher than what was seen in the second quarter of 2019. Fourth quarter guidance is now for production to be between 109,000 and 111,000 barrels per day, bringing the total year’s oil production to between 102,000 and 104,000 barrels per day, up from prior guidance of 101,000 to 103,000 barrels per day.

*WPX Energy Inc.

Taking into consideration all production output, the situation is even more bullish. In the third quarter this year, total output from the firm was 173,400 boe (barrels of oil equivalent) per day, up 40.1% over the 123,800 boe per day seen the same time last year. This will help to bring full year 2019 output up to between 162,000 boe per day and 167,000 boe per day. This compares favorably against the 160,000 to 165,000 boe per day management expect WPX to pump out as of earlier this year.

Thanks to this strong showing, WPX was able to generate net income in its latest quarter of $121 million. To put this in perspective, last year’s third quarter saw a net loss of $7 million. Not only is the company benefiting from higher output, it is benefiting, at least in part, from some cost items improving. Cash general and administrative costs, as an example, came in this latest quarter at $2.69 per boe. This is down from $3.17 per boe seen a year earlier. Interest expense per boe has also dropped year-over-year, and this is slated to continue due to some recent actions performed by management. Earlier this year, the company redeemed $456 million of its 6% notes due in 2022 and $94 million of its 8.25% senior notes due in 2023, using a new issuance of 5.25% senior notes due in 2027. This helped to reduce the company’s weighted-average interest rate in the third quarter from 6.24% per annum to 5.93%, essentially cutting interest expense for the firm by about $4 million per annum.

As a result of all of these activities, WPX said that its free cash flow in the latest quarter came out to $42 million. Under current circumstances, the company expects this to be instrumental in ensuring that its free cash flow in the full second half of this year totals about $100 million. Next year, assuming that WTI averages $50 per barrel and natural gas averages $2.50 per Mcf, the company should be free cash flow positive, but by how much has not been revealed. Using what cash flows have come in, management already bought back (in the months of August and September) 5.7 million shares. This came at a weighted-average price of $10.16 per unit, costing the business $58 million. Over the 24 months starting in August of this year, WPX intends to allocate up to $400 million toward share buybacks. Assuming the same weighted-average price, this could result in the firm buying up a further 33.66 million units.

Only minor issues

On the whole, the quarter for WPX was great, plus its guidance moving forward is appealing. After all, management currently expects that its exit rate production this year will be about 15% over what it was at the end of last year. There were, however, some negatives seen during the quarter that investors should be cognizant of. These pretty much focus around the company’s cost structure. While general and administrative costs, and interest expense, both on a per boe basis, declined year-over-year, other expenses rose during this timeframe. Year-over-year, for instance, lease and facility expense grew from $5.92 per boe to $6.02 per boe. Gathering, processing, and transportation costs jumped from $2.29 per boe to $3.10 per boe. These both suggest that management has some work to do on the cost front, especially if energy prices are destined to remain irrationally depressed.

The last negative relates to debt. In its third quarter investor presentation, the company stated that, through the third quarter, its net debt this year had fallen by $280 million. This is entirely accurate, but perspective is needed. This is because, from the second quarter through the third quarter, net debt did actually rise by $146 million from $2.07 billion to $2.22 billion. Fortunately, management is confident that the firm is still well on its way toward reducing overall leverage, despite this increase and the spending on share buybacks. The goal is to see net leverage drop to around 1 times EBITDA. Annualizing the firm’s third quarter EBITDA of $352 million gives us a reading of about $1.41 billion. This translates to a net leverage ratio, using today’s leverage, of 1.57.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, I must say that I was impressed with the progress made by WPX. Management did well in proving that some players can not only survive in this environment, but thrive in it. One downside is that, on a forward, annualized basis, the EV / EBITDA multiple of the firm is about 4.5. This makes it still cheap on an absolute basis, but it’s pricey compared to its peers. In the short-run, this could result in some underperformance compared to its peers, but in the long run investors should expect WPX to stand as a strong, attractive prospect in this space.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.