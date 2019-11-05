HCA Healthcare: Fantastic Compounder With 30-50% Upside

The company is an impressive Compounder and will likely grow at EPS at double-digit rates even in a recession.

The company owns all of its hospitals which, given the rally in REITs, offers a nice margin of safety.

Hospital owner HCA Healthcare (HCA) is a stock that has traded flat in the past year, despite the market rallying 14%. This is ironic given the strong rally in defensive names and REITs, as well as the fact that HCA owns vast amounts of real estate and also is a non-cyclical business.

At 12.9x 2019 earnings, and only 12.1x forward, HCA appears 20-30% undervalued today. While it may take until after the 2020 election, HCA should then re-rate higher to a multiple in the 14-16x earnings ballpark once the uncertainty of Medicare for All clears up. With two to four years of patience, HCA offers returns of up to 80% in our upside case.

As a Compounder, HCA's track record is impressive:

EPS has compounded at a 14% per year growth rate since its IPO in 2011,

The company generates substantial free cash flow ("FCF") per year, and has a healthy capital allocation program to acquire hospitals in addition to organic growth,

Share count has been reduced by 4.7% per year since 2011, a nice tailwind to earnings growth. On a dollar basis, HCA has spent $17BB for buybacks in 8 years, almost half today's market cap, and

The company generally cherrypicks its locations, with high population growth markets (namely Florida and Texas) their primary focus.

HCA, of course, generates a ton of FCF which allows management to deploy capital in shareholder-friendly ways.

Summary Financials

Business

HCA was founded in 1968 by Thomas Frist Sr, Thomas Frist Jr, and Jack Massey in Nashville TN. They went public in 1969, and in the 1970s and 1980s, grew aggressively by mostly acquiring hospitals. Management bought back the company via a leveraged buyout (LBO) in 1987, then went public again in 1992.

In 2006, KKR and Bain partnered with the Frist family and bought out the company for $34BB in another LBO. In March 2011, HCA went public (for a third time) at $30 per share. Since then EPS has grown impressively, with management focused on small tuck-in acquisitions in their target markets, as well as managing costs and opportunistically buying back shares in the open market.

Today, Thomas Frist III continues to own 20% of HCA stock and is Chairman of the Board. Bain and KKR long ago sold their shares.

Operationally, HCA owns and operates 184 hospitals (48,000 beds) and roughly 1800 other sites of care (surgical centers, freestanding ER's, physician's offices, and urgent care centers). They own about half their medical office buildings.

The company generally is an in-network provider of hospital services, with locations in growth markets, mostly in Southern states. Importantly, Florida and Texas make up 92 of their 184 hospitals, and 49% of revenue.

The company generates revenue almost exclusively from Medicare, Medicaid (state-run programs), and private insurers. While 47% of patients are Medicare patients, they generate only 42% of revenue.

Private insured patients are 52% of revenue, despite being only 28% of patient volume. Clearly, Medicare and Medicaid are better at negotiating prices for hospital services. Like many healthcare service providers, managed care patients effectively subsidize HCA's Medicare and Medicaid patients.

With respect to its private insurance customers, HCA has already negotiated 80% of its contracts for 2020 and 60% for 2021. Management typically attempts to raise rates by 5% while insurers counter with 2% increases. For the next couple of years, HCA has decent visibility on rate increases and expects a 4-5% rate growth there, plus 1-2% admissions growth. These contracts tend to be three years in duration.

Medicare admissions will likely grow 2-3% per year, and with Medicare rates expected to be up 3% next year, the outlook appears favorable near term there as well.

Growth Expectations

Below is an excerpt from our model:

Above we can see that HCA has increased their hospital count gradually, through both acquisitions and construction. Recently the company bought hospitals in Savannah GA and Asheville NC.

As the number one or number two player in most of their markets, they are typically the go-to provider. The company prefers to go deeper into its own existing markets, rather than acquire in new regions that it isn't familiar with.

Below is a good chart.

Overall, management forecasts EBITDA to grow 4-6% organically each year. The past few years they have come in at the high end of this range, with 2020 expectations likely around 5-6%, with M&A to add another 1% to EBITDA growth.

Overall, organic growth appears stable every year at 2-3% from admission growth, and 2-3% from prices (aka Equivalent Admissions in the circle above).

EBITDA margins have also been stable over time, between 19% and 20% per year. The highest in the industry, the company continually seeks to improve efficiency and scale.

Importantly, the company tends to under promise and outperform. That is, admission growth has been 2.8%, with prices up 3.8% over the past 5 years. Share buybacks have added almost 5% per year to EPS growth.

Since HCA's 2011 IPO, the company has spent $17BB on share buybacks, and about $7.4BB on acquisitions. Their M&A alone has added roughly 1% to hospital growth and an estimated 2-3% per year in earnings growth.

Adding that up:

Admissions growth 2-3%

Pricing growth 2-3%

Share buybacks 4-5%

Acquisitions 2-3%

Total Range 10% - 14%

That means the company can grow EPS by 10% to 14% per year. For a company trading at 12x earnings, I consider HCA a tremendous bargain.

Looking back to 2011, HCA has compounded EPS at a 14% annual rate, the top end of this range.

Assuming just 10% growth for the next 3-5 years, that would take EPS from $10.45 in 2019 to this range of outcomes:

This may be the safest long term value story in the stock market today. There is patience required, especially through the election, but management is quite impressive. I encourage potential investors to listen to their conference calls. I deem HCA management as high quality.

Real Estate Value

While on the surface HCA appears more levered than my typical Compounder (at 3.5x debt/EBITDA, vs typical levels below 3.0x), the difference is that HCA owns outright their hospitals. It is interesting that today healthcare REITs (with similar assets) trade at 17-23x EBITDA, compared to HCA trading at 8.5x.

A sale-leaseback isn't in the cards (especially given the onerous make-whole provisions in the secured bonds), but theoretically, real estate value alone here could run in the $40-50BB range.

Given that HCA acquired much of its real estate in the 1970s, their cost basis is remarkably low. In fact, they tend to sell an asset, a hospital or some land, every year in small size.

From the 10-K in the footnotes page F-18:

"During 2018, we received proceeds of $758 million and recognized a net pretax gain of $353 million ($265 million after tax) related to the sale of two hospital facilities from our American Group (Oklahoma market). During 2018, we also received proceeds of $50 million and recognized a net pretax gain of $75 million ($59 million after tax) related to sales of real estate and other investments. During 2017, we received proceeds of $25 million and recognized a net pretax gain of $8 million ($5 million after tax) related to sales of real estate and other investments. During 2016, we received proceeds of $26 million and recognized a net pretax gain of $23 million ($19 million after tax) related to sales of real estate and other investments."

That's a lot of gains. Let's tally this up.

$859mm of proceeds, with gains of $459mm. That means they sold roughly $400mm of book value assets, for a gain of 115% of PP&E from 2016 through 2018. Taking their latest balance sheet, HCA has booked $21.5BB of PP&E, net of depreciation and amortization.

Marking that up by 100% would mean that their hard real estate value here is worth $43BB. Given the total enterprise value is $82BB, it means the company could, in theory, do a sale leaseback and generate perhaps over 100% of their market cap in cash.

Model

Below is our summary model.

Overall, I assumed that roughly 55% of capex is for maintenance purposes (conservative, as management suggests that about 50% of capex is for maintenance purposes).

With these figures, FCF per share comes out quite close to EPS (at $10.74 this year), and implies you can buy HCA at an 8% FCF yield today.

Publicly-Traded Comps

One of HCA's peers is Tenet (THC), which has been actually quite a poor performer over time. The company operates in tougher markets, generates EBITDA margins in the 13% range (compared to 19-20% at HCA), and carries higher leverage (6x debt/EBITDA). THC trades at 7.94x 2019 EBITDA. Historically, since 2012, it has traded between 7.1x (in 2012) and 11.2x EBITDA.

Universal Health (UHS) is about 53% acute care hospitals in terms of revenue, with behavioral health a big part of the mix. With a $13BB market cap and EBITDA margins in the 16.5-18.5% range, it's the best comp to HCA. Today UHS trades at 9.2x EBITDA and has ranged from 7.0x in 2012, to a high of 10.1x.

Community Health (CYH) is almost a microcap with a market value of only $400mm, but trades around 9.3x EBITDA. It is 8x levered and looks like a candidate for bankruptcy.

M&A Multiples

Using EBITDA multiples is a common means of valuing hospitals. Above it is clear that tiny, sub $10mm hospitals garner low multiples of EBITDA. Scale and efficiency make a big difference. With HCA, they clearly would be in the bigger buckets. This table implies a multiple between say 8.58x at the low and, and 10.4x at the high end for HCA.

One larger M&A deal was Lifepoint, acquired by private equity firm Apollo in November 2018. Apollo paid 7.4x EBITDA and 12.4x earnings. Lifepoint is generally a poorly run hospital company as well, with subpar EBITDA margins around 12%, and requiring significant capex (they spend $400-500mm a year in capex, on EBITDA of $740). EBITDA hasn't grown much despite all that capex either.

The most recent HCA acquisition (by Bain and KKR in 2006), was done at 8.1x EBITDA. That was a bargain, and a profitable deal for them given growth.

Taking public comps and M&A multiples, I'd say a range of 7.5x at the low end, with a high end of 10x is reasonable to me. A UHS multiple over 9x isn't at all out of the question near term.

Here is a range of outcomes looking out a few years. I assumed 7% EBITDA growth, the midpoint of the company's 4-6% range plus 2% growth from M&A.

The risk reward appears quite attractive, with downside to perhaps $105, and upside to $200+ in two to three years.

Medicare For All Risk

The healthcare insurers, as well as hospitals, would be negatively impacted by a Medicare For All (M4A) bill. This kind of legislation (only really supported by far left-leaning Democrats), would do away with private insurance, replacing it with Medicare for all US citizens. With Medicare margins much lower than private insurance margins, hospital EBITDA would take a huge hit.

However, politically this is extremely unlikely, with many current Democrats "concerned" and "alarmed" by this proposal. The tax implications are astounding. I encourage followers to read my Cigna article on why our government simply cannot afford it.

For a little perspective, M4A would require a Democratic president, plus 60 seats in the Senate as well as a Democratic House to even stand a chance of passing. Putting probabilities on this, the only M4A candidate with any real chance of winning the presidency next year is Liz Warren. Bernie Sanders, the chief architect of the M4A bill, recently suffered a heart attack and at 78, admits that he will have to essentially " take his foot off the gas."

As for Warren, she may easily lose the nomination to Joe Biden, who is not, by the way, a Medicare For All supporter. Dozens of Democrats fought to get the Affordable Care Act (ACA, aka Obamacare) passed, and resent the notion that Liz Warren wants to toss that out and revamp the entire healthcare system. The ACA took the uninsured population down from 47mm citizens to 27mm within five years (leaving 8.6% of the population under 65 without insurance). Many consider that a big success.

By the way, 85% of privately insured citizens actually like their insurance plans according to this Gallup poll. That is higher than those saying they like Medicare (79%). Telling them to give up their private insurance, and then face a huge tax increase seems quite unpalatable. Some Democrats today question the electability of Liz Warren if she continues to push for this.

Even if Democrats managed to win a majority in the Senate, likely 60 votes would be needed to pass a Medicare For All bill (per the Byrd Rule, read more here and here). A simple majority and hence reconciliation would not be allowed for a bill such as M4A. I would guess that perhaps half of Democratic Senators and candidates prefer fixing Obamacare.

Larry Robbins discussed this issue here as well, giving M4A a less than 1% chance of passing.

In the House, the Speaker (Pelosi), Majority Leader (Hoyer), and Caucus Chair (Jefferies) all have come out as supporters to improving the Affordable Care Act, and NOT supporting M4A. These are important Democratic headwinds.

Finally, should M4A become reality, then the entire healthcare system would face massive margin compression. HCA suggests that a buy-in option for Medicare For All is plausible for those 55 and older, but that the United States really cannot afford to provide healthcare for every citizen.

Indeed, management at HCA describes a single payer system as so dire, that they would cut off all of their spending on new equipment, reduce headcount dramatically, and perhaps even have to shut down unprofitable hospitals. Don't forget, hospitals are huge employers nationwide, and the trickle-down impact to many congressional districts would be that many hardworking healthcare employees would lose their jobs. That makes supporting M4A even more difficult.

Conclusion

HCA is a well-run hospital company worth owning. Political noise has put a damper on shares over the past year, but HCA is a solid recession-resistant business. Management has an impressive track record too, and I expect to continue to see 10-14% EPS growth over the next few years.

I find it remarkable that investors are dying to own real estate assets at huge EBITDA multiples (like MPW at 17x, and HR at 23x), but aren't willing to own a fantastic business like HCA at 8.5x EBITDA. Interestingly, HCA owns enough real estate to spin off a massive REIT on its own, one that probably would be worth at least the market cap of the company.

