My Current View Of The S&P 500 Index: November 2019

This month’s article will outline why I will maintain my 100% allocation to SPY with my retirement assets. There will be no changes to my retirement allocations in November as we enter the seasonally bullish period for stocks. First, let me review my performance in October. The market, as measured by the S&P 500 index, had a nice gain of 2.04%. As for my pension plan assets, I was also positive with a return of 2.21% matching the SPY ETF. Consequently, my investment objective of preserving my capital was met. Table 1 below shows my returns and allocations for the month of October and Table 2 below shows my returns for the past 12 months.

Table 1 – Investment Returns for October

Table 2 – Investment Returns Last 12 Months

To review the purpose of this series of articles, my retirement account only allows me to buy the following four ETFs: the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG), the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM), and the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA). I can also have my money in cash. The question is how to decide where and when to allocate money to these various ETFs.

I use my moving average crossover system combined with relative strength charts to determine how to allocate my pension plan assets. My moving average crossover system uses the 6-month and the 10-month exponential moving averages to identify which of the four ETFs are in a position to be bought. If the 6-month moving average is above the 10-month moving average then the ETF is a buy. I call this setup being in bullish alignment. When the 6-month moving average is below the 10-month moving average, the setup is referred to as a bearish alignment. When a bearish alignment happens, I don’t want to hold that asset. See Chart 1 below for a long-term look at the S&P 500 index using my moving average crossover system.

Chart 1 – Monthly SP 500 Index with 6/10 Moving Averages

You can see that the moving average crossover system provided some excellent long-term buy and sell signals that would have allowed investors to capture long duration moves in the index; while avoiding costly drawdowns. Avoiding these costly drawdowns allows me to meet the objective of capital preservation.

I employ this strategy because I do not want to experience a large drawdown with my pension assets. During the 2008-2009 market crash, many people didn't even look at their retirement statements because they were afraid of what they would find. I submit that if those people would have used a market strategy similar to what I outline in this series of articles, they would have been able to avoid much of the decline during the bear market and consequently would have had less emotional stress during that time period.

The following charts show the current status of the ETFs that I am allowed to buy in my retirement account.

Chart 2 – Monthly SPY with 6/10 Moving Averages

SPY closed 2.21% higher in October and closed at a new high. Nothing has changed with my analysis of SPY. It remains in bullish alignment and the whitespace between the two moving averages increased for the month. I like the fact that SPY is at all-time highs and is in bullish alignment. I will keep 100% of my retirement funds allocated to SPY for November as we enter the seasonally bullish period for stocks.

Chart 3 – Monthly IWM with 6/10 Moving Averages

IWM followed last month’s gain with yet another gain. This time IWM was up 2.72%. Notice that IWM is still in a trading range in which it has been since the beginning of 2019. The whipsaws continue as IWM is now in bullish alignment. Maybe that alignment will take hold now that we are entering the seasonally bullish period for stocks.

Chart 4 – Monthly IWM:SPY Relative Strength

Chart 4 shows the relative strength of IWM compared to SPY. IWM outperformed SPY by a modest 0.49% in September. Nothing has changed in my analysis of this ratio. The ratio needs to start making a series of higher highs and higher lows before I will be convinced that IWM will outperform SPY for a period of time. Until then there will be no money allocated to IWM.

Chart 5 – Monthly EFA with 6/10 Moving Averages

EFA has another strong month in October rising a robust 3.39%. Well done for those of you that had money allocated to EFA. EFA is in bullish alignment and the whitespace increased between the two moving averages. EFA is still above the wedge outlined in green. Perhaps it will make a run to new highs soon.

Chart 6 – Monthly EFA:SPY Relative Strength

Chart 6 shows that EFA outperformed SPY in October by 1.15%. Chart 6 shows the long-term weakness that EFA has had compared to the S&P 500 index. At some time, that trend will reverse. When that happens hopefully I will recognize it and be able to take advantage of it. As for now, no money will be allocated to EFA.

Chart 7 – Monthly EFA:IWM Relative Strength

Chart 7 shows that EFA outperformed IWM by 0.66% in October. The EFA:IWM ratio remains inside the green box. I would like to see the ratio break above the December 2018 high and the ratio is close to doing so. If it does that, it is a good first step to reversing EFA’s bearish trend compared to IWM. I will continue to monitor this ratio.

Chart 8 – Monthly AGG with 6/10 Moving Averages

AGG rose in October by 0.21%. As I stated last month, as long as the two moving averages are in bullish alignment, the probability of higher prices is strong.

Chart 9 – Monthly AGG:SPY Relative Strength

Chart 9 shows that AGG underperformed SPY by a healthy 1.96% in October. Nothing has changed from my previous analysis of this ratio. The ratio hasn’t moved much in the past year and a half. That is why I haven’t allocated money to AGG. If this ratio goes above the December 2018 high then perhaps bonds will outperform stocks for the long run. Until that time I prefer stocks to bonds.

To summarize, equity markets and my retirement funds rebounded nicely in October. Being 100% allocated to SPY proved beneficial as SPY gained 2.21% in October again closing at all-time highs. That is very bullish. EFA was the top performer for the second month in a row. I will not allocate any funds to that position due to its long term underperformance to SPY as shown in Chart 6. IWM and AGG also have long-term underperformance compared to SPY. Consequently, I will remain 100% allocated to SPY. I will see what November has in store for investors as we enter the seasonally bullish period for equities. Come back next month for an update.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.