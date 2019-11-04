Altria: Juul Disappoints But Their Dividend Remains Safe

Introduction

When shareholders came knocking on Altria's (MO) door this Halloween, instead of receiving something sweet, they were instead left with a sour taste from a large $4.5b write-down on their Juul (JUUL) investment. This news helped push their share price down another 2.55%, and once combined with their broader selloff, their dividend yield now sits at 7.50%. Whilst this write-down is very disappointing, it thankfully does not significantly impact their ability to sustain their current dividend payments.

Dividend Coverage

When assessing dividend coverage, I prefer to forgo using earnings per share and use free cash flow instead since dividends are paid from cash and not from "earnings". The graph included below summarizes their cash flows from the last three years:

Source: Author.

Whilst their free cash flow has varied over the last three years, largely due to working capital movements, their dividend coverage has averaged 127.36%. This indicates that their dividend payments are consistently funded through their organic financial performance and not from accessing debt markets. Given the economic resilient nature of tobacco demand, there is no reason to believe they cannot maintain and continue steadily growing their dividend providing.

Financial Position

Since their dividend coverage is quite strong, providing their financial position also remains strong, their current dividend payment is sustainable. The two graphs included below summarize their financial position from the last three years:

Source: Author.

Overall, their financial position is still quite strong even after acquiring their Juul stake and the subsequent write-off. Whilst this has pushed their net debt 108.05% higher since the end of 2017, it started from a low base, and thus even without any additional earnings from Juul, their debt still remains manageable. Their net debt to operating cash flow and EBITDA, as well as interest coverage all, clearly indicate their financial position is strong, especially for a tobacco company. The only slightly concerning metric is their current ratio that is presently sitting at only 0.56, and whilst this is rather low, it is not sufficiently serious enough to warrant any particular concern but should still be monitored. After combining these metrics, it does not appear as though they will be facing any liquidity or solvency issues during the foreseeable future and thus still have ample financial flexibility to sustain their current dividend payments.

Additional Thoughts

When they file their next 10-K SEC filing following the fourth quarter, their financial statements will show both their Juul investment and its subsequent write-down. Seeing such a large impairment less than twelve months after making the investment is very disappointing, given their blue-chip dividend status. Especially, considering this $4.5b write-down is approximately the equivalent of nine months of their current dividend payments or slightly over 5% of their market capitalization and highlights the now wasted opportunity cost of their Juul acquisition. At the end of the day, whilst this write-down undoubtedly stains their history, investors should avoid dwelling too much on the past and instead focus on the future as that is where their returns reside.

Conclusion

Whilst this write-down does technically impact their ability to sustain their current dividend payments as it reduces their future financial flexibility, the practical impact is only small and does not dramatically alter their financial strength. Even though their current dividend remains sustainable for the time being, given their recent higher than average cigarette volume declines and fairly high payout ratio, this may change in the future. Although barring a black swan event, it would be very unlikely to occur in the short to medium-term, as their financial position is adequately strong to cover a modest free cash flow shortfall for a number of years.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Altria's 2018 10-K and Q3 2019 10-Q SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.