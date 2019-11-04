Nokia Turnaround Opportunity May Stem From EU Policies

Nokia (NOK) may seem like a lost cause to most analysts, and in many ways, it is for justified reason. The latest drop in its stock value, which occurred as soon as it reported its Q3 results, was the worst Nokia stock plunge since the year 2000. The trigger was a profit warning accompanied by a suspension of its dividend payments. Q3 numbers themselves were decent, but there are worries in regards to 5G infrastructure competition, leading to a cut in profits. The suspension of its dividend payment is meant to help manage its 5G implementation costs. While things may be looking nasty at the moment, this may also be an attempt to stage a turnaround, with the dividend suspension being a painful but temporary measure, meant to regain momentum. Nokia may be helped in this regard by geopolitical trends. The leadership of the EU at Union and national level is increasingly becoming aware and worried in regards to what may be perceived as Europe becoming increasingly absent and irrelevant when it comes IT-related fields, as well as other technological advancements. After all, there is a very strong historical correlation between a society's technological advancement and its overall economic and geopolitical future. Chances are that the EU will move to do something about it and do so soon, and Nokia is a perfect candidate to benefit from it.

Cell phone sales by manufacturer in Europe highlights just how bad things have gotten.

Source: Global Stats.

As we can see, there are three companies which stand out in terms of cell phone sales dominance in Europe. Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) is first, followed by Apple (AAPL) and Huawei. There is currently no relevant European player that is even close to challenging the US and Asian firms which currently dominate.

It is not just in this regard that Europe is seen as falling behind. Google is the dominant search engine. Facebook is the dominant online social platform. Even though the EU leads the world in terms of cutting greenhouse gas emissions, the best-selling EV in Europe at the moment is Tesla model 3. EVs made by European car makers mostly source their batteries from Asian companies. In regards to electricity storage, which will be a crucial investment that European grids will have to invest huge amounts of money into, if they wish to move towards the goal of zero net emissions, Asian companies seem to be taking the lead in terms of R&D, therefore they are the most likely to produce a breakthrough, if it will ever happen.

Europe's car industry has had its reputation stained by the diesel scandal. Even in terms of weapons systems development, the EU nations seem to be falling behind competitors such as the US, Russia and even China, despite having the advantage of its domestic market being officially the second-largest market in terms of military spending, behind the US. There are few fields within industry in which the EU can still claim technological superiority in relation to its main rivals around the world.

Source: World Bank.

As we can see, Europe's largest economies are eclipsed not only by powerhouses such as China and the United States, but also by countries like Korea and Japan. If the EU wants to remain relevant it needs to do something and do it soon. I do believe they are fully aware of the situation and they will at least try, which is where Nokia can benefit.

Europe's tech development push will inevitably rely on the likes of Nokia.

It has been reported that Huawei is just slightly ahead of rival Nokia in terms of 5G contracts. Meanwhile President Trump was reported to have suggested lending support to Huawei rivals such as Nokia and Ericsson in order to provide customers worldwide with alternatives. The real support however may come from Europe, which Nokia considers its home base, despite the fact that most of its business is done outside the continent.

Source: Nokia.

Net sales increased by only 1% in Q3, 2019 compared with the same quarter from a year ago, when lower Euro is factored in. A lower Euro currency helped add another 3% in terms of revenue growth, thanks to foreign currency conversion effects. It is by no means the growth story that one might expect to see from a tech company, with Nokia's product profile. As we can see from the chart above, even in terms of regional performance, there is not a single area of growth for Nokia. Most of its revenue comes from its networks sector of the business, since its phone business, which is how consumers know about Nokia, is owned by Microsoft (MSFT).

In regards to what EU policy could do to support Nokia and its business as part of a wider strategy to revive Europe's technological competitiveness, it is not yet certain, because there are some institutional issues which need to be grappled with. Direct aid to companies tends to be regulated by WTO rules, as well as supplemental EU rules. I have a feeling that those supplemental EU rules will be revised in coming months and years, in order to facilitate more state support for industry. This will be combined with a number of other measures which will help boost the EU's domestic tech companies.

The reason I believe the EU will implement some serious reforms, which I believe can help a company like Nokia, is because there are a number of factors that just happen to be converging, all of which necessitate a solid response, all of which will in my view positively affect companies like Nokia. First of all, the Horizon 2020 plan is about to expire as the name of the program suggests. It is a program meant to encourage research and innovation across the EU, and thus far it did not yield a great deal of success. If we glance back at the patent application chart, it becomes clear that it did not have the desired result. Somewhat related is the need for the EU to come up with a new budget for the 2021-2027 period, which will replace the 2014-2021 budget. Word is that EU financial resources will be diverted to a great extent towards facilitating technological advancement, which is where Nokia can benefit, if for instance EU funds will be allocated to supporting infrastructure projects related to providing internet services and so on.

The last factor which needs to be taken into account is the current slowdown in the EU economy. It is still unclear how much the EU economy will grow this year, but based on what I am seeing, it seems to be a more or less permanent structural downshift in growth rates, unless something is done soon to boost the economy.

Source: Eurostat.

While the past decade has been a bad one in terms of EU economic growth, which only managed to expand half as fast as the US economy, which itself has not seen a stellar performance compared with previous economic cycles, the last few quarters have been abysmal even compared with the slow rate of growth we saw thus far. The EU economy is risking structural stagnation, unless policies meant to change it will be deployed.

Between the slowdown in economic growth rates, the lack of presence of Europe on the global high-tech stage, as well as the lack of presence in terms of patent filings compared with global peers, the EU picture looks gloomy to say the least. With the UK poised to leave the EU, the overall picture of innovation will most likely only worsen. We should keep in mind however that the EU is the second largest economy on this planet, just ahead of China, therefore it does have the resources needed to produce a turnaround. With all the above-mentioned factors converging, it is more than likely that this will also be the point where the EU will make some sweeping decisions in regards to how it does things, in order to improve its competitiveness.

The very fact that there is a Horizon 2020 plan clearly demonstrates the fact that EU leaders are fully aware of the need to step up to the challenge of remaining relevant economically speaking, by not allowing the old continent to fall behind its peers in terms of technological innovation. Clearly, the Horizon 2020 plan was nowhere near adequate however, therefore EU policy will most likely become more aggressive in this regard. More government support, more preferential treatment of domestic tech companies, whenever it can be justified, as well as using its economic weight to help promote European tech abroad, are all measures we will likely see in the next decade.

Nokia is bound to benefit from this trend, because the EU simply doesn't have too many domestic champions to support, given that global tech is increasingly dominated by US and Chinese companies. The move to suspend its dividend in order to increase investment in its 5G efforts may have been a very painful event for investors, but it will most likely help bring the company back on track, together with its potentially privileged role as a domestic European tech company, which EU leaders will increasingly focus on helping out.

The beginning of a potential turnaround could not come at a better time for this company, given its financial results. In the first three quarters of the year, it suffered a decline in operating profits of 48% compared with the corresponding period from last year. Operating profits were only 318 million Euros, on revenues of 16.4 billion Euros. Clearly the profit margin of this company is becoming razor-thin. Revenues did increase by 2% for the period, when currency exchange factors are excluded, but that is by no means a stellar performance either. Things are clearly not well with Nokia currently, but as is often the case, external circumstances, combined with a clear internal path of action can provide with an opportunity for a turnaround. Nokia still has what it takes to take advantage of changing external factors in order to make the next decade a success. Nokia stock should therefore be expected to continue seeing some weakness in the next few quarters, but it is also worth keeping an eye on in my view, because it may become an opportunity to invest.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.