Janus Henderson's 6% Yield And 7.3% Buyback Yield Give It A 13.3% Total Yield

I maintain my previous article target price of $25.64, an upside of 8%. But if JHG reaffirms $81 million in quarterly buybacks during Q4 or in early 2020, the target will go up.

JHG has just $13 million left in its $200 million buyback program after having repurchased $81 million of common stock during Q3, up 8% up Q2.

FCF increased to $165 million in the quarter from $110 million in Q2. At this annualized rate, Janus Henderson stock has a huge 15% FCF yield.

It's All About the Free Cash Flow

Janus Henderson Group (JHG) reported so-so results, let's be honest. Yes, assets under management (AUM) were flat at $356 billion, down from $359 billion in Q2. Net sales of funds were still negative, but much less so than in Q2. But the real story is that the company is still extremely profitable and actually produced much higher free cash flow (FCF).

FCF rose from $110.4 million in Q2 and negative in Q1 to $164.9 million in Q3. That is mainly due to cost-cutting and bodes extremely well not only for the dividend increases possible in the future, which costs only $67.8 million but also for increases in buybacks.

Here is a snippet from my model which shows what happened with the JHG's financials:

Source: Hake analysis from SEC filings

Here is my point: JHG is an FCF cash flow machine. If you analyze the $164.8 million in FCF generated during the quarter, that equates to $659 million. The market cap of JHG stock is only $4.436 billion. That means its FCF yield is 14.9%.

Moreover, the company has $643 million in net cash, so its enterprise value is $3.79 billion. Therefore, the $659 million in annualized FCF represents a massive 17.9% of its EV.

Potential Catalysts

There is no question that the stock is still being held back since the company can't seem to get into positive net funds sales territory. For example, most of the problem seems to be with its quantitative funds. They accounted for the bulk of the net $3.5 billion in fund outflows for the quarter. This can be seen in the table below provided by the company in its Q3 presentation slides:

Source: JHG Q3 presentation

I am really agnostic about this situation. So what that they lost funds under management. If the company can still keep cranking out huge amounts of FCF at the level of AUM they presently manage ($356 billion), then any remediation of the net outflows in the future will be gravy. In other words, the fact that only one major subfund group in the company is the main problem means that the rest of the company is doing fine. They just need to fix that problem. In the earnings call, management said that another $1.4 billion has flowed out in the quantitative group during Q4. Maybe they ought to just sell that division or get rid of the problem.

Another major catalyst is the buyback program. Now, JHG has done a good job of reducing shares outstanding. But, it is planning on only doing $13 million in buybacks in Q4, down from $81 million in Q3. I find that odd. Especially since the company is making so much money in FCF. Here is what management said in the conference call and the related slide:

Source: Slide #10 Presentation

Source: Conference call transcript 10-30-19

Let me say that it makes no sense to arbitrarily cut off doing further buybacks in Q4 after $13 million. This is especially so since the company has so much cash and has produced such a great FCF during the third quarter. Unless, somehow AUM falls out of bed during Q4, which I doubt will happen, the Q4 FCF will be just as high as in Q3. So, why not continue the buybacks.

If the company continues to do $81 million per quarter in buybacks, that is $324 million per year. This is only 49% of the annualized run rate FCF of $659 million, as mentioned above. It would allow the dividend per share to also be increased.

So, for example, if the other 51% of FCF is paid out in dividends, or $335 million, and with only 187.488 million shares outstanding, the dividend per share could be set at $1.786 per year, up from $1.44 today.

That would give the JHG a dividend yield of 7.5% (i.e. $1.786/$23.66) and also a buyback yield of 7.30%. So, the total yield to shareholders of capital return payments made on their behalf by the company would be 14.8%. That is a fantastic and attractive potential investment opportunity, with a very safe and well-covered dividend and buyback program.

Summary and Conclusion

There is no question that JHG stock has got some hair on it, as do all value stocks. But I think not only are you getting paid to wait for the net sales outflow problem to get fixed (at 6% now), but there is also the potential for the dividend yield to rise in the future.

In addition, the share buybacks allow the dividend per share to continue to be increased. The bottom line is that JHG is a free cash flow machine that offers plenty of value for investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.