Image: Perama Hills Project Source: Eldorado Gold

Investment Thesis

The Vancouver-based Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) released its third-quarter of 2019 results. Finally, this time, the company managed to release decent earnings with good revenues and no reason for concern. I call that huge progress. Revenues were strong, with gold represented 85.4% of the total revenues.

Investing in Eldorado Gold has been a long and challenging path for long term shareholders. The management led by CEO George Burns, have made terrible mistakes that almost bankrupted the company about a year ago.

But, let's look at the future and learn from the past. William Shakespeare wrote in "The Tempest": What's past is prologue.

The investment thesis is now more straightforward, albeit not quite there yet. The company is on the right track, and production seems in control besides some concern with Olympias mine, which keeps underperforming. It appears that Eldorado Gold cannot make it right with Greece at least until now.

One impressive achievement is the quick completion of Lamaque mine and now a significant increase in future gold production that I will talk about later. Also, tests at Kisladag are confirming that the life of mine will probably be extended.

However, Greece is still the main issue, and despite promises for a quick resolution, Eldorado Gold is still "negotiating," whatever that means after years of delays and abuse. Georges Burns seems encouraged in the conference call, with the progress made with the new government. On a side note, the Perama Hill project seems a new focus.

Source: Presentation Q3

Yes, we can be optimistic, and yes, this new government seems much better than the precedent leftist. But, hope is not a strategy, or at least it has its time limit.

Data by YCharts

As I said earlier, 2019 shaped up as a classic turnaround story.

Thus, my investment thesis is to accumulate EGO progressively on any weakness with a long-term target of around $10 again. It assumes a resolution of the Greek impasse, which may come at the end of 2019. However, I believe the stock will not jump quickly after crossing $9, because of the financial issues that will have to be solved and potentially some weakness in the gold price.

Also, to develop Greece, the company will have to invest a significant amount in development CapEx, and depending on the financing adopted, the stock price will be fluctuating widely. Hence, I recommend accumulating EGO on weakness, but above all, use about 50% of your position to trade short term.

Eldorado Gold - 3Q'19 Balance Sheet And Gold Production: The Raw Numbers

Eldorado Gold 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Million 131.91 153.17 81.07 92.87 80.02 170.7 172.3 Net Income in $ Million 8.7 −24.4 −128.0 −218.2 −27.6 12.2 4.2 EBITDA $ Million 46.68 37.77 −1.09 4.13 5.52 70.97 73.91 EPS diluted in $/share 0.05 −0.15 −0.80 −1.38 −0.17 0.08 0.03 Cash from Operating Activities in $ Million 22.9 36.7 12.1 −5.3 3.2 51.0 51.2 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 67.0 74.3 71.2 61.5 86.1 51.9 34.8 Free Cash Flow in $ Million −44.1 −37.6 −59.2 −66.9 −82.9 -0.8 16.4 Total Cash $ Million 463.8 433.5 387.8 293.0 227.5 123.6 138.2 Long term Debt in $ Million 594.3 594.9 595.4 596.0 596.5 482.5 483.1 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 158.8 158.7 158.4 158.4 158.3 158.4 161.7 Eldorado Gold Production Au Oz 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 Production gold Au Oz 89,374 99,105 84,783 75,887 82,977 91,803 101,596 AISC 878 934 1 112 1 200 1 132 917 1 031 Gold Price 1 333 1 287 1 177 1 245 1 265 1 321 1 513

Source: company filings and Morningstar/Ycharts

Balance Sheet And Production Discussion

1 - Revenues for 3Q'19 were $172.26 million at the end of September.

Revenues were high this quarter as well, with $172.26 million, up from $81.07 million the same quarter a year earlier, and slightly the same sequentially.

The gold sold in the second quarter was 99,241 Au Oz at a gold price of $1,513 per oz, which was another pleasant surprise.

Note: The average realized price of gold for the third quarter of 2019 was $1,513 per oz.

2 - Net debt is now $345 million at the end of September. Total cash increased this quarter and stands now at $138.22 million, up from $123.62 million in the previous quarter. It is the first time in about two years that cash on hand increases.

Unfortunately, the company has not been able to divest its Tocantinzhino Mine in Brazil. Philip Yee, the CFO, said in the conference call:

We finished the quarter with approximately $322 million of available liquidity. Of this, $134.9 million was in cash, cash equivalents and term deposits, and approximately $187 million was available under our $250 million revolving credit facility, which remains undrawn. $63 million of this facility is allocated to secure certain reclamation obligations.

3 - Free cash flow is $16.4 million the third-quarter

EGO shows a loss of $134.2 million in Free Cash Flow yearly ("TTM") with $16.4 million for the third quarter of 2019. In the conference call, the company said it was the second consecutive positive FCF, but according to Morningstar and my calculation as well, the 2Q'19 was slightly negative.

4 - Gold production details Production for the third quarter of 2019 was 101,596 Au oz, up 19.8% year over year, and up 10.7% sequentially. Good production in the last two quarters.

Note: Lamaque has been declared commercial at the end of the first quarter of 2019.

New 2019-2021 Guidance confirmed this quarter.

Source: EGO 6K filing.

Guidance is 390K-420K ounces of gold for 2019 and increasing to 520K-550K in 2020, and back to 350K-380K in 2021.

Technical Analysis

Eldorado Gold had another excellent quarter in terms of revenue, with a record of $172.3 million. The company is back on track with gold production more in control and debt on its way to be reduced. Furthermore, the price of gold is now showing exceptional strength and trading above $1,515 per oz.

The new issue is that I do not see Greece sufficiently attractive enough to attract a decent partner. There are too many risks in Greece, and it would be foolish to invest about $1 billion or more, in my opinion. Eldorado Gold will be forced to go alone with Skouries and Perama Hills, which means jumbo financing that the company cannot afford, period.

The only feasible solution is to divest non-core assets such as the Tocantinzhino project in Brazil, sell equity At-The-Market, use free cash flow, or finance $500 million using a stock offering. Potentially all four will be necessary.

The direct consequence will be a stock retracement for a while that I consider as a long-term opportunity. Thus, watch out and do not get carried away until the financial issues are sorted out explicitly by the company.

Technical Analysis (short-term).

I do not agree with Finviz's interpretation, as it is often the case, sadly. EGO is forming an ascending channel pattern with line support close to the blue line indicated in the graph at $8 and line resistance parallel at $9.10.

The strategy is to sell at $9.10, about 40% of your position, and wait for a retracement around $8. However, if gold turns bullish from here, we may experience a decisive breakout with a retest of the $10 (double top). Conversely, if gold price turns bearish, the next support is $7.20, at which point it is safe to accumulate again as I did and recommended in my previous article.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!