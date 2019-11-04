Abiomed: Another Quarter Of Jaw-Dropping Margins And Cash Flow Generation
About: Abiomed, Inc. (ABMD)
by: Nikolaos Sismanis
Summary
Abiomed posted strong financials results, which further strengthened its balance sheet.
Management is very optimistic about the future and the company's potential in international markets.
Even after the stock's rally, there is still considerable upside ahead.
Profitable investing is what we, hopefully, all strive to achieve. However, I love investing in companies that, while focused on returning capital to shareholders, are also beneficial to society. Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) could not