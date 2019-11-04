California Resources Corporation Earnings: When Your Best Isn't Good Enough

As someone who was long CRC with a substantial portion of my portfolio, it was a difficult decision for me to sell on Wednesday. But Thursday's earnings release (published almost one week early to assuage fears in the market) shows that was the right decision. I want to discuss earnings below and show why I think it's not only unlikely that CRC ever repays its entire debt, but also why it may just get harder for them going forward. I am now long CRC 2nd lien bonds, but I do not own any stock (and I would consider shorting it under certain conditions).

Background

CRC is collection of assets in California that used to belong to Occidental Petroleum (OXY). In a move that may very well have marked the top of the oil boom, OXY loaded CRC with more than $6 billion in debt, took the cash up to the parent company, and then spun-off the company and its liabilities. This left Oxy in a much stronger position and CRC in a much weaker one.

Admirably, CRC's management steered into the downturn by cutting investment for the next two years and using free cash flow to re-purchase stock. Unlike shale wells whose production declines rapidly within the first year, most of CRC's assets decline rather slowly so once drilled, they continue to return cash over a long period of time. Through open market purchases and and a number of transactions, CRC has managed to reduce its debt to around $5 billion.

Since then, CRC's share price has gone up and down with oil prices dramatically. The highly-leveraged capital structure amplifies oil price moves. Results, however were much less variable. Because of its high debt load, CRC had to enter hedges in 2017 at low prices that prevented them from taking advantage of 2018's higher prices, and likewise 2018 allowed them to hedge 2019 production at higher prices than they could have achieved in the market. Hedges in place for next year are only half what they were for 2019, and analysts should be pessimistic.

Third Quarter Results were fine, but not good enough

CRC's Third Quarter production of 128,000 boepd was lower than the previous quarter and year-over-year results largely because of a divestiture last quarter in which the company sold half of its Lost Hills field. (Last quarter, the company explained that Lost Hills assets they sold produced 1700 barrels of oil and with gas perhaps as much as 2000 boepd.) Production numbers also vary over time because there is also some complexity related to production-sharing contracts where costs are recovered in barrels of oil, so at higher prices, less production is attributed to the company and vice-versa.

On that level of production, the company reported Adjusted EBITDAX of $278 million. In and of itself, that's a problematic number to use to evaluate the operations of an oil producer, but it does feature prominently in debt metrics, so we'll use it. On an annualized basis, that's $1.112 billion. I'm skipping the rest of the analysis of the income statement and operating statistics because I don't think they bear on the key parts of the analysis that follows.

I was interested to see that the company guided for $50 million in potential cost savings on an ongoing basis. General and administrative expenses run about $250 million per year, so that amount of savings would be significant in amount. $50 million in cash flow per year may not be enough to save the business, but it would be a great start. That being said, I'm extremely skeptical that a company that's been fighting for its life the way CRC has really has $50 million in savings that can be achieved in this way.

The Debt isn't falling fast enough

CRC has several layers of debt. This graphic comes from the company's 2nd quarter earnings presentation, so I'll update the numbers with relevant information from the new 3rd quarter earnings release:

The 2017 Term Loan and Revolving Credit Facility are both first lien bank debt, subject to similar covenants and interest rates, and I'll discuss them together. The "2016 Term Loan" was part of an aggressive transaction to borrow $1 billion dollars at rate over 12% in order to repurchase $1.6 billion in unsecured debt. This loan is a "1.5 lien" or "first lien, second out" meaning it's senior to everything but the bank debt. The 2nd lien notes are secured, and the remaining unsecured notes are all junior to that.

CRC announced that it repurchased $150 million for $90 million and that the company had $4896 in long-term debt remaining. To that end, subtracting $244 of long-term unsecured debt and $1,841 million of Second Lien Debt, It appears that the new debt stack looks like this:

Long-term unsecured: $244 Second Lien: $1841 2016 Loan: $1000 Term Loan + RCF (Bank Debt): $1711

An additional $100 million of unsecured debt listed in the table is due in January, and thus excluded from the company's "$4,896 in long-term debt" number, but this will certainly need to be repaid. As you can see by comparing the number I reached above, the $1,711 million in outstanding bank debt is $125 million less than it was at the end of Q2, and I infer that they are required to keep $100 million available under the existing line to pay off the January debt. That's great news for January debt holders, but it's doesn't do anything for everyone junior to the bank who have just had junior debt substituted for the most senior debt at par.

CRC is rightly proud of the fact that they repurchased $150 million of Second Lien debt for $90 million, but for the following reasons, I don't believe that will be good enough. In Q2, the company also repurchased $58 million in Second Lien Notes for $45 million in cash. Those are especially valuable not only because they reduce the outstanding debt, but they also bring down significant interest expenses. Buying back $150 million face value of debt with an 8% coupon means saving $12 million per year for three years. All-in-all, that's approximately a 100% return for the company.

These two purchases have largely come following the Lost Hills sale for $168 million in cash (plus other consideration). We can parse the cash flow statement for the last two quarters to come up with a more precise answer, but I'm going to skip to my conclusion; that's all the money they're going to have for significant debt repurchases. Second quarter debt repurchases were also limited by a large ad valorem tax payment, but they have to make the same payment again in Q4.

In light of these limited repurchases after an asset sale, unless you can posit significant operating improvements in results from operations (ie, much higher prices), CRC will not have significant cash available for ongoing debt reduction without selling more assets. Which brings us to the next item.

Pending Royalty Transaction won't be enough

Since last quarter, CRC has explained that they're preparing a royalty sale of future production in exchange for an up-front cash payment. To that end, they've entered into a DrillCo transaction to fund $300-$500 million worth of production in Elk Hills and entered bank amendments to permit the royalty sale. The thought is that the company could obtain a $400 million payment upfront for a royalty of a single-digit percentage at a ratio of perhaps 12x. That is to say, the royalty would be a percentage of production big enough to pay a $33 million royalty.

There are several problems with this. First of all, that royalty represents foregoing future profits, so earnings in "out" years will necessarily be lower. Second, CRC clearly needs capital today and not only are oil prices lower but capital is extremely scarce. To that end, it's reasonable to infer that CRC has less bargaining power right now than at almost any other time since 2016. The company is almost certainly getting a bad deal. Third, with a $400m slug of cash, the banks credit agreement will require at least some of that to be paid towards the Term Loan or RCF first. Then even if let's assume a generous $300 million were used to repurchase Second Lien debt at the 60-cent price, that still leaves $1,341 million in that instrument alone! The company isn't that much better off, and now has even less chance of earning their way out as well. That's still $1,341 million of Second Lien debt plus $244 million of unsecured debt that has to be borrowed anew in extremely tight credit markets. Finally, as of today, they still haven't announced a deal. That doesn't mean one won't happen, and some people like to say "these things take time," but I'd point out that Occidental bought Anadarko, fought off a hostile shareholder and closed on the deal for $40 billion in about the same amount of time that CRC's potential $400 million deal hasn't gotten done. I think the only objective reasonable inference is that it's not going well.

Conclusion

CRC is out of the woods for a few months, but it'll be in terminal decline for the next two years until the end finally comes. The sell-off this week in the nearest-term January bonds was unwarranted as those will be repaid, but new, much lower prices for bonds are justified. Even though the stock will trade higher today (November 1) on short-covering and market action, I've changed my mind from this summer and I believe the equity will ultimately be worthless.

I hold Second Lien bonds, but I look forward to selling them as the price approaches 60 cents. I am not short the equity now, but I could take a short position if the share price appreciates much.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in CRC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Accounts I manage are long CRC's 2nd lien debt.