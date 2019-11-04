S&P 500's Top Cash Distributors For November

Value characteristics of this portfolio help an investor to take advantage of falling interest rates in a multi-decade value versus growth valuation gap environment.

In my last Seeking Alpha article, I wrote about the multi-decade value vs. growth valuation gap. Currently, the spread between value and growth stocks is at its extreme, which creates a rare opportunity to profit from market inefficiencies.

The S&P 500's top cash distributors presented in this article are deep value companies that offer above-average cash distributions to shareholders. These companies are a subset of the value universe, which currently trades at the biggest valuation spread to growth stocks since the Dot-com bubble.

The 30 companies presented in the table below have an average shareholder yield of 9.3% (dividend yield + net repurchase yield), while an average price to earnings ratio is 10.4. On a standalone basis, each of these companies has different risks and potentials. However, when they are pooled together, they present a strategy to bet on:

A record-low Treasury rates, which force investors to seek yield in the higher-yielding equity universe. A convergence between the extreme value vs. growth stocks valuation gap.

Why Share Repurchases Are So Important

In my first article on the total yield investing (shareholder yield), I explained the main reasons why investors should focus on the total cash returns and not just on dividend distributions.

Dividends are just one side of the story. The net change in outstanding shares is the other side. Currently, buybacks are more important than dividends. However, investors frequently overlook share dilutions and underappreciate stock repurchases.

At the end of the second quarter, on a trailing four-quarter basis, the S&P companies distributed $1.27 trillion via buybacks and dividends. However, at $797 billion, buybacks were significantly bigger than dividends at $469 billion.

According to the following data, the S&P 500 companies distribute approximately 70% more via buybacks than via dividends. Due to this fact, a net buyback yield should be an integral part of a yield-focused strategy.

Source: Yardeni Research

During the second quarter of fiscal 2019, the annualized yield for the S&P 500 (SPY) companies was 1.92%, which is significantly below the historical average. However, by considering only the dividend yield, one misses more than half of the total cash flows to shareholders.

For the same period, the S&P 500's annualized share buyback yield was 3.26%. As buybacks now account for almost two-thirds of the S&P 500's shareholder yield of 5.18%, they are a crucial variable for achieving higher total returns.

A lot of companies have changed their distribution channel from dividends to repurchases to reward investors with a more favorable tax treatment. Such structural market changes require strategy adjustments. Thus, the strategic goal is to harness the predictive power of net buybacks and utilize it in the separation of the top-performing from the under-performing companies.

For readers that would like to get more familiar with the shareholder yield and its historical outperformance, I suggest to read the following research: "Why U.S. Investors Should Look Beyond Dividend Yield."

There are two crucial elements for sustainable long-term outperformance:

The sustainable process exploits systematic investor expectation errors. In this strategy, the error is connected with the underappreciation of share repurchase. The sustainable investor has a long-term horizon and a willingness to be different.

Top 30 S&P High-Yield Low-Value Stock For November

For utilization of the predictive power of dividends and net buybacks, this strategy invests equally in 30 companies with the combination of the highest total yield and the lowest valuation (EV/EBITDA).

The EV/EBITDA ratio serves as a quality check for companies that pay unsustainable high dividends or conduct massive repurchases, which are not supported by profitability. In aggregate, for companies included in this strategy, dividends, and share repurchases are backed by profits and cash flows.

Data source: American Association of Individual Investors

Depending on the trading fees and taxes, rebalancing can be done on a monthly, quarterly, or annual basis. Personally, I use monthly rebalancing, and I will publish monthly updates of this strategy. When rebalancing, usually, only a smaller par of stocks need to be sold or bought. Additionally, to lower the trading fees, I just sell the stocks that are no longer on the list and buy the ones that entered the list. However, I do not rebalance the weights.

Financial companies are excluded from this strategy. The reasons are that either it is not possible to calculate the EV/EBITDA ratio, or it does not make sense to calculate it (financials usually derive the most significant part of the revenue from interest).

The portfolio from the previous table is constructed by dividing the S&P 500 components' shareholder yield into quintiles. As the second step, using the EV/EBITDA valuation ratio, the top shareholder yield quintile is arranged from the lowest to the highest valuation. As the final step, the 30 companies with the lowest multiples form the top picks for the current month.

The portfolio characteristics of the thirty companies from the S&P 500 index differ significantly from the overall index. The S&P's current dividend yield is 1.9%, which is considerably below the 4.3% average for the 30 presented companies. According to Yardeni Research, the gross buyback yield for the S&P 500 constituents at the end of the second quarter was 3.26%. However, this figure does not take into account share dilutions. Thus, with a net buyback yield of 5.1%, the 30 companies presented in the table offer substantially higher net buyback yield.

When it comes to trailing earnings, the current trailing price to earnings (P/E) ratio of the S&P 500 is 22.78. This figure is more than twice as high as the P/E ratio of the top 30 S&P picks that is currently at 10.40.

Strategy Risks

According to the quantitative tests, this strategy generates the odds in the investor's favor. However, it is not suitable for everyone because it is not focused on the minimization of the tracking risk. Instead, it focuses on the long-term relative and absolute outperformance, which could lead to considerable return differences compared to the passive S&P 500 investment.

Compared to the S&P 500 index, this strategy has a much more concentrated allocation. The average exposure to the single stock for The top 30 S&P picks is 2.5%, vs. 0.2% for the average S&P 500 constituent. Similarly, for the top S&P 30 picks, the exposure to one sector or industry could be significantly higher compared to the S&P's exposure.

If you plan to use any part of this strategy, it is essential to adjust percentage equity allocation and the number of equity positions in your overall portfolio according to your willingness and ability to tolerate risk.

Key Takeaways

During the last two years, growth stocks experienced a historical expansion of their valuations.

On the other hand, during the same period, value stocks experienced falling multiples.

Stocks presented in this article offer one possibility to profit from the mean-reversion of the valuation gap.

At the same time, they offer exposure to above-average yielding stocks in the environment of record low yielding Treasuries.

