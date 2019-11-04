The Share Prices Of REX American Resources And Pacific Ethanol Continue To Diverge

Corn ethanol production margins have moved to multi-quarter highs in recent weeks as the price of ethanol has strengthened relative to the prices of both corn and gasoline.

The share price of U.S. ethanol producer REX American Resources (REX) has continued to rally in recent weeks, bringing its total gains since early September above 10% (see figure). The share price of its peer Pacific Ethanol (PEIX), by contrast, has fallen by almost a quarter over the same period. The continued divergence in the share prices of the two companies, which I most recently highlighted on September 6, does much to illustrate the conditions that are affecting the broader U.S. ethanol sector as 2019 draws to a close.

Both REX American Resources and Pacific Ethanol have been buffeted by the turmoil in the ethanol markets that has ensued since it became apparent in October that President Donald Trump's "giant package" for the sector had fallen well short of his earlier promises. These conditions have affected the overall operating environment, however, and there have been no major company-specific developments of note since REX American Resources reported its latest earnings at the end of August that explains the share price divergence.

Rather, the continued rally by REX American Resources relative to Pacific Ethanol can be attributed to the sector's strengthening ethanol production margins. The return over operating costs [ROOC] for a "typical" Midwestern corn ethanol facility averaged $0.23/gallon in October, its highest monthly level since 2018 (see figure). $0.23/gallon is sufficient for facilities with limited debt levels to be profitable, although indebted facilities require $0.23/gallon or more. REX American Resources had no long-term debt and current liabilities of only $22 million at the end of its most recent fiscal quarter, meaning that it has most likely experienced strengthening positive margins in Q4 to date.

Sources: CARD, EIA (2019).

Pacific Ethanol, by contrast, is encumbered by high levels of long-term debt and short-term liabilities (see figure) following its ill-timed purchase of substantial Midwestern production capacity in early 2015. While recent margin strength will have benefited Pacific Ethanol along with the broader ethanol sector, it is likely that the company's margins have remained negative despite recent strength after accounting for interest expenses and other costs of capital. The sector's production margins in Q4 to date, in other words, have been just high enough to benefit REX American Resources but not high enough to boost Pacific Ethanol's margins into positive territory. Given the latter company's mounting liquidity concerns (its cash reserve at the end of Q2 was just over 3x its Q2 interest expense, for example), rising margins that are still negative do not guarantee a share price rally.

The cause of the ethanol sector's rebounding production margins also explains why the divergence between the two companies' share prices is continuing to grow. Gasoline prices have not experienced a major rebound: the spot price of Gulf Coast conventional gasoline has increased by a mere 3% in Q4 to date and remains lower than its Q3 average price. Likewise, the price of corn has experienced a small decline in Q3 to date (see figure), but not enough to justify the rally by the share price of REX American Resources over the same period.

Rather, rising production margins are due to an increase in the ethanol price in both absolute and relative (to gasoline) terms. The ethanol price premium relative to gasoline recently exceeded 45% for the first time since late 2017 (see figure). While the price of gasoline strongly influences the price of ethanol since the latter serves as a partial replacement of the former, the presence of policies that increase demand for ethanol have meant that it is rare for the two fuels' prices to trade at parity on an energy-equivalent basis for extended periods of time.

Sources: CARD, EIA (2019). Heavy black line denotes linear trend and the dashed red line denotes price parity on an energy-equivalent basis.

The price of ethanol has not climbed due to strengthening ethanol demand; on the contrary, as noted above, the impact of the Trump administration's recent blending proposals have barely registered in the sector. Recent margin strength has instead been the result of a sharp decline in U.S. ethanol production volumes in Q3 and Q4 to date following overproduction in the first half of 2019 (see figure). While production volumes have begun to recover in recent weeks, they remain well below the levels recorded in the same periods of 2017 and 2018. Reduced production has done much to benefit those producers such as REX American Resources that are among the last to cut production due to their best-in-industry company-specific margins. Producers at the other end of the margin spectrum, however, such as Pacific Ethanol, derive no benefit since they are among the first companies to reduce production in response to low margins.

Source: EIA (2019).

To understand why the recent rally in corn ethanol production margins has not benefited all ethanol producers, then, it is important to look at producer-specific margins after accounting for costs of capital. Rising production margins do not necessarily benefit companies such as Pacific Ethanol when the margin strength is not being driven by increased ethanol demand. Investors in such lower-margin producers will need to wait for either higher gasoline prices or a strengthened federal biofuels blending mandate before they can expect a share price rally. Investors in higher-margin producers such as REX American Resources, on the other hand, can expect comparatively strong share price performance regardless of what is causing production margins to increase.

