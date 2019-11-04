Market Volatility Bulletin: Shorting UVXY With An Options Structure In A Low-Vol Environment

While UVXY has often featured a slow-but-steady bleed, there have been some periods of both massive gains and also rapid losses.

Stocks are up on Monday morning trade as November kicks into high gear, and there's room for more upside.

Market Intro

It's a green day for the US indexes (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM), and yet volatility (UVXY) is managing to find a bid. Spot VIX is up about 5%, to just under 13.

Energy (XLE) leads the sectors on Monday morning - up over 2%; meanwhile, real estate (XLRE) is at the back of the pack with a .85% loss.

Thoughts on UVXY

Many who are looking to get a good capture on a flare-up in volatility make use of ProShares Ultra-VIX Short-Term Futures, or UVXY.

Looking back to 2015, there have indeed been times when the instrument very rapidly shot off 52-week lows very rapidly. Readers likely recognize the times with the largest increases above as corresponding to periods where US indexes suffered a great deal. August 2015, Jan-Feb 2016, the Feb '18 VIXplosion, and Q4 2018.

That said, there were plenty of smaller bumps higher that still provided some strong returns on the instrument. In August of this year, for instance, UVXY managed to rise in fairly short order about 60% off the lows of the year.

That said, over the period since 2015, UVXY has offered up plenty of horrible returns, even over fairly short periods of time. The median weekly return on the ETF is -4.7%!

While many think of the instrument as having all kinds of massive upside potential (and as demonstrated earlier, it does), there is also plenty of room for devastating spills. The worst decline read at just a touch more than -40%.

UVXY is subject to headwinds in the form of rebalance decay. This occurs when there are periods with plenty of chop in the M1 and M2 VX futures contracts, but no discernible increase. Beyond this, the UVXY has historically been subject to some intense bouts of negative roll decay, which often coincides with a state of contango in the futures curve.

Many readers are likely familiar with the fact that in late February of 2018, UVXY deleveraged its VIX exposure from 2:1 down to 1.5:1. This happened with almost no notice, and it was pretty devastating to those with a long-options position in the product, as the implied volatilities dropped dramatically due to a mechanical shift.

The interesting aspect to me in all this was that, in comparison to prior years, the SPX has mostly been more volatile in 2018 and even 2019 than it was for most of 2016 through 2017. The net result is that the realized vols on the UVXY today are pretty comparable now to what they were during the exceptionally tranquil prior years.

Term Structure

Having said that, the current state of the VX term structure is decidedly not conducive to a positive UVXY environment. The SPX looks to be attempting a breakout. Seasonality is officially in the favor of equities. While spot VIX is holding its own pretty decently here, there does not appear to be much room for anything more than a quick pop-and-drop play.

That could very easily change next year. But I've gotta say, the items that could be concerning the markets (underwhelming EPS growth, ultra-low bond yields, patchy data) are not. My crystal ball is in the shop, but there's room to say that, rightly or wrongly, upside beckons.

ThinkOrSwim: UVXY One-Yr Chart

The UVXY is now plumbing new 52-week lows (above). Spot VIX - and therefore perhaps also the VX futures - may manage to hold their own if traders want to grab on to some extra delta exposure via call options on the S&P as the year winds down.

While that may be a decent argument for implied vol to hold its own assuming that stocks rally, that still isn't too promising for leveraged-long products such as the UVXY.

Implied vol on the product is on the low end. I plan to take advantage of this situation by buying some modified put spreads on the product.

ThinkOrSwim: UVXY 1x1.5 back spread

The trade that I'm roughly looking at is an end-of-Nov, 16.5-17.5 put spread, selling 1.5 $16.5-strike for every 1 $17.50-strike that I buy. The spread costs about $.35 presently.

I think there's some room for downside than up on the UVXY. That said, I don't necessarily think that the product has to crash, for reasons mentioned above.

This trade loses modestly if the product spikes. Rather, there's relatively high risk if UVXY collapses, as this proposal features selling 1.5 of the lower strike to help finance the higher.

Wrap Up

The UVXY has a reputation for losing the vast majority of its value over "long" stretches of time. True, but there have been some pretty strong spikes along the way. The current environment does not look all that great for vol, but there's always room for some kind of pop, and beyond that we may see vol hang in there into the end of the year.

I'm taking advantage of the low-vol environment to buy some put 1-1.5x on the UVXY, which should work pretty well if there's a slow-but-steady decline over the next few weeks. I'll bail if the fund drops rapidly, but I'd scale that to the time left before expiration. In any event, I likely would not hold through to the expiry date, as it's better to move onto something else.

Disclosure: I am/we are short UVXY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Looking to initiate a short position in the UVXY today via an options structure similar to the one discussed.