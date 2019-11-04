Pretium Resources: Never Sell The Bear's Skin Before One Has Killed The Beast

Investors must trade PVG short term, and bet only a small portion for the long term until the planned production will be sufficiently verified.

The company has adjusted the full-year 2019 production guidance to range between 340k ounces and 350k ounces of gold and an approximate 15% decrease.

PVG completed all critical modifications and upgrades required to sustain processing at the increased production rate of 3,800 tons per day.

Pretium Resources released its third-quarter results on October 30, 2019. Revenues were $132.74 million, up from $110.06 million in 3Q'18.

Image: The Brucejack - Source: Mining

Investment Thesis

The Vancouver-based Pretium Resources (PVG) is a gold and silver miner operating one single operation in Canada called the Brucejack mine. Initially, the mine was developed by Robert Quartermain on October 28, 2010, for a price of $450 million. The mine started commercial production in 3Q'17 (please look at the chart below).

Pretium Resources released its third quarter of 2019, and bad news piled up, which scared off investors, and the stock tumbled 25% in one day.

The company is indicating a "situation" that I qualify as a "stope bottleneck," which forced the company to cut production guidance 2019 from 405K Au Oz(midpoint) to 345K Au Oz (midpoint) or nearly 15% lower which is huge.

Data by YCharts

I have been warning my followers about a situation like this and recommended a prudent approach when it comes to investing in Pretium Resources. It is not the first time that shareholders experienced such a roller coaster effect, and I bet it will not be the last.

Thus, the investment thesis is quite elementary here. Investors must trade PVG short term using technical analysis and bet only a small portion for the long term until the planned production will be sufficiently verified to offer a stable outlook which investors can safely trust. Moreover, investors will have to trade the stock in correlation with the gold price which adds more short term volatility

Note: Again, in this article, I will not comment on the Snowfield prospect that the company owns.

Pretium Resources - 3Q'19 results and financial snapshot

Pretium Resources 1Q'18 2Q '18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Million 89.42 146.48 110.06 108.6 103.12 113.20 132.74 Net Income in $ Million -8.06 31.10 10.734 2.85 4.17 10.44 6.26 EBITDA in $ Million 24.62 81.28 n/a 36.51 33.76 42.63 60.32 EPS diluted in $/share -0.04 0.17 0.06 0.01 0.02 0.06 0.03 Operating cash flow in $ Million 24.72 77.28 52.36 42.89 39.94 41.18 77.81 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 9.74 5.77 10.8 6.58 5.40 7.29 14.65 Free Cash Flow In $ Million 15.0 71.51 41.56 36.3 34.5 33.9 63.2 Cash and short-term investments in $ Million 70.54 142.50 190.32 45.4 50.9 34.3 16.6 Total Long-term Debt + Conv. note in $ Million 758.9 771.4 789.2 624.4 612.7 572.1 497.6 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 182.4 183.5 183.1 183.9 185.0 185.5 186.7 Gold Production K Oz 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 Gold ounce Production Oz 75,689 111,340 92,641 96,342 79,180 90,761 88,227 Silver Production in oz 94,730 118,205 92,458 113,886 108,234 135,797 124,958 Gold price realized $/ Oz 1,271 1,276 1,169 1,204 1,257 1,252 1,486 AISC by-product $/Oz 1,004 648 709 784 868 940 878

Source: Company release and Morningstar

1 - Pretium Resources posted $132.74 million in Revenues in 3Q'19

Pretium Resources released its third-quarter results on October 30, 2019. It was the ninth full quarter of commercial production. Revenues were $132.74 million, up from $110.06 million in 3Q'18, with a net profit of $6.26 million, or $0.03 per diluted share. Meanwhile, adjusted earnings were $34.0 million, or $0.18 per share.

Joseph Ovsenek, the CEO, said in the conference call:

Due to limited stope inventory, production mining in the fourth quarter is focused on maximizing tons to the mill. All stopes above the cut off rate of approximately 5 grams per ton gold will be mined and processed as they become available. Underground development is planned to continue to progress at approximately 1,000 meters per month through year-end with a focus on further opening the mine to improve access for stope development.

2 - Analysis of the all-in sustaining costs (AISC) on a by-product basis

AISC is calculated based on the gold sold. For the third quarter, Pretium Resources sold what it produced. Generally, gold sold and gold generated are quite similar, and it makes no difference, in general.

Gold ounces sold/produced oz 88,227/90,713 Silver ounces sold/produced oz 124,958/108,250

The company indicated an AISC of $878 per ounce on a by-product basis ($709 per ounce in 3Q'18), which means that the production of silver is deducted from the costs.

The last three quarters are showing AISC above $850 per ounce, well above the LOM average AISC of $539 per ounce, indicated on April 4, 2019, where the company confirmed that LOM is now 14 years.

It seems that the company is struggling to figure out a good processing plan, and the market is not reacting well.

3 - Free cash flow estimated at $63.2 million in 3Q'19

The free cash flow situation is improving with the gold production. Yearly free cash flow ("TTM") is now $167.9 million, with an FCF of $63.2 million in 3Q'19. The company generates excellent free cash flow despite this bottleneck in production.

4 - Net debt is $481 million as of September 30, 2019

Net debt is now $481 million, down sequentially.

Also, the company had an extra ~$60 million in liability related to the "offtake agreement." However, this obligation has been repaid this quarter (first tranche), and another $20 million will be paid in November.

The Company paid $62.4 million (as first of two tranches of payments) to repurchase the offtake obligation, and repaid $16.7 million of the loan facility using cash generated from operations.

Note: The company indicated that it reduced debt by $143 million in the first three quarters of 2019. Tom Yip said in the conference call:

Our syndicated bank debt totaled $480 million at the beginning of the year. At September 30, the balance totaled $398.7 million. This consists of a term facility with $216.7 million outstanding, representing another 13 quarterly installments, and a balance of $182 million on the $200 million revolver. The facility matures in December of 2022. In nine months this year we have repaid $81 million on our syndicated facility and a $62 million on the repurchase of the offtake obligation. Total debt reduction was $143 million.

Source: PVG Presentation

5 - Gold and silver production analysis

In the second quarter of 2019, the Brucejack Mine produced 88,227 ounces of gold, and the company sold 90,713 ounces at an all-in sustaining cost of $878 per ounce of gold sold. However, due to a bottleneck situation experienced at the mine, the company revised down the production guidance for 2019. The market did not appreciate the news and sold off.

Source: PVG Presentation

Using a midpoint for the AISC of $925 per ounce, AISC for the 4Q'19 will be $1,014 per ounce, which is surprisingly high.

Joseph Ovsenek said in the conference call:

we have adjusted our full year 2019 production guidance to range between 340,000 ounces and 350,000 ounces of gold and approximate 15% decrease from the mid-point of our prior guidance range of 390,000 to 420,000 ounces of gold. All-in sustaining cost in the first nine months of the year was $896 per ounce of gold sold.

Production details: Grade per Tonne and Daily Production Tonne per day

Grade per tonne this quarter is still well below what was expected with 9.1 G/T while daily production increased to 3,367 TPD.

The company announced that the mill is now ready to process 3,800 TPD.

All critical modifications and upgrades required to sustain processing at the increased production rate of 3,800 tons per day are completed.(conference call)

If we look at the chart above, the grade averaged ~12.0 G/T in 2018. I doubt that the company will be able to show a grade average above $9 G/T despite indicating 10.2 G/T as guidance in 2Q.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

Pretium Resources released its third quarter of 2019, and the market sold off. It could have been worse, but such correction must have hurt a few investors, unfortunately.

Technical Analysis (short term)

With such a severe breakout, it is challenging to analyze a potentially viable pattern. In my opinion, looking at May/June, I see line support turning into a line resistance around $10.25-$10.50 now. The nearest line support that I could consider as safe is down to $8.75, in my opinion. However, a few more trading days will be necessary to figure out a logical pattern.

The strategy that could pay off is to trade short term. Selling above $10 a large portion of your PVG holding assuming a profit and buying at or below $9.10.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade frequently PVG short term