Baker Hughes Could Face More Headwinds

The stock could come under pressure if GE unloads its sizable stake in the company.

Source: Dallas Morning News

Baker Hughes (BKR) reported Q3 2019 revenue of $5.88 billion. It missed on revenue by $230 million and missed on GAAP eps and non-GAAP eps. BKR has been flat post earnings. I had the following takeaways on the quarter.

North America Is Stagnating

I have been bearish on the global economy for several years. I assumed falling demand for oil would hurt oil prices, hurt E&P in the oil patch and eventually, stymie oil services stocks. OPEC supply cuts kept oil prices from plummeting. The Federal Reserve also provided a floor for stocks. That narrative eventually came to an end, which sounds foreboding for names like Baker Hughes, Halliburton (HAL) and Schlumberger (SLB).

Q3 revenue for Baker Hughes was $5.9 billion, down 2% sequentially. Baker Hughes, Halliburton, and Schlumberger dominate the North American land drilling market, which had previously been the industry's hottest market.

Oilfield Services and Digital Solutions comprise Baker Hughes's short cycle businesses. They are also a proxy for the company's exposure to North America. Their combined Q3 revenue was $4.0 billion, up 2% sequentially. These businesses also represent over 65% of the company's total revenue. In the second half of 2018 North America began to experience a loss of pricing power as E&P in the region became stagnant. The U.S. rig count recently fell 8 to 822, the ninth decline in 10 weeks. This portends that E&P could remain weak.

Management indicated that trade tensions were hurting manufacturing activity and crude oil demand:

On the demand side, global crude oil demand appears to be slowing due to a number of factors, most notably trade tensions, which are beginning to manifest into slower growth and weaker manufacturing data in some of the major economies around the world. Recent PMI data has shown slowing momentum for bellwether economies with the most recent data for the United States, China and Eurozone signaling softening demand.

Until the trade war ends, demand for crude oil could remain weak. There could be more call for OPEC supply cuts to buoy oil prices. The question remains, "How long can OPEC continue to help oil prices?" If OPEC doesn't step in, then exposure to North America land drilling could become an Achilles' heel for Baker Hughes.

Revenue for Turbomachinery was $1.2 billion, down 15% sequentially. The company sold its high-speed reciprocating compressor business and natural gas solutions business, which may have impacted the segment. Oilfield Equipment revenue rose 5% on higher volume in subsea production systems and services. At just under $62 Brent oil may not be robust enough to justify committing capital to subsea E&P over the long term.

Margins Remain Stable

Baker Hughes's EBITDA remains stable. In Q3 the company generated EBITDA of $778 million, up 8% Q/Q. Its gross profit margin was 19%, up 100 basis points versus Q2. SG&A expense of $679 million was actually down 3% sequentially. This allowed the company to increase its EBITDA margin to 13% from 12% in Q2. Schlumberger consistently delivers margins north of 20%, while Halliburton's EBITDA margins are in the 15% to 18% range. Though Baker Hughes's margins pale in comparison to its peers, it could potentially have levers to pull in case a downturn in the oil patch becomes more protracted. National Oilwell Varco (NOV) is cutting costs to maintain margins. Baker Hughes could go potentially engage in cost containment efforts to grow or preserve margins as well.

More Selling Pressure From GE?

The company was formed as a combination between Baker Hughes Incorporated and the oil and gas business of General Electric (GE). In September GE sold shares in Baker Hughes for around $2.7 billion; GE no longer holds more than 50% of the voting power of BKR. The sale will allow GE to pare its debt load. At Q3 2019 GE had total borrowings of over $93 billion, and remained highly-indebted. I understand its ownership stake is now below 40%.

BKR shook off pressure from GE's previous share sale. However, GE considers BKR non-core and will likely look to divest more BKR shares, assuming market conditions are conducive. I anticipate more selling pressure for BKR as GE looks to exit its stake. Baker Hughes's stagnant top line growth and potential selling pressure on the stock remain real risks.

Conclusion

BKR trades at over 9x trailing 12 months EBITDA and appears fairly valued. The potential GE overhang and waning demand for oil are too risky to ignore. Sell BKR.

I also run the Shocking The Street investment service as part of the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. You will get access to exclusive ideas from Shocking The Street, and stay abreast of opportunities months before the market becomes aware of them. I am currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to enjoy. Check out the service and find out first-hand why other subscribers appear to be two steps ahead of the market. Pricing for Shocking The Street is $35 per month. Those who sign up for the yearly plan will enjoy a price of $280 per year - a 33% discount.

Disclosure: I am/we are short GE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.