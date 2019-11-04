Gold Resource: Nevada Here I Come

Gold Resource has an excellent financial position and is managed by a prudent team, which is consistent with a long-term accumulation.

The dividend has been increased this quarter by 100% from $0.02 per share and per year to $0.04 per share, or a yield of nearly 1% now.

The gold and silver producer reported earnings diluted of $0.05 per share on revenue of $40.07 million, compared with a loss per share of $0.01 on revenue of $24.26 million.

Source: Mining Journal. Image: Isabella Pearl Site in Nevada.

Investment Thesis

Gold Resource (GORO) is one of my selected gold miners that I am regularly covering on Seeking Alpha.

The company holds a 100% interest in a significant property consisting of six distinct locations in Oaxaca, Mexico, including the producing Arista Mine and Aguila Mill at the El Aguila Project.

The Aguila mine is the flagship operation, including the Arista underground deposit - gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc - which provided for ~90% of the production in 2018, while the open-pit mine at Aguila contributed about 6% of the total output.

On October 7, 2019, the company announced that Isabella Pearl produced 2K Au Oz for September. Shareholders were waiting impatiently for the news after some disappointment recently when Gold Resource indicated that it experienced delays with the construction of the ADR plant.

This move has marked a significant step in diversification for the company. Already, the production of gold and other metals have increased this quarter and will continue stronger for the next few years. Below is the total output of metal indicated by the company for the last three years.

Future growth is tremendous with the new Isabella Pearl mine. The Isabella Pearl should return more positive cash flow than Arista because it's an open-pit heap leach shallow, which has a lower all-in sustaining cost (AISC) consequently.

Furthermore, this new gold production source will come with a significant increase in the price of gold, which now trades around $1,500 per Oz.

The investment thesis remains the same as my earlier article. Gold Resource has an excellent financial position and is managed by a prudent team, which is consistent with a long-term accumulation.

However, because of the volatility attached to the gold industry, it's vital to trade short term about 30% of your position, whereas the long-term potential is manifest. Thus, any profit taken on strength should be used to accumulate on weakness.

Data by YCharts

Mr. Jason Reid, president, and CEO of Gold Resource Corporation, said in the conference call:

The third quarter of 2019 was an excellent quarter on numerous fronts for Gold Resource Corporation. It marked a record gold production quarter for the Company. It positioned the Company to increase its 2019 global gold production outlook by 42% and put the Company in a position to increase its dividend by 100%, starting this month.

GORO - Balance Sheet and Production in 3Q'2019. The raw numbers

Gold Resource 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Million 32.15 30.77 24.26 28.13 26.58 29.37 40.07 Net Income in $ Million 5.46 3.75 -0.78 0.86 0.88 1.80 2.98 EBITDA $ Million 13.03 9.78 3.56 7.10 5.54 7.51 13.35 EPS diluted in $/share 0.09 0.06 -0.01 0.01 0.01 0.03 0.05 Cash from operating activities in $ Million 13.96 5.50 1.36 1.44 -0.65 1.76 6.66 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 7.33 7.78 10.98 13.99 8.79 12.65 7.73 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 6.63 -2.27 -9.618 -12.56 -9.43 -10.90 -1.07 Cash and short-term investments $ Million 28.62 26.65 16.60 7.76 12.18 11.81 12.93 Long-term Debt in $ Million 2.07 1.93 2.32 2.14 2.28 2.09 1.88 Dividend per share in $ 0.005 0.005 0.005 0.005 0.005 0.005 0.01 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 57.94 58.31 57.643 58.72 61.14 63.07 65.80

Source: Company release and Morningstar.

Balance sheet and Production discussion

1 - Gold and Silver Production details

In total quarterly Gold equivalent

1 - Production for the 3Q'19 was solid with an estimated 16,636 Oz Au Equivalent, up 12% sequentially and up 59.9% compared to the same quarter a year ago. Those numbers also include 3,703 Au Oz and 3,703 Ag Oz from Isabella Pearl.

2 - In the press release, the Company increased its 2019 global gold production outlook 42% to 38,400 ounces, as the Isabella Pearl mine in Mineral County, Nevada continues its production ramp-up. The Company also maintains its 2019 Oaxaca Mining Unit (“OMU”) silver production outlook of 1.7 million ounces.

3 - Gold price realized was $1,490/ Oz for the 3Q'19 compared to $1,183/ Oz realized in the 2Q'19. Silver is about $17.08/ Oz for 3Q'19 compared to $14.69 in 3Q'18. The ratio used for silver/gold is 87.24:1.

4 - Total All-in Sustaining Costs ("AISC") was $580 per Oz in 3Q'19 compared to $1,338 per Oz in Q3'18.

5 - the Nevada assets potentiality has been highlighted in the conference call by Jason Reid:

At our Nevada Mining Unit, our plans of capital allocation includes exploration of numerous targets along the same structural trend with the Isabella Pearl mine as well as East Camp Douglas, which is targeted for drilling in 2020. The East Camp Douglas properties what refer to a homerun potential. And the sooner we begin to drill this large district scale property, the better we can position the Company for a potential large scale gold discovery.

2 - Gold Resource revenues were $40.07 million in 3Q'19

The gold and silver producer reported earnings diluted of $0.05 per share on revenue of $40.07 million, compared with a loss per share of $0.01 on revenue of $24.26 million in the last year's third quarter (Please look at the table above for more financial details).

3 - Gold Resource's free cash flow is negative due to Isabella Pearl project

The company had a negative free cash flow this quarter of $1.07 million for the third quarter of 2019 and a loss of $33.96 million yearly. It is the direct result of a significant CapEx to complete Isabella Pearl mine. I expect the company to deliver a healthy free cash flow going forward.

Jason Reid said in the conference call:

The Board of Directors was very pleased to recently approve a dividend increase the same month our Nevada Mining Unit declared commercial production as well.

4 - Cash and Long-term Debt Gold Resource had an excellent cash position of $12.926 million in 3Q'19 and just under $2 million in long-term debt, which gave extra security from a long-term investment perspective.

Commentary and Technical analysis (short term)

GORO keeps presenting a unique opportunity, especially considering how high the price of gold which has crossed the $1,500 per Oz barrier today. The balance sheet is solid, management is dedicated, and the future growth is tremendous with the new mine in Nevada called the Isabella Pearl mine.

More, the dividend has been increased this quarter by 100% from $0.02 per share per year to $0.04 per share, or a yield of nearly 1% now.

The only issue was that the stock weakened a little the past few quarters because of the financing the company chose to use, call funding at-the-market, or ATM for short.

It is over now, and it is clear that this preceding period was an excellent time to trade and accumulate a long term position at a good discount. The future is quite exciting for this small gold producer, and I expect some impressive numbers for Q4 on production and revenue.

However, it will be certainly ups and downs, depending on the price of gold and a few small hiccups that will probably alter the price ascension. We will have to be vigilant, and always trade short term a part of our GORO position. Below is the target for the next five years of production at Isabella Pearl declared commercial in early October.

Source: Goro Presentation

Technical Analysis (short-term)

GORO experienced a decisive breakout of its symmetrical wedge pattern resistance after releasing the third-quarter earnings results. So far, the stock closed at intermediate resistance at $4.54 but should be able to retest $5-$5.10 before any potential retracement.

The trading strategy now is a bit tricky. In general, I recommend selling a little at resistance, and it should be a good move to sell about 15% at $4.50 and another 20% at $5-$5.10. It will leave you with two-third of your position in case of further run-up.

But the chance of a retracement is high after reaching the double top. Assuming a bearish scenario for gold, GORO may eventually retrace to new support that I see around $4.25, at which point it is wise to accumulate again. In conclusion, watch gold prices like a hawk.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GORO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade short term GORO while accumulating a long term position.