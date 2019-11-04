Arista: Don't React To Short-Term Noise

Arista is under pressure because a slew of analysts are rushing to downgrade the stock, but long term, I like the company's earnings growth on a cheap forward P/E of 17.6x.

Concerns resurfaced around spending pauses from one of Arista's largest customers, presumed this time to be Facebook instead of Microsoft.

Arista shares plunged more than 20% after the company reported Q3 results, despite beats on the top and bottom line.

One of this year's most inconsistent performers, hands down, has been Arista Networks (ANET). The manufacturer of networking hardware, which has taken significant market share from longtime incumbent Cisco (CSCO) thanks to its cloud-native architecture, has fallen several times this year due to lower capex from the "cloud titans" that are its primary customers.

After reporting third-quarter earnings results, shares of Arista peeled back more than 20%, decimating the stock's year-to-date gains and putting it down at -12% for the year, versus the S&P 500 which is up more than 20% and at fresh all-time highs.

At this kind of juncture, investors have to ask themselves: is the slowdown in Arista Networks' business a permanent state of affairs that fundamentally devalues the business, or is it mere sentiment that is pushing down share prices? In my view, it's the latter. Alongside strong third-quarter results, investors shouldn't laser in too much on guidance and commentary from a company that has historically been very conservative in modeling out the future. While Wall Street may be tripping over itself to follow the herd and downgrade Arista stock, investors can buy in now for a major bargain.

At current share prices around $185, Arista trades at a bargain-basement P/E ratio of 17.6x, based on Wall Street's current FY20 EPS projections of $10.51. For a company that managed to grow EPS at 27% y/y this quarter despite a year-long warning that fundamentals would slow down in the second half of FY19, I find this valuation multiple to be incredibly attractive. If we give credit to Arista's phenomenal earnings growth rates, Arista is trading at a PEG ratio of just 0.65x.

The need for Arista's networking hardware will only proliferate as more enterprises move into the cloud. Though quarter-over-quarter demand may fluctuate, Arista's dominance of the networking hardware space is still in its early innings.

The spending pause warning

Let's cut to the foremost thing on investors' minds: Arista's warning of a spending pause in one of its largest customers. Longtime Arista investors will recognize the situation we're in: alongside the company's first-quarter earnings results, Arista also warned that one of its largest customers had temporarily halted renewal activity. The very next quarter, however, Arista reported that this same customer (believed to be Microsoft (MSFT) had resumed "normal" spending levels.

Now, the customer likely in question is Facebook (FB), which Arista notes has risen to more than 10% of Arista's overall revenues. Here's what CEO Jayshree Ullal had to say on the spending pause (key points highlighted):

I would like to offer some further color on Q4 2019 guidance, given our significant drop. After we experience the pause of a specific cloud titan’s orders in Q2 2019, we were expecting a recovery in second half 2019 for cloud titan spend. In fact, Q3 2019 is a good evidence of that. However, we were recently informed of a shift in procurement strategy with a material reduction in demand from a second cloud titan, reducing their forecasts dramatically from original projections for both Q4 2019 and for calendar 2020. Naturally, this type of volatility brings a sudden and severe impact to our Q4 guidance. Given this tepid forecast and volatility of this cloud segment, we believe the cloud titan forecast should be modeled as flat to down in calendar 2020. I do want to take an opportunity to reiterate that our market share for both 100-gig and overall high-performance switching remains solid and strong. We are proud of our strength in the enterprise and financial segment with growing success in our very first quarter of shipping Cognitive Campus portfolio products, which is now on track for $100 million in the first full year of shipments."

This spending pause prompted Arista to release fourth-quarter revenue guidance of $540-$560 million, which is down -8% y/y versus 4Q18 revenues of $595 million. Note that Arista Networks has never seen a quarter of negative y/y revenue growth in its existence, hence investors' panic.

Figure 1. Arista Q4 outlook

Source: Arista 3Q19 earnings release

We have to take a more holistic view of this warning, however. Arista Networks isn't a software business that receives regular subscription payments, nor is it an internet advertising business that generates seasonally fluctuating, yet largely predictable, ad revenues. Arista sells hardware that gets billed as capex to its customers - and a slowdown in business investment has been a constant story all year.

Arista's products, however, are not discretionary purchases. A company like Facebook might defer capital expenses until it has a better visibility on its growth trajectory or the macroeconomic environment, but as long as Facebook's data continues to grow, so will its need for networking hardware.

And in this space, while there are many rival providers, Arista is hands down considered the category leader. In July, the company was named for the fifth consecutive year in the Leaders quadrant of the annual Gartner Magic Quadrant ranking for technology vendors, giving Arista the highest "vision" ranking of any other company in the market.

Will revenue and earnings growth get hit in the short term? Certainly. It may take several quarters or years for Facebook (or whatever cloud titan is impacting Arista's results) to resume normal spending levels. But while stock pickers and short-term traders may worry about near-term earnings, I see no red flags that pose new risks to Arista's long-term growth. And in the case of Microsoft just two quarters ago, it only took one quarter for the company to resume its spend.

Steady Q3 results

Another encouraging sign is that, irrespective of dimmed guidance for the fourth quarter, Arista achieved better-than-expected results in Q3. See the company's earnings summary below:

Figure 1. Arista 3Q19 earnings results

Source: Arista 3Q19 earnings release

Revenues grew 16% y/y to $654.4 million, decelerating only one point from last quarter's 17% y/y growth rate and beating Wall Street's expectations of $653.3 million. One interesting note from CFO Ita Brennan's prepared remarks on the call was that international revenues came in at just 19% of the total mix, down from 27% in the year-ago quarter.

This illustrates how much revenue that U.S. cloud titans have pumped into Arista's revenue base - and how much opportunity it has to expand overseas.

We note as well that Arista has managed to hold on to its extremely high gross margins - roughly flat at 64.4% versus the year-ago quarter. Note that virtually no other hardware company manages to generate gross margins in the ~60% range. Arista Networks has commented that it continues to see 63-65% as a healthy long-term pro forma gross margin target. By comparison, note that Cisco (CSCO) generated a 65.5% pro forma gross margin in its most recent quarter - despite the fact that Cisco owns several huge software assets, such as Webex, that contribute to a richer gross margin. Arista, on the other hand, is a hardware product-oriented company.

Arista's earnings have also seen healthy growth. In the year-to-date, Arista's pro forma net income has jumped 26% y/y to $716.9 million, representing a rich 38.6% pro forma operating margin, up 220bps relative to 36.4% in the year-ago quarter. Despite the volatility Arista has already seen this year with large customers delaying purchases, the company has still managed to churn out impressive earnings growth.

Similarly, Arista's pro forma EPS of $2.69 in Q3 smashed Wall Street's expectations of $2.41 with 12% upside. Year to date, pro forma EPS is up 31% y/y, while operating cash flows of $635.7 million have more than tripled from the year-ago period.

Key takeaways

Capex spending on cloud hardware falls under a category that economists might describe as "derived demand." Large cloud titans large Microsoft and Facebook may drive the purchasing decisions, but the eventual necessity of the purchase is ultimately governed by the underlying growth in the data and the users - and nobody is arguing that Internet and cloud usage is exploding globally. Instead of focusing on short-term sales, lean on Arista's product leadership positioning in the market and its history of strong operational execution. Stay long here and wait for the rebound.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ANET. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.