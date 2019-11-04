Peabody Energy: More Of The Same

Source : Reneweconomy

You can’t accuse Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) of lacking consistency, but that could also mean that they are stuck in an old groove. BTU’s Q3 reporting was a tough story. It showed a company fighting fires on many fronts and being diligent about containing costs. Indeed it was all about surviving as a coal company and ignoring that each quarter brings new evidence that the coal market is in great danger. There was no hint of management thinking outside the box about how to survive the end of coal. Making statements like “modest deleveraging and reduced coal pricing moderate our near-term cash flow” could be interpreted to mean they management thinks that there have been near term setbacks that are only temporary, rather than part of a structural challenge. This is why I recommend careful review of BTU’s reporting. I have no doubt that BTU has no long term future.

However the past few days have seen the stock price fall from $16.05 to $10.22. Two months ago when the stock price suddenly fell below $20, I was surprised. Today I’m astonished. This is a clear lesson to investors that the market decides about an outcome long before the end. The end of the coal industry is now in train, but the sell-off in recent weeks has been so dramatic that perhaps this creates an opportunity for brave investors who are courageous and agile enough to invest in an industry in decline?

There are lots of numbers, but here are few to focus the mind: Q3 revenues of $1.1 billion down 22% YOY; EBITDA at $150 million, down from $372 million YOY, with the biggest contributing factors being $300 million less revenue due to lower pricing and volume.

The jewel in the crown, metallurgical coal had a bad quarter and North Goonyella is a massive headache. North Goonyella highlights BTU’s problems. This mine has really good assets, but it is a dangerous mine. Since the disaster which stopped production in 2018, BTU has spent in 2018 $58 million on containment and idling costs, and there was provision of $66.4 million for equipment losses (both their own and leased equipment). These costs might be largely covered through insurance. However, in 2019 there have been quarterly idling and re-ventilation costs of $30-$35 million (at least $120 million) plus $110 million for capital equipment. And on it goes. Mining is a very capital intensive business. The justification for this spend is that North Goonyella is a “mine with a potential life of several decades”. At this stage the mine is stabilised, but now investment is needed to prepare the mine for coal extraction which will cost $12-15 million for re-ventilation and a further $50-$75 million capital costs. So if it is decided to proceed with mine reopening, the cost in 2020 will be at least $62-90 million, and I’m sure that this isn’t the end of it. Management is cautious about what it plans to do at North Goonyella, but the fact remains that the costs in 2018 and 2019 have been hundreds of millions of dollars and there is more to come. These decisions need to be made in the context of where coal mining is positioned as they are here and now costs based on decades of mine life. This isn’t easy.

The share buybacks accelerated in Q3, totalling $144 million (now 30% of shares repurchased since re-listing)… and the share price decline continued. This is not what is supposed to happen. I wonder what would happen if the buybacks were replaced by capital returns to shareholders? Surely this would be a better way to support both investors and the share price? In the past two and a half years, reduction in liabilities and shareholder returns each are almost equivalent to the market capitalisation of BTU today. To say this is an unusual situation is an understatement.

What is happening to the coal market?

If you read the BTU commentary without reflection, one could come away with the view that things have been a little difficult, but that they are turning around for the better. China and India are looking good, Vietnamese demand is booming. So despite hints of more storm clouds in Q4 (eg Kayenta mine closure impact), everything is about to turn around.

This is quite a different picture to the one I read about, starting with the recent bankruptcy of Murray Energy, the biggest private coal producer (more than 70 million tons annually) in the US. Murray Energy is not alone, being one of 8 coal companies to file for bankruptcy in the last 12 months.

The speed of the decline in US coal production is staggering. Coal provided 28% of US power in 2018, it looks like 25% in 2019 and it is predicted to supply 22% in 2020. Indeed Moody's suggests that by 2030 coal might contribute just 11% of US power generation. This exit from coal has been seen before in the UK, where coal now barely contributes to national power generation.

The combination of climate emergency and the dramatic reductions in the cost of renewable power make for big barriers to coal survival. Four out of five coal plants in Europe are unprofitable and can’t compete with renewables. This suggests complete phase out of coal in Europe by 2030. If coal survives in Europe it is suggested Governments have one of three options i) pass on costs to utilities and bankrupt shareholders; ii) pass costs on to consumers and increase electricity prices or iii) fund coal companies from debt or taxes. The suggestion is that things are only going to get worse for the coal industry. Hard coal generation is down 39% since 2018 and lignite generation is down 20%. This is true across Europe.

Australia has a massive renewable energy pipeline which could make coal extinct by 2040. Mine closures are expected.

Asia is the big question mark. My reading suggests that all over Asia Governments are realising that we are at the end of the coal era, as cheaper and cleaner alternatives are available now. You can become optimistic about planned new coal fired plants (many/most of which won’t be built) or you can pay attention to massive wind and solar developments.

For example, JERA, Japan’s largest thermal power generator is investing in offshore wind. There is a potential $71 billion stranded asset problem for coal in Japan … and on it goes.

Vietnam is mentioned by BTU because there has been a massive increase in coal imports by that country this year. However, there are signs that pollution and cost are issues being faced by the Vietnamese Government and solar and wind power are coming into the mix.

Overall there is reason for caution about a boom in coal expansion in South East Asia, although it is clear that Peabody management are big believers that it is going to happen. Time will tell.

Conclusion

The Peabody Energy share price is becoming weird compared with its earnings and this raises the question about whether it might be time to have a serious look at it as a short term play for the capital returns/dividends. Balanced against that is the question as to how much longer the coal industry has to go and also how management views supporting shareholders. Buybacks make no sense, so there is an opportunity to return cash directly to shareholders. If management does this, then there could be good prospects in the short term as there is plenty of cash. This is not for me as I'm more long term focused on the new horizons in energy, but if you like fossil fuels, this might be worth a discussion with your financial advisor as a short term play.

I am not a financial advisor, but I do follow the changes in energy and transport closely as the world begins to decarbonize these industries. If my commentary helps sharpen your investment ideas, please consider following me.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.