Tiffany: Seeing Fair Valuation, As Price Reflects Potential Acquisition

This deal may be a great opportunity for TIF, whose shares have struggled over the last several years.

We see Tiffany's shares as fairly valued at this point, as long as the LVMH acquisition moves forward and as long as there are no further bids.

In the world that is increasingly focused on FinTech, electronics, and next generation devices, it appears that the acquisition of Tiffany (NYSE:TIF), an old-school classical retail brand that has been in existence since 1837, is something from another era. Yet, LVMH (OTCPK:LVMHF), the company in charge of numerous luxury brands, most famous one being Louis Vuitton, appears to think otherwise. In this note, we examine why the transaction makes sense from Tiffany's perspective. Specifically, we see five core positives and two negatives. With the benefits outweighing the positives, we are in favor of the acquisition. However, with TIF's current valuation already reflecting the acquisition, we believe that at the multiple of ~21-23x shares are fairly accurately valued. Unless there is a rival bid, we don't see much further movement upward.

Positives Outweighing the Negatives:

Trade War: By becoming a part of a French company, Tiffany would mitigate the impact of the US-China trade war, which has already negatively affected the company's top line, primarily due to reduced spending from Chinese customers in the United States. Disposable income concerns will still remain, but they should be less dramatic.

Rising CapEx: While the base of $380 MM for free cash flows remains realistic, yet conservative, for 2020, we believe that rising capital expenditures, particularly in the non-US stores, could be harmful to the company's FCF. Becoming a part of the LVMH family would substantially mitigate the need for higher CapEx, if not eliminate it.

Greater Focus on Acquisitions: No longer a public company, Tiffany would not have to channel its free cash flows toward generous share buybacks or dividends (recall, TIF has a yield of approximately 2% and has been consistently increasing dividends on an annual basis for nearly two decades). Instead, LVMH could channel Tiffany-driven cash toward relevant tuck-ins that would further enhance Tiffany's brand.

Exposure to Europe: Historically, Tiffany's growth in Western Europe has not been very strong, averaging low to mid-single digits. Given the European focus of its acquirer, we could presumably see greater popularity of the Tiffany brand across the ocean.

Stronger Online/Mobile Push: With in-store physical store sales still representing the bulk of Tiffany's revenues, we believe that LVMH, known for its digital outreach, would position the company well for increasing online sales and thus reducing the in-store headcount. Our initial estimates indicates that for every 1% increase in online-driven revenues, the company can save approximately 1.2 cents of SG&A-driven EPS.

Brand Dilution: At the same time, we must admit that Tiffany's brand will stand the risk of being eroded under the LVMH umbrella. From a cultural perspective, it may be difficult for Tiffany to co-exist in the shadow of Louis Vuitton, for example. It is always hard to quantify brand dilution for a company, particularly for a retailer; however, longer-term there is almost always some revenue erosion attributed to it.

Discontinuation of Products: It is our understanding that LVMH's interest in Tiffany is primarily because of its jewelry line. The company, as a result, may choose to discontinue some handbag series or maybe even crystal, in order to manage competition with its existing brands. This may pose bottom line issues, since some of these products command higher margins than jewelry. Tiffany may have to address each of these product issues on a case-by-case basis.

Basic Business/Product Analysis:

Founded in 1837 and going public 150 years later, Tiffany is one of the oldest jewelry brands in the world. To date, the company still positions its brand as one of high-quality gemstone jewelry, particularly diamond jewelry, which translates into “sophisticated style and romance; excellent customer service; an elegant store and online environment.” While over the decades TIF has branched out into other areas of retail, such as clothing and china, it is jewelry that has remained its dominant theme around the world.

Risk Factors:

We see the following business risks for TIF:

Macro risks are the biggest concern to any luxury retailer, since high-end goods are usually the first ones to be curtailed, once disposable income goes down. Fake brand risks, since there is a rising trend of “faux” jewelry and handbags, which could decrease Tiffany’s sales. Real estate costs keep rising around the world and could pose a substantial challenge to the company’s bottom line.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.