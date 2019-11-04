JJTB: Ripe For A Rebound

We therefore believe that JJTB is ripe for a rebound – our Q1-20 price target is at $50.00 per share.

While the speculative community is now neutral on tin, we argue that fundamental dynamics have tightened since H2-start. Tighter refined conditions should prevail in the months ahead.

In line with our expectations, the speculative community has normalized its excessively bullish positioning in LME tin.

Last June, we were bearish toward tin (JJTB), cautioning that it was not a good idea to catch a falling knife.

Investment case

Back in June, we warned our readers that it would not be a good idea to buy tin (JJTB) due to our expectations for more downward pressure.

Our short-term bearish view has proven correct, with JJTB moving from $49.20 (when we published our note) to $42.50 at the time of writing, a price decline of 14%.

In line with our expectations, the investment community has cut materially its net long position in LME tin, moving from an excessively bullish positioning to a neutral one between April and October.

After reassessing the fundamental picture of the market and numerous micro indicators, we believe that JJB is ripe for a rebound in the coming months.

Our Q1-20 price target for JJTB is $50.00 per share.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About JJTB

The iPath Series B Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return ETN (JJTB) seeks to track the Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return.

The Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return (the "Tin Sub-Index") is an index composed of one futures contract on tin, which is included in the Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return, and rolled every other month.

Its expense fee is small at 0.45% per annum.

Not a good idea to catch a falling knife

JJTB has tumbled by roughly 14% since we published our last note, in line with our expectations.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

The decline in JJTB was mainly driven by the market’s eventual realization that fundamentals -proxied by visible inventories – were weak due to a contraction in solder tin demand (50% of global tin demand). LME and SHFE tin inventories surged by a substantial 4.4k tonnes or 42%.

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

After being stubbornly bullish in Q1-19, the investment community eventually responded to the deterioration in tin’s fundamentals by cutting significantly its net long exposure to LME tin.

Source: LME, Orchid Research

The investment community has presently a neutral positioning on LME tin, reflecting expectations for a balanced market.

However, we believe that the fundamentals have begun to tighten again since the start of H2, due to refined productions cuts in the world’s two largest refined tin-producing countries, China and Indonesia.

In China, 14 smelters announced on September that they would cut a collective 20kt per tonne, representing around 6% of global refined tin productions. We believe that refined tin production cuts have already been implemented, hence the decline in exchange inventories since July.

In Indonesia, PT Timah – the only operating producer in the country – announced that it would cut around 10,000 tonnes from its initial planned production. The announcement was made just after the Chinese supply cut agreement.

These refined production cuts are likely to tighten significantly the refined market balance next year, keeping the global refined tin market in deficit, which should therefore underpin a rebound in JJTB.

In addition, solder demand for tin, which has contracted so far this year by roughly 3% according to our estimates due to the US-China trade dispute and its negative consequences on the semiconductor sector, could recover in the months ahead due to the recent de-escalation of trade tensions, with a very likely “phase 1” US-China trade deal being signed by year-end. The Semiconductor Industrial Association greeted the news positively:

The ‘phase one’ agreement announced today is welcome news for the semiconductor industry, and we look forward to seeing it finalized. Today’s deal eases tensions and gives both sides a chance to get back to the negotiating table to strike a more comprehensive deal in the future. We’re especially encouraged new tariff increases will not go forward on Oct. 15. We urge negotiators to build on this momentum and reach a high-standard, enforceable, and sustainable agreement that ensures a level playing field for companies doing business in China, protects IP, and removes harmful tariffs.

Because the market is not positioned for a pick-up in solder demand for tin, a rebound in semiconductor sales, which is a barometer for solder demand for tin, could exert marked upward pressure on tin prices and thus JJTB.

Closing thoughts

To sum up, we believe that fundamental dynamics are likely to remain supportive of tin prices in the coming months, which should induce the speculative community to jump back in on the long side of the tin market.

In this respect, JJTB is set to perform well in the coming months, having a Q1-20 price target of $50.00 per share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.