RIB Software: Q3 Shows Strong Conversion To SaaS

On 10/30/2019, RIB Software (OTCPK:RSTAY) posted very strong Q3 results as revenues grew by 87.8% YoY (of which 24.6% organic) and EBITDA increased by 20.3%. However, the accelerated conversion from its license-based model ("iTWO") to its subscription-based model ("IMTWO") was even more important, in my opinion. This conversion to SaaS, as discussed here, is the main reason why I recently initiated the first position in RIB Software and why I think the stock will perform very well over the coming years. In this article, I will dive deeper into the numbers, focusing on the main SaaS conversion parameters.

(Source: RIB software investor presentation)

RIB Software Q3 2019: strong SaaS parameters

The two most important metrics for SaaS companies are annual recurring revenues ("ARR") and the conversion rate. The ARR is a metric that shows how much of the revenues come from the subscription fee and the maintenance fee. The higher the ARR, the higher the multiple investors want to pay for the stock, as it is 'certain' that these revenues will occur again next year. In my last article, I concluded that companies (Autodesk, Adobe, etc.) who successfully grew their ARR received a significant increase in their multiple of 150%. In its past quarter, RIB's ARR grew by 112% YoY, but it was basically flat QoQ (a bit disappointing). It was primarily the sudden jump in service revenues (111% growth) which caused the QoQ revenue increase. Furthermore, RIB Software showed an impressive acceleration of its conversion to subscription-based users. They reached 44,325 MTWO users in Q3, thus already far exceeding the 30,000 target for 2019 and also confirmed their target of over 100,000 users in 2020 and over 2 million users in the medium term. This beat gives me confidence about RIB's possibilities to become a pure SaaS company with high recurring revenues.

Interestingly, as management noted, MTWO user growth should increase internationally in 2020 due to new sales initiatives.

We currently train the new sales and consulting teams worldwide and develop regional 'out of the box solutions' that can be implemented and do live within 48 hours. The test phase will be completed in December and in the first quarter of 2020 we will start with 100% more MTWO and ITWO 4.0 sales power in the new markets.

Investor takeaway

The huge beat of its own user conversion target gives confidence that the company will be able to become a massive SaaS company for the construction sector. As the conversion rate and the ARR increase rapidly, I expect the market to gradually give RIB Software a higher EV/revenues multiple. My 2-year price target of €78.18 stays unchanged. If RIB can maintain this strong revenue and conversion growth, I do think that I will eventually need to adjust my target price upwards. For now, RIB Software is still a buy as the stock did not increase after these strong results. I do suggest to limit your investment in this company, as it is a risky one.

Did you like this article? Then please hit the 'follow' button for more analyses on this stock and for discovering my other picks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RSTAY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.