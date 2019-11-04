Uber Is Starting To Look Desperate

The walls are closing in on, as employees brace for an expiration of their shares lock-up.

Trouble is, most new ventures it has launched are in hype-competitive industries with razor-thin margins.

Desperate to turn a profit and probably facing pressure from Masayoshi Son, Uber is scrambling to make diversify the business.

I wanted to write about WeWork this month, expecting it to pull off its IPO and ignite a debate across the investment and technology community. While the IPO never materialized, the company has certainly ignited a conversation.

At the center of that conversation is SoftBank’s (OTCPK:SFTBY) strategy, Silicon Valley’s hubris, and Wall Street’s thinning patience. And no other company embodies all three factors better than Uber (UBER).

Uber likes to believe it is spending billions and expanding across the globe in an effort to create the “operating system for your everyday life.” What I’m sure investors want to know is if this operating system has any chance of turning a profit or delivering sustainable value. Management’s decisions over the past few years seem to suggest otherwise. Here’s a closer look:

Seeking a path to profitability

The key issue with Masayoshi Son’s investments over the past decade is that they’ve overlooked the need for a clear path to profitability. Investment decisions seem to have been made on the company’s vision for future growth, the ability to collect data for artificial intelligence applications, or the potential to be the winner in a monopolistic market by burning more capital than anyone else.

The word “profit” doesn’t seem to have featured in the pitch deck at all. That may have been okay when the world was enamored by tech firms and confident every loss-making company was the next Amazon, but that sentiment has clearly changed this year.

Which means 2019 was a particularly bad year for Uber to file its prospectus without outlining any clear path to profitability. In fact, the company openly admitted in its S-1 filing that profitability is a distant dream:

"We have incurred significant losses since inception...We expect our operating expenses to increase significantly in the foreseeable future, and we may not achieve profitability."

Nevertheless, it’s hard to imagine that management walks into work everyday without any strategy in mind. And I believe that strategy is probably more realistic than saying, “we’re the operating system for cities,” or “you should think about Uber as a marketplace.”

The company’s recent actions indicate there’s probably a more defined and pragmatic strategy being whispered behind closed doors. Here’s what I imagine some of these strategies sound like:

“We’ll raise prices once we’re a monopoly.”

Building out a network of drivers and creating a global brand that’s recognized by billions is a legitimate competitive advantage. Uber’s early pitches probably focused on the ridesharing market’s ‘winner-take-all’ characteristics and the network effects of having the most drivers on the platform.

However, that monopoly hasn’t worked out as Uber expected. It faces competition from local players in nearly every major market - from Ola in India to Lyft (LYFT) in the US. It had to exit the Chinese market altogether, conceding defeat to Didi Chuxing. (Sidenote, Masayoshi Son owns a significant chunk of all these companies as well).

Signs that Uber is tapping out its market potential are now being reflected in its slower pace of revenue growth. Year-on-year revenue growth for the most recent quarter was just 14%.

Raising prices for consumers or cutting driver pay doesn’t seem feasible when 70% of drivers admit to juggling between two apps or more and 90% of car owners are economically better off owning their own vehicle.

So another way to create a gross margin could be to eliminate the biggest cost of a rideshare - paying the driver.

“Drivers will become obsolete.”

Uber’s investments and optimism about self-driving cars seems to indicate that the team believes its biggest expense will disappear over time. The company has already deployed $1 billion in this venture, but is lagging behind nearly every competitor in the field.

Waymo and GM’s (GM) Cruise seem to be clear leaders in autonomous driving, with vendors like Aptiv and Intel-Mobileye nipping at their heels, according to the latest report by Navigant.

Uber is far behind the curve here and if it can’t own the technology, its chances of eking out a profit with a rival autonomous fleet are diminished.

“The core business is a loss-leader for other ventures.”

Losses in the core business could be forgiven if the company launched or acquired another business with better fundamentals that could offset the pain and leverage the company’s scale. Amazon (AMZN), of course, pulled this off brilliantly with Amazon Web Services (AWS) which is its most profitable unit at the moment.

However, none of Uber’s new ventures seem to have any hope of recreating the AWS formula. Instead, they’re all involved in hyper-competitive, capital-intensive, low margin industries. In other words, all the subsidiaries are just extensions of the core business model without paths to profitability:

With the exception of Uber Health, I see a large basket of unprofitable businesses with razor-thin margins, tons of competition and low switching costs for users. Not an ideal recipe.

The competitive environment for all its subsidiaries makes me skeptical that Uber has pricing power at this time. It can cut back on incentives for drivers and gig workers, but that has already resulted in strikes and discontent.

Meanwhile, I expect more protections for gig economy workers in Europe, North America and Australia over the next few years, which will boost expenses.

With no clear path to profitability at the moment, I guess investors need to focus on how much time the company has left before it is compelled to get its house in order.

When does the cash run out?

It should come as no surprise that Uber is cash flow negative. Over the first two quarters of this year, the company lost nearly $2 billion in cash. Over the trailing twelve months, it has lost $3.4 billion.

According to its second quarter 10-Q, the company has $11.7 billion in cash and cash equivalents on its books. That’s enough to sustain its current pace of cash burn for three and a half years - not enough time to make any of its operations profitable.

Which means the company will likely issue more debt or equity to sustain itself and broaden the cash runway. However, Uber’s debt is already rated CCC and offers a 7.5% yield at the moment. Long-term debt was worth $5.8 billion at the end of the second quarter, which is roughly 36% of equity.

However, with investor sentiment turning against unprofitable tech startups (in what Professor Galloway calls a pivot to margins), the impact of the WeWork debacle on Masayoshi Son’s other high-profile investments and a looming recession on the horizon, Uber’s capacity to issue more debt or equity at reasonable prices could be stymied. In other words, the walls are closing in.

If this seems obvious to outsiders like us, imagine what the typical Uber employee is thinking as her equity lock-up expires this week and the market is flooded with even more Uber stock.

How Does This Impact SoftBank’s Vision Fund?

40% of the Vision Fund is debt Masayoshi Son owes to the Saudis, Emiratis and major corporations like Foxconn and Apple. Most of his major holdings, from Alibaba to Uber to WeWork, have collapsed this year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.