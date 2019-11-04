RMR - Heads I Win, Tails You Lose

If you do not want real estate exposure, you could buy RMR and short the four REITs.

At the current market price, you are paying for the long-term contracts but getting the other businesses and the incentive fees for free.

RMR manages 4 REITS, and in the last 5 years, those REITs have returned -2% to -50% while RMR has quadrupled.

When you first see the graph below, it seems like a regular comparison of unrelated stocks. But what if I tell you that the stock in blue operates the three REITs that represent the other lines and that those REITs generate most of the revenues of the company in blue?

The stock in blue is The RMR Group Inc. (RMR). I did not include the fourth REIT that RMR manages, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) as it started mid-2018, but the story is similar. ILPT is down 9% since inception.

The reason this is happening is that RMR has 20-year contracts managing those REITs and charges them a 50bps fee. On top of that, the incentive fee RMR could obtain has no high-water mark. In a nutshell, if the REITs underperform the market, RMR receives its base fees, if it outperforms, RMR wins even more.

In this article, I will illustrate how at the current stock price, you are paying for the base management fee but you are obtaining the other small businesses and the eventual incentive fees for free.

The Company

RMR owns 52% of The RMR Group LLC. The controller, Adam Portnoy, owns 51.6% of the operating company through ABP Trust and 7% of the shares of RMR.

RMR LLC manages real estate investments via four REITs and other private or public traded businesses. Also, RMR generates a small portion of revenues through its advisory arm, RMR Advisors LLC. The following table makes an excellent summary of all the clients.

Below is an updated picture of AUM per REIT. Note that since GOV and SIR merged as Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI), AUM has declined.

The largest REIT is HPT, which as of September is Service Properties Trust (SVC) after the 2.4b acquisition of Net Lease Service Retail Portfolio. SVC owns a diverse portfolio of hotel and retail properties. In the past five years, SVC has been trading in the range of $25 and $32 and currently is close to the lower bound.

The second-largest REIT is the Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) which owns medical office buildings and senior living communities. SNH was trading in the $15-$25 range till the end of 2018 where it took a dive to $8 and now has recovered to $10.

Late last year, two REITs managed by RMR, namely GOV and SIR merged and listed as OPI becoming the third-largest REIT managed by RMR. OPI owns offices mainly leased to single tenants. The merged REIT, OPI, had its price dropped from $67 to $47 and it has been declining to $32 as it has been reducing debt by selling properties (1, 2).

The fourth REIT is the Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) which owns industrial and logistic properties. Since its inception in 2018, ILPT has been trading in the $18-$24 range and now stands at $22.

The Revenue Structure

The management of the four REITs generate most of RMR revenues so we are going to double click on that to understand the revenue structure. The revenues are divided into 3 categories, base business management, property management and incentive fees.

Base management fees are monthly fees based on 50bps per year multiplied by the historical cost or the market capitalization of each REIT, whichever is lower. RMR has 20-year contracts with each REIT that is renewed annually for the next 20 years. As you can determine, those are sticky revenues and we will base our intrinsic value on them. The property management revenues are monthly fees of 3% of gross revenues of managed properties. Finally, the incentive fee is a fee on the performance above the benchmark. The fee is 12% of that incremental gain, there is no high watermark and it is based on the 3-year performance.

The remaining revenues are based on the revenues managed or AUM.

Why Does This Opportunity Exist?

The three main reasons that this opportunity exists are:

The reputation of the Controllers. There is an excellent article from The New York Times that explains the legal battle between the CommonWealth REIT and the Portnoys (father and son). I think this is still weighing down the stock.

Mis-steps by management. RMR announced a secondary offering where the REITs would sell their shares at $40 (doubling the free float). At the time the shares were trading at $50. After the news came out, the price dropped to $42 but now has recovered. Merger of GOV and SIR. As shown in the graph below the merger of GOV and SIR has affected RMR's stock price. The REITs had large debt loads and the unwinding of the debt caused AUM to decline.

The Valuation

Before going into the valuation, I assumed that RMR would eventually optimize its capital structure leading to a WACC of 7.1%. Currently, RMR has no debt as it is loading the REITs with the debt load. But RMR could still incur some debt as they have high-quality earnings and long-term contracts.

The first scenario is valuing the base business and property management fees. In that scenario, revenues would be 165-175M, costs would stay at 120m (0.4% of AUM), leading to EBITDA of 58M and a stock price of $49.80. For each 1bn additional in AUM, the price increases $1.70 per share. If we add back 34m of advisory fees and other management fees, revenues would increase by that amount, and the cost would stay at 120m leading to an EBITDA of 96m and a stock price of $78.00.

As there is no high-watermark, RMR does not need to outperform constantly to obtain the incentive fees. As it is calculated on a 3-year basis, I would bet that RMR would at least receive the incentive fee once every three years as each year of under-performance increases the likelihood they would obtain that fee the following year. As this fee is pure margin, it is easy to estimate the value per share. If we assume, on average, a fee of 10m annually, it would add $8 per share. Assuming an incentive fee of 30m every 3 years (or 10m annually) is pretty conservative in my opinion.

My worst-case scenario is based on the Gordon Dividend model as I believe the dividend is pretty safe as it would cost them 43m ($1.40 x 31m shares A + B) while they have 377m in cash ($12 per share). My base case would be an average annual incentive fee of 10m leading to a price of $86. I have assumed AUM constant at 30bn for my base case, but each additional 1bn in AUM should at $1.70 per share.

At the current price, the risk-reward profile is very attractive at 1:4.

Market Neutral Alternative

If you do not want exposure to real estate, an option that you could explore is buying RMR and shorting the four REITs. Size your short positions relative to their percentages of total AUM of RMR. In the case the market goes up, RMR should increase more than the REITs. Besides increased base management fee (larger AUM), the likelihood of an incentive fee increases as well. On the other hand, if the market declines, the REITs should drop faster than RMR. It is true that AUM should decline due to underperformance and faster withdrawals, but as the withdrawals are not instantaneous (there is a sticky AUM situation) RMR should receive the base management fee for most of the AUM.

Catalysts And Risks

Rising interest rates may decrease revenues. But the main company-specific risk I see is misallocation of capital. I would like to see what they do with the $377m of cash on hand. As per high-impact catalysts, I would be looking for improvement in the capital structure, disciplined capital allocation at the REITs level and an increase in the dividend.

Conclusion

RMR is a very attractive business, high margins, low capex, long-term contracts and $377m of cash on hand (~57% of EV). Currently, the market is only pricing the 20-year contracts, and you are getting the other smaller operations and the eventual incentive fees for free.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in RMR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.