Mid-Con Energy Partners: Expecting Modest Production Growth

This would still result in its credit facility debt and preferred units adding up to 4.4x EBITDAX at the current strip in 2020 though, leaving minimal intrinsic value for the common units.

Assuming 3,700 BOEPD in production, Mid-Con is now forecast to end 2020 with around $60 million in credit facility debt.

This could signal that Mid-Con is going to spend a bit more on growth while continuing to pay down its debt.

Mid-Con Energy Partners (MCEP) reported Q3 2019 earnings, which showed flat quarter-over-quarter production growth. It did bump its 2019 capex budget up slightly and could deliver a modest amount of 2020 production growth while also continuing to pay down its credit facility debt.

Mid-Con's common units remain of marginal value in the current oil pricing environment though, as there is still projected to be around $100 million in debt and preferred units ranking ahead of the common units in the capital structure.

Q3 2019 Results

Mid-Con's Q3 2019 results were decent but unexciting, with flat production growth and non-recurring items hurting the company on the expense side.

Mid-Con's Q3 2019 production averaged 3,543 BOEPD (90% oil), which is essentially unchanged from Q2 2019's 3,538 BOEPD in average production. Mid-Con's lease operating expenses ended up increasing to $25.44 per BOE in Q3 2019 compared to $23.56 per BOE in Q2 2019, with the majority of that increase attributed to non-recurring costs associated with its 2019 Oklahoma acquisitions.

Mid-Con's realised price for natural gas fell to $1.47 during Q3 2019, although since natural gas only represents 10% of Mid-Con's production, the effect of low realised prices for natural gas is pretty minimal.

Overall, Mid-Con managed to reduce its debt by $1 million during the quarter to $65 million, although, subsequently, by late October, its debt went up by $2 million to $67 million.

Mid-Con would have reported some cash burn in Q3 2019 excluding the impact of working capital changes. Its adjusted EBITDA of $4.4 million would not have been enough to cover the $4.3 million in Q3 2019 capex, plus interest costs and preferred unit distributions. It appears that the working capital changes largely reversed themselves in October.

Changes To Guidance

Mid-Con narrowed its production guidance to the lower-middle part of its earlier 3,400 to 3,800 BOEPD guidance range. It also narrowed its lease operating expense guidance to $22 to $24 per BOE from an earlier range of $21 to $24 per BOE and increased its capital expenditure guidance by $2 million.

Source: Mid-Con Energy Partners

Overall, these changes to its guidance are slightly negative, although the increased capital expenditures will have minimal impact on 2019 production and would benefit 2020 production. As well, lease operating expenses were affected by non-recurring items as mentioned above.

Mid-Con's full-year guidance range allows for a large range of Q4 2019 production possibilities, with a range of 3,453 to 3,849 BOEPD still allowing Mid-Con to hit its tightened full-year guidance. Mid-Con indicated that production started to increase late in Q3 2019 and continued into October, so I figure that 3,600 BOEPD is a reasonable estimate for Q4 2019 production. Lease operating expense should probably end up back down in the $23 to $24 per BOE range for Q4 2019.

2020 Outlook

With the increased 2019 capex budget, I am now expecting Mid-Con to average around 3,700 BOEPD in 2020 if it also spends $11 million in capex that year. This would result in Mid-Con generating approximately $65.9 million in revenues after hedges.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Unit $ Million Oil 1,215,450 $52.00 $63.2 Natural Gas 810,300 $2.25 $1.8 Hedge Value $0.9 Total $65.9

With an $11 million capital expenditure budget, Mid-Con would then be projected to end up with $60 million in cash expenditures, leaving around $5.9 million for debt reduction.

$ Million Lease Operating Expenses $31.1 Production Taxes $5.4 Cash G&A $6.0 Interest Expense $3.3 Preferred Distributions $3.2 Capital Expenditures $11.0 Total $60.0

Debt And Valuation

Mid-Con's debt was recently at $67 million, so it would end up with around $60 million in debt in this scenario. This is approximately 2.6x its projected 2020 EBITDAX (including a slight amount of positive hedge value). Without hedges, Mid-Con's leverage would be around 2.7x its projected 2020 EBITDAX.

Including its preferred units, there would be $100 million ahead of the common units in the capital structure. This would be around 4.4x Mid-Con's unhedged EBITDAX, indicating minimal intrinsic value for its common units still.

Conclusion

Mid-Con's Q3 2019 earnings report was decent other than the negative impact of non-recurring expenses. It appears that it may aim to grow production modestly going forward while continuing to pay down its debt.

In a low-to-mid $50s oil environment, Mid-Con's common units continue to having minimal intrinsic value though. It is easy to find producers trading at below 4.0x EBITDAX, and Mid-Con's preferred units and credit facility debt would still add up to more than that at the current strip.

Free Trial Offer We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various energy companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.