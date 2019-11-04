Hunting For The Bear In 2020

As markets party in bull territory, global investors continue pulling out funds per data as on 30 Oct. 2019.

The U.S. economy grew at the slowest pace (1.9%) in Q3 this year, and despite the Fed fearing a recession, stock markets kept rallying.

The intelligent investor is a realist who sells to optimists and buys from pessimists. - Benjamin Graham

Economic events are unfolding at a crazy pace. The U.S.-China trade war seems resolved one day and escalated the next. Brexit has been postponed a bit and it is unsure how it will pan out, conflicts in the Middle-East are brewing, economy-related unrest is unfolding in many countries, Gen Z'ers and millennials are changing the rules of demand and supply, and many economists have started blowing recessionary bugles.

Then we have contrarians, business TV anchors, market experts, all betting on the bullish run continuing.

Caught in the middle is the average Joe investor whose confusion is getting compounded by the day, unlike his stocks.

Should he sell, hold or buy? Is a bear market coming in 2020, or will the bullishness hold?

Here is my analysis:

The Cyclically Adjusted Price Earnings (CAPE) Ratio

The current CAPE of the American stock market is 29.4 and it is ranked #36, making it the 5th most overvalued market in the world.

Here's how a high CAPE impacted the S&P 500 (US500) in the past:

The Dotcom bubble got pricked in March 2000. At that time, CAPE was ruling above 42. The market correction that followed was savage. The S&P 500 went into a free fall until the charts reconciled with the fundamentals.

Late 2007 (the global bust) was no different - CAPE was around 28, way above its historical average of 17. The market fell very hard and it took years for it to regain its 2007 highs.

So, how will the CAPE play out in 2019-20?

Currently, in Oct. 2019, CAPE is at 29.4, and we are being regarded as an expensive market by global investors.

To forecast how indices will react to a high CAPE, we need to predict how the forthcoming earnings seasons will pan out.

Before the earnings season began, FactSet estimated an earnings decline for the S&P 500 by 4.6%. However, 75% of the S&P 500 companies have posted results that have beaten expectations and that's eased growth fears. It does seem at the moment that the CAPE will either remain steady at 29.4 or move down a notch.

But what if future (the next quarter and beyond) earnings don't match up?

The Conference Board reported that the leading economic index slipped 0.1% in Sep 2019, and this happened second month in a row. Ataman Ozyildirim, Senior Director of Economic Research at The Conference Board is of the opinion that falling business expectations and manufacturing weaknesses are because of the industrial sector downturn and trade disputes. He adds that though the economy will continue to grow, it will be at a slower pace.

China too reported dismal GDP numbers (6%), this quarter being the weakest since 1992. The U.S.-China trade goods and services trade was a whopping $737.1 billion in 2018 (Exports $179.3 billion; Imports $557.9 billion) and any weakening of China's economy will impact the U.S.

The analysis is that if trade disputes and conflicts linger on, economic wounds will develop gangrene.

Funds Flow into the American Markets

The U.S. equity markets saw long-term mutual fund outflows in excess of $44,000 million ($44 billion) in the five weeks ending 23 Oct 2019. The IMF is of the opinion that the U.S. markets are overvalued. Analysts too expect the Fed to keep cutting rates until zero or underground - and this despite the Fed stating that it will pause.

On one hand, the Fed rate cuts are making investors sell bonds and invest in the risky stock market. On the other hand, the drooping LEIs and the trade war Mexican standoff is making global investors nervous. It's a dicey situation out there.

U.S. Corporate Debt and Consumer Sentiment

Total U.S. corporate debt stands at a mega $15.5 trillion, and this works out to 74% of U.S. GDP. The new Fed rate cut will further entice businesses to borrow some more, further inflating the debt balloon. The new 1.5% ̵ 1.75% interest range may fatten bottom-lines, but investors should pay attention to the tapering consumer sentiment.

Consumer sentiment fell in Aug. 19, recovered some in Sep. 19, but is still low. Though many uncertain and potentially bearish factors have encircled the markets, funding is available easy and at low rates! It does not make for sound economics.

Eventually, the debt bubble will one day get pricked by the forces of demand and supply.

Risks of Falling Interest Rates

Falling interest rates slash the bottomlines of fixed income investment funds and pension funds. Such funds have payment obligations and when rates fall, incomes fall, and their managers have no other option but to shift to riskier assets with longer maturities.

Risky assets can be infrastructure projects, private equity and real estate projects, which take a very long time to pay back and can kick the bucket when and if the economy takes a turn for the worse.

If the economy does not perform and if the Fed's recession fears come true, investment funds may have to sell in depressed and illiquid markets to meet obligations, an event that can cause asset decay and heavy losses. Pension funds can face contingent calls in adverse market conditions, draining their liquidity and putting savers money at risk.

U.S. Yield Curve (2YR minus 10YR)

Ref: S&P 500 (US500) in Green, 10YR Bond Yield in Purple and 2YR Bond Yield represented as candles

In the years 1999-2000, before the dotcom bubble burst, the 2YR bond yields were higher than the 10YR bond yields. This went on from 1997 to 2000, and the bubble started deflating in March 2000. The explosion was heard a few months later though.

Likewise, the 2008 crash was preceded by similar circumstances (refer chart above).

In the current scenario, the 2YR bond yields had peeped out above the 10YR bond yields in Dec. 2018 and are now in flat terrain.

The Fed is aware of the significance of the yield curve's inversion and has started cutting rates and injecting money (Q.E.) into the economy. And that's the problem.

Since the 2008 Q.E. the Fed's Balance Sheet has grown at least three times. When the Fed started tightening, the market wasn't able to absorb rates that were as low as 2.75%-3%, and the Fed had to roll back and start easing from mid-2019. Though indications are that the Fed is on pause mode, political pressure is piling up.

If the Fed succumbs, easy and reckless lending will continue and the balloon will keep getting inflated. The yield curve may steepen but at a big cost that we will have to pay in the future.

Summing Up

Global economies are weakening as disruptive forces like protectionism, automation, populism and climate change are carpet-bombing the usual way of business.

Not-too-encouraging economic data (discussed above) also has led to a sharp fall in corporate capex, which suggests that business confidence is dropping.

While the latest jobs report is extremely bullish, it does not imply that global investors will stop withdrawing funds.

There are many bubbles blowing in the economy ̶ student debt, per capita healthcare costs, unfunded state pension liabilities, and the government debt. If any one of these gets deflated, the damage will spread fast to other sectors.

Therefore, though the market looks bullish, many adverse factors suggest that there's a huge grizzly bear out there somewhere. It is uncertain when he will pounce, but when he does, there will be direct and collateral damage.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services by Pension Partners, LLC in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Pension Partners, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.