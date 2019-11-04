S&P 500 - A Sucker Rally

U.S. equities recorded a volatile sideways pattern for nearly two years. Many market participants repeatedly called a breakout to the upside during that time. Not surprisingly, some reiterated that their case is on the right track during the past few days. They expect that the most recent highs in the S&P 500 mark the beginning of a new bull cycle in U.S. equities.

Source: dshort.com

There is not much evidence that the 2009 expansionary cycle even ended. Hence, the upbeat case is rather for a cycle extension instead of “a new bull cycle”. Instead, macroeconomic evidence contradicts the argument for an extension. The current cycle is the most extended expansionary cycle in the United States already. We have not witnessed any more prolonged expansion since economic statistics were recorded.

Moreover, economic indicators point towards a correction instead. The chart above shows the Chicago PMI business condition gauge. Its latest reading coincided with 7/8 recessions over the past fifty years. A contemporary argument often criticizes the manufacturing barometer because the U.S. economy transitioned from a manufacturing to a service economy. Supposedly, the Chicago PMI hasn’t the same signaling strength as it used to.

Source: ISM, The Conference Board, Bloomberg Finance LP, Haver Analytics, DB Global Research

Unfortunately, the slowdown is not concentrated in manufacturing only as the second chart shows. The CEO confidence survey index, which led ISM non-manufacturing PMI’s by roughly twelve months, shows the deepest contraction since the global financial crisis in 2007. It indicates that services are also slowing down. Moreover, the pace of the drop is remarkable as it exposes a steeper decline than before the 2007 crisis.

Similarly, the U.S. consumer was a reliable anchor of the economy. Their optimism and pragmatic approach promoted consumption, which contributed significantly to economic growth. However, some of the latest data suggest that consumers became more cautious lately. Their willingness to buy new vehicles dropped, for example, the most since GFC after peaking in Autumn 2018.

Source: The Daily Shot / WSJ

The economic data and cycle duration statistics continue to present overwhelming evidence for a cyclical correction. We showed that the U.S. stock market corrected on 21 out of 21 instances along the economy over the past 150 years. Moreover, the same analysis concludes that stocks topped on 17 out of 21 occasions before the economy. Three events recorded a parallel top and just one instance recorded a lagging equity market top.

The U.S. equity market is most likely forming a sucker high. Any plausible scenario within the Elliott wave framework projects the major U.S. indices by at least 10% lower near term. Our base case for a B-wave fits best to the long-term statistical cycle observations described above. The B-wave is part of an irregular flat pattern that reaches a new price high, although it may not be intuitive, within a paramount correction formation. It has been stretching to the upside and a final down-up sequence is likely if the S&P 500 manages to hold above 2,855. This should not be confused with a bullish call here. Instead, it is most likely the final breadth targeting 3,150 before the entire cycle from 2009 gets corrected. A break below 2,855 confirms a complete pattern from the Dec 2018 low. It discards the possibility of another down-up sequence and implies that a significant top has been struck already. Last but not least, breaking sustainably below the orange trend channel support signals an attack towards 2,855. The bottom line is that a final rush towards 3,150 is likely if prices manage to remain within the orange trend channel.

Source: Author

Author's note: Please press the “Follow” button next to the profile above if you like our articles and would like to get notified as soon as new articles get published.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.