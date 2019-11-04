AT&T: Even After A Large Rally Is Still Priced For Virtually Zero Dividend Growth

Naturally, this should be quite easy for their management to achieve and a creates a scenario whereby shareholders can very easily justify their investments.

Based upon my discounted dividend model it appears as though the market is still only expecting little to no future dividend growth.

Whilst on the surface it may seem as though the market's expectations for their future performance has risen significantly, this is not necessarily the case.

After a rough start to the year, AT&T has seen their share price surge over 30% as investors seemingly appreciate the sheer value they offered.

Introduction

The last few years have been rather controversial for AT&T (T), with their fiercely contested acquisition of Time Warner and concerns surrounding parts of their legacy business sending their share price sinking from around $42 in early 2017 to under $30 by the beginning of this year. Even though their share price has subsequently soared over 30%, they still offer attractive value in a low interest rate world with the market seemingly pricing in little to no future dividend growth.

Valuation Assumptions

It was assumed that they will maintain an adequately strong financial position and thus can avoid either raising equity or reducing their dividend. Whilst their current financial position is not flawless, there are no reasons to believe that it cannot support their current dividend payments and given the frequency that this topic has been discussed and analysed, it seems rather redundant to provide yet another analysis. Given their moderate free cash flow payout, as subsequently discussed, they are retaining ample excess cash each year to allow their financial position to further strengthen.

Valuation Scenario

The scenario foresees their quarterly dividend only being raised once more for the following quarter to $0.52 per share and thus making it $2.08 per share on an annual basis. After this point it remains unchanged perpetually into the future and thus provides a very conservative baseline scenario.

Valuation Technique

The valuation used a standard discounted dividend model, with their cost of equity being estimated with the Capital Asset Pricing Model. Whilst this model is not perfect, it still provides enough accuracy for the purpose of this analysis. This model produced a cost of equity of 5.35% with the following inputs, a risk free rate of 1.69% (10 Year U.S. Treasury), a 60 month Beta of 0.63 (SA) and an expected market return of 7.50%.

Valuation Results

The valuation returned a result of $38.88, which is virtually equal to their current share price of $38.49 as of the time of writing. Whilst it is quite unlikely their dividend will remain unchanged perpetually into the future, this valuation was primarily performed to illustrate a point regarding the value remaining in their shares.

Admittedly some investors may feel an expected market return of 7.50% is a little too low, however, personally I disagree due to current high equity valuations, mounting global economic risks that are accompanied with rising populism. Nevertheless, to further illustrate my previous point, to justify the same valuation result of $38.88 when assuming an expected market return of 10%, their dividend would only have to grow at average rate of 1.58% perpetually into the future. Naturally, this is a very low growth rate and sits comfortably below their one, three, five and ten year compounded average growth rates of 2.00%, 2.08%, 2.13% and 2.26% respectively.

It is also important to remember that this valuation technique completely ignores the value of a portion of their free cash flow, thus creating a margin of safety and further supports my previous assertion. During the first nine months of this year their free cash flow was $20.882b whilst their dividend payments totaled $11.162b, thus giving them a very manageable free cash flow payout ratio of only 53.5%. This monstrous amount of free cash flow is not expected to disappear anytime soon, in fact their guidance released during their recent third quarter results forecasts around $28b next year, before growing to as high as $32b in 2022.

Conclusion

Although it is unlikely their dividend will forever remain unchanged, even if this eventuates their shareholders are still adequately positioned with their current share price seemingly only assuming little to no future dividend growth. Since I firmly believe their moderate free cash flow payout ratio will ensure they continue providing at least a low single digit dividend growth rate well into the future, I believe more upside remains on their current share price.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from AT&T’s Third Quarter 2019 report, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

