EXD: 8.9% Distribution Yield And An Undeserved Discount

This article was first published on October 5, 2019.

Out of the three Eaton Vance (EV) option-writing funds focused on U.S. holdings, Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (EXD) is getting the least love. EXD trades at a discount, while the other two funds trade at premiums. This may be due to its long history of showing NAV erosion, small size or simply that most investors don't realize this fund had an overhaul earlier in 2019. This change transitioned the fund from a bond focus to mirroring Eaton Vance's other funds; Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETV) and Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (ETB). Along with this overhaul, the fund hiked its distribution rate significantly too.

Before February 8, 2019, the fund went under the name Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Bond and Option Strategies Fund, with the same ticker. However, its new name highlighted the sweeping change to their investment strategy. The new strategy will "consist of owning a diversified portfolio of common stocks and selling covered index call options." Eaton Vance also breaks their portfolio into "two segments." One in which they "seek to exceed the total return performance of the S&P 500" and another where they "seek to exceed the total return performance of the NASDAQ 100 Index." They will also "sell on a continuous basis S&P 500 call options on at least 80% of the value of Segment One and NASDAQ 100 call options on at least 80% of the value of Segment Two."

This strategy is very similar to ETB and ETV, hence, all three of these funds would be expected to trade around similar levels. The option strategy deployed by the three funds have a main benefit; they collect the option premium from writing these index calls and never have the underlying portfolio called away. This can be an enticing strategy as they can let their "winners continue to win." This is in contrast to funds that write underlying options on individual positions in the portfolio. However, the caveat to this is that they are "cash-settled" and, in theory, an index could trade up infinitely. Meaning that they could show large losses from the options writing strategy. However, if this were to happen that would mean that the fund's underlying holdings were also going to infinite so this is how they are "covered" from infinite liability.

In theory, the original strategy wasn't an awful idea, but the last ~10-year bull market was not conducive to the bond/option strategy. The underlying portfolio could not keep up with the mounting losses from the index options strategy. This was even true in a time when bond prices have been rising due to being a source of income for investors. Investors that weren't content with paltry treasury yields that were offered. Overall, it has been a unique environment to be an investor since the Great Financial Crash - fueled by ever-increasing equity prices and bond prices simultaneously. I'm not insinuating that this is a negative thing, but merely an observation. However, getting back on the topic of the mounting losses in their old strategy. The fact that this fund wasn't very large in the first place and the losses have driven this fund down to a size of around $97 million in total assets. In contrast, ETV has just over $1 billion and ETB is around $379.5 million. The size of the fund is of concern for very large investors, that may not find enough liquidity as the daily average volume is around 47,000. If buying or selling this fund, a limit order would be highly recommended.

The expense ratio for EXD is slightly higher than the other two funds as well. This was reported as of 12/31/2018 though and may become more in-line with the other two funds which are at 1.09% and 1.11%. EXD currently reports a total expense ratio of 1.49%. Since EXD doesn't utilize any leverage, like the other two funds, we should expect the expense ratios to remain relatively flat. Unlike a leveraged fund that can have variable rates for their borrowings and lead to expense ratio changes. Again, not a bad thing but merely an observation.

ROC Isn't Always Bad

Additionally, as we have many new members at CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, and new CEF investors as a whole, the options writing strategy has an additional benefit. Option funds generally pay out large portions of ROC, this is because the premium collected is offset by realized losses of the underlying portfolio. This lowers an investor's cost basis. Through utilizing ROC that can be generated from an option fund an investor can defer their tax obligations until the cost basis is $0. After the cost basis drops down this far, the additional ROC component will be taxed as a capital gain for the year in which it is received. With this in mind, that is where we can get the "tax-managed" portion of these fund's names - this could also include the underlying portfolio of dividend payers that pay qualified dividends.

We can see below, that all three funds paid out a healthy portion of these "nondividend distributions."

(Source - Eaton Vance CEF 2018 Tax Character of Distributions)

As we can see, ETB and ETV had all favorable tax characteristics. Notice though, EXD didn't have any qualified dividends, that's because of the prior bond focus. Interest from bonds does not get beneficial treatment when it comes to taxes. Overall, it is anticipated that EXD should show comparable year-end 2019 tax characterizations.

Past Returns And Forward Looking

Of course, 2018 was a down year for the market in general. This means that some of the ROC is technically classified as "destructive." ETV showed the strongest "performance" in 2018. The fund's total NAV return was -2.65%, with a total market return of -4.08%. This can be compared to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), an investible way to gain exposure to the index, which showed a total return of -4.56% for 2018.

For comparison purposes, EXD had total NAV returns of -5.22% and total market returns of -9.71% for 2018. Of course, that past performance isn't a reflection of what we should expect going forward.

Data by YCharts

Looking at the chart of EXD and it isn't any surprise that the fund doesn't even get a second look. However, when we look closer, we notice that the NAV decay almost completely stopped when the fund changed strategies.

Data by YCharts

Looking at the 1-year chart and we can see this a little easier. In fact, when compared to the long-term and short-term charts from the three funds; EXD, ETV and ETB, we can conclude that the fund should trade quite similarly to the other two going forward.

Data by YCharts

This is the long-term charts highlighting the funds. Of course, we can see EXD significantly underperformed. The fund still showed a positive total return, even when the price had seen significant erosion. An important factor when considering a CEF since the bulk of returns will be through the distributions paid out. Although, we do still like to see some stability in the price per share and NAV so we can't disregard price entirely.

However, looking more closely at a 6-month chart, a period after EXD transitioned strategies, and we can see the significant similarities.

Data by YCharts

As we can see, the total NAV returns are right in-line with all three funds. The biggest difference is in the market share price. EXD has been outperforming on this metric, as the fund has narrowed its discount since making the change. However, the fund is still significantly undervalued compared to the other two funds.

Data by YCharts

While the discount has narrowed, it really doesn't make sense that ETB can trade at a 7.09% premium, ETV trading at a 3.89% premium, while EXD trades at a discount of 5.82%! The fund has significantly narrowed its discount though from the beginning of the year. This is reflected in its YTD returns, NAV return YTD is 6.59%, while its total market return for the year is 18.10%. The YTD returns for ETV are showing a total NAV return of 13.51% and 16.78% total market return. Bear in mind, the large discrepancy in performance on the NAV is likely due to the strong rebound in January of this year from last year's December lows. Since EXD didn't change strategies until February the fund "missed" out on this rebound.

The long-term discount/premium is also favorable to supporting upside to EXD. The 5-year average premium for ETB sits at 2.76% and ETV shows a 5-year average premium of 3.5%. In fact, ETV appears to be trading in a valley at its current premium of 3.89% for its more recent history. Further illustrating this is that its 3-month z-score is -0.20, representing that it could be considered undervalued relative to this short time frame. Worth noting though, that ETV did trade at significant discounts throughout 2011 to around early 2014.

Data by YCharts

The discount/premium disparity is a contributing factor to why we hold EXD in our Taxable Income and Tactical Income- 100 portfolios at CEF/ETF Income Laboratory. We view EXD favorably for our Taxable Income portfolio - this is a portfolio that is focused more on a long-term holding and not creating too many taxable events. However, our Tactical Income- 100 portfolio does utilize a good portion of trading through "swap" opportunities. These three funds are conducive to our efforts, as it provides three candidates while maintaining about the same level of risk.

Distribution

Here we have to highlight, again, that the fund isn't reflective of what we can expect going forward.

(Source - CEFConnect)

Another factor on an investor shrugging the fund off before considering it is the fact that it appears to continually cut distributions, without realizing the fund has changed entirely. The current distribution rate of the fund is 8.90%, paid out at a monthly rate of $0.0708. This was a distribution increase from the prior quarterly payment of $0.16. The quarterly equivalent is now $0.2124 or a whopping 32.75% increase from when they switched from quarterly to monthly. I believe this rate set by the Eaton Vance team is quite sustainable, as they have more than enough experience with their other two funds to set an appropriate rate. A more appropriate chart to gauge the sustainability may be looking at ETV's distributions.

(Source - CEFConnect)

We can see that ETV has maintained its current monthly distribution since early 2013. Additionally, the quarterly rate was also equivalent to the monthly rate meaning that the distribution has been the same since around 2010. Bear in mind, just because a fund has a long history of a consistent distribution doesn't mean that it will go on forever!

Holdings

The holdings for ETB, EXD and ETV as of June 30th, 2019 are listed below.

(Source - Funds' Fact Sheets)

When looking at three funds and their top ten holdings we can easily see where the similarities show up. All three of them have a tech tilt, although ETV and EXD have slightly higher tech exposure. In fact, as of their latest Semi-Annual reports, ETV has 30.6%, ETB has 21.6% and EXD has 31% exposure to the information technology sector. All three have tech listed as their top allocated sector to be sure. Although, ETB having slightly less exposure to tech has probably helped the fund's performance as of late. The higher volatility that we have experienced in the last couple of months makes cyclical stocks like Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN) all generally underperform more secular holdings. This may help explain the reversal in ETB trading at a higher premium than ETV if we go back above to the chart.

To be certain though, ETB does still offer significant exposure to tech, so it isn't completely out of the way as far as cyclical holdings are concerned. The top holdings still show a significant overlap overall. It is also worth noting that some of the tech names like AAPL, AMZN, FB and Google (GOOG)(GOOGL) are under increased scrutiny from several organizations. The FTC is investigating the "big tech" names for antitrust. This is in addition to the DOJ and many states moving to similar actions of investigation. Overall, this should be watched but I don't believe is going to significantly impact the companies over the long-term. In fact, their YTD charts are showing healthy returns.

Data by YCharts

AMZN and GOOG do appear to be lagging the broader market overall, but 15%+ total returns for a YTD period isn't anything to brush off. Especially since these are supposed to be companies under investigation.

Overall, the tech tilt will make these funds quite a bit more volatile. However, the option strategy can help provide some downside protection through collecting premiums. It won't mitigate a 5, 10 or more percentage drop in their overall holdings but regardless, it will mitigate some of the losses.

I know a lot of people point this out and say that when the overall market drops 5% or more than the option strategy isn't defensive at all. In the case of ETV, it did appear to mitigate a good portion of the downdraft though for 2018. ETB, on the other hand, fell further than the broader market represented by SPY. ETB shows 2018 returns at -6.71% for the NAV and market returns of -12.60%. Which, to me, seems like it would have been a fantastic time to purchase some ETB. That's indeed exactly what I did at that time when it was trading at a discount.

The fact is that had the premiums not been collected by the fund that the losses would have been more significant. Additionally, options writing strategies on indexes, even individual stocks, works best in a flat to a slightly down market. Huge losses will not be fully prevented, likewise, huge run-ups lead to either "cash-settlement" in the case of index options or giving up shares if deployed on individual stocks.

Conclusion

EXD has made significant strides towards narrowing its discount this year and to trade more in-line with its peers. Overall, the fund still trades at an attractive discount though. In the case of EXD, the past performance is not indicative of future results. ETV and ETB, likewise can't be guaranteed to show the same past results, however, since these funds have been operating in the same manner since inception, it can potentially give us an idea of how they will react going forward. In turn, this gives us a perspective of how EXD's past performance could have possibly been, rather than the history of continuous NAV erosion that we see now.

I will admit, I don't know why they don't just roll EXD into ETV or ETB, but since they haven't I'm willing to take advantage of the opportunity that it presents by picking up shares on the cheap. Eventually, we should expect that EXD can trade at higher valuations, similarly to ETV and ETB. While we wait for EXD to play catch up, I will happily take the 8.9% that they are paying out for now!

Disclosure: I am/we are long EXD, ETV, MSFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.