Tesla: I Was Horribly Wrong But Quite Right At The Same Time

The mistake is that Tesla is viewed from the wrong perspective. It's not a fancy future startup. Other assumptions misjudge the reality of the industry and the market, in my opinion.

Last month, Tesla (TSLA) reported its third quarter numbers. The most surprising item seems to be a profit. The company reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.86, compared to the second quarter loss of $1.12 per share. I, too, was surprised. I didn't expect Tesla to have a profitable quarter so quickly in previous analyses.

A few weeks ago, I stated:

So the investment story of Tesla is like the following: Investors are paying around $250 for a company that shows almost a $5 loss per share every year but delivers more vehicles each quarter.

At least in the most recent quarter, this picture has turned around completely. I was never bearish about Tesla because I didn't like the company or thought it offered bad products. I base my investments on the most unbiased approach possible and logically I'm completely unemotional toward the companies in which I invest. That's why I don't mind admitting at all that I was terribly wrong about Tesla's profitability. If you look at the share price development, then the market also was extremely surprised, to the delight of all Tesla bulls.

However, investors need to consider the following. Elon Musk already has said in January that he's optimistic about being profitable in the first quarter and for all quarters going forward. That wasn't a promise, of course, but it was viewed as such by many investors. And the truth is at least that the positive outlook did not materialize in the end. If Tesla now delivers profit, then the company essentially does nothing other than meet management's prediction. The fact that many investors are over the moon because the actual earning numbers are in compliance with the company's own forecasts does not really speak for the environment in which the company is traded. Conversely, this means that the company was simply no longer expected to make a profit in the medium term. Rather, investors have seen Tesla as a long-term promise. The character of the company played an important role. Investors perceived Tesla as a kind of tech start up and not as a traditional car manufacturer. Especially the bullish investors have pointed out the future areas of autonomous driving and Tesla supercharger. But at least such investors said that Tesla is not yet established and therefore profits do not matter.

And here's the big thing. Bullish investors now see themselves confirmed in their assessment of Tesla because of the profit. At the same time, however, they change the criterion on the basis of which they evaluate Tesla, because before it was not about profit, but about other aspects. In my opinion, this is a highly biased view. The latest quarterly figures reflect only one thing: Tesla is a car manufacturer. And the company can be evaluated as an established car manufacturer. And that is the point I had always preached and where I still think I am right. Just look at the German car manufactures. Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF; OTCPK:DMLRY) has delivered surprisingly good figures for the third quarter too. The same applies to Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY; OTCPK:VLKAF; OTC:VLKPF). In the third quarter, the bottom line result increased from around 2.7 billion euros to just under 3.8 billion euros (sales increased by 11.3 percent to 61.42 billion euros). So, car manufactures make profit. So far so normal.

What's far more difficult to assess the real value of a company, and in Tesla's case, the real value of Tesla as a car manufacturer. From my point of view, Tesla is far too highly rated here. Tesla's actual P/E ratio is above 66. And here I expected stable earnings in the coming quarters as well. However, Elon Musk already has announced that this is not to be expected, especially if new models are introduced. Accordingly, it would be possible for Tesla to deliver individual loss quarters again. Taking the industry as a benchmark, Tesla is far too highly rated in comparison.

So am I wrong and Tesla is no car manufacturer? I don't think I am, because so far Tesla makes most of the revenue from car sales. The automotive segment is by far the biggest segment. The energy generation and storage segment is only small compared to the automotive segment. On a nine-month basis, revenue in the energy and storage segment even declined.

And on this field, the results show that Tesla is struggling like any other car manufacturer too. This is very easy to tell from the fact that Tesla has stopped growing. Deliveries were flat. This is remarkable because the average selling price continued lower. Tesla’s third quarter revenue fall pretty sharp by 39 percent in the United States. Sales in the US, which account for the biggest share of the company’s total revenue, fell to $3.13 billion from $5.13 billion a year earlier. This was the first drop in more than two years.

This overview shows in particular why Tesla should not be perceived as a tech-start up. Tesla is stagnating where it's already established, such as in the American market. Furthermore, there's even a tendency for the market to stagnate or even decline. Investors must therefore get used to the fact that EV sales do not automatically and inevitably always go up. Tesla investors also must ask themselves why the market for EVs should have different rules than conventional cars. This applies in particular to cyclical downturns. Worldwide the production of cars is declining since 2018. In the first three months of 2019, global automobile production was down by more than 6 percent year-on-year, according to preliminary figures. In June 2019, the production of passenger cars in Germany was even down 24 percent in relation to the same month a year ago. Car sales also are falling in the US.

To the extent that Tesla's service business has grown strongly, this is not unique to Tesla, but merely typical of the industry. The operating profit of Volkswagen's Financial Services Division (which already accounts for around 48 percent of Volkswagen's assets) was up 9.2 percent on a year-to-year basis. (Note: The Financial Services Division includes Volkswagen's dealer and customer financing, leasing, banking and insurance activities, fleet management and mobility offerings).

Likewise, Tesla's commitment to autonomous driving does not justify such a high rating. These are only alternative future areas in which all car manufacturers are investing massively. It's normal for car manufacturers to try to expand their business through services and technical innovations. Volkswagen, for example, is working on a cloud system with Microsoft (MSFT). Volkswagen is thus addressing the mega market of connected cars. It's estimates that the overall revenue from car data monetization at a global scale could add up to USD 450 to 750 billion by 2030. In my opinion, this does not justify a higher valuation without the manifestation of significant top line growth.

The same applies to Daimler's efforts to be involved in future markets. In April, Daimler acquired a stake in the Californian battery specialist Sila Nanotechnologies. The investment amounts to $100 million. Daimler will receive 10 percent of the start-up company founded in 2011. Furthermore, Daimler inked a battery modules supply deal with Chinese battery manufacturer Contemporary Amperex Technology for electric trucks. The Geely partnership also could have a positive effect in the long term. Firstly, Daimler could see lower costs for Smart car manufacturing. Secondly, the partnership may give Daimler a toehold in selling the Smart brand in China, where smaller cars are popular. Although these projects show that Daimler is thinking strongly about the future, it will take awhile until these projects lead to rising sales and profits. Furthermore, Geely and Daimler backed up the German startup Volocopter. The company specializes in the design of electric multirotor helicopters in the form of ready-to-fly aircraft, designed for air taxi or private use. Of course, this can revolutionize the way we move around. But now, at this moment, it's still a dream of the future. The activities and efforts thus show that a special consideration of Tesla is not justified, but those apples also should be compared with apples here. Speaking of R&D: Daimler's expense on R&D / revenue ratio is almost twice as high than Tesla's.

Conclusion

I honor Tesla's profit and congratulate Musk on it. I also admit that I was (horribly) wrong when I expected further losses for the upcoming quarters. However, this does not alter my assessment of the share. The company is great, but the stock is far too expensive. Even if we assume that Tesla will continue to make at least the same profit over the next few quarters, it would still be too expensive compared to its competitors. The mistake is that Tesla is viewed from the wrong perspective. It's definitely a car manufacturer and not a fancy future startup. Other assumptions misjudge the reality of the industry and the market, in my opinion.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.