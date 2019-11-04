All You Should Know About The Belgian Telecom Industry

Telenet (OTCPK:TLGHF)(OTCPK:TLGHY), Proximus (OTCPK:BGAOF)(OTCPK:BGAOY), and Orange Belgium (OTC:MBSRF) all have reported their Q3 results, while there has been a lot of commotion around a possible sale of Wallonia's second-largest telecom player. Let's take a closer look at the numbers and the developments in the industry.

If you would have followed my opinion in my last articles and used a long/short strategy, you would have earned 8% over the last three months. If you would have bought a tracker on the Belgian Telecom Industry, you would have lost 0.93%.

Commotion around VOO

VOO is the second-largest telecom operator in Wallonia, serving 25% of the market, the other 75% being served by Proximus. VOO is not publicly traded. In fact, it is owned by the inter-municipal of Liege, Nethys.

In the last few months, there have been taken quite a few questionable decisions by the management of Nethys, among them a sale of VOO to the American private equity fund 'Providence'.

This could have been important for Proximus, as private equity groups usually are more profit-driven than inter-municipals. This could have increased the competition in Wallonia for Proximus.

However, this sale has been canceled by the 'government of Wallonia', as it did not undergo a fair process. In fact, Telenet has shown interest in acquiring VOO for a long time and was left out of the bidding process.

This rejection now opens up the path for Telenet to acquire VOO, as the company apparently is up for sale. Be it probably more a political than an economic question (explained quick and dirty: Telenet is Flemish and has some political opposition in Wallonia).

Orange Belgium

In this article I wrote a few months ago, these were four of my five key points:

Let's see how things are playing out for Orange Belgium.

Strong growth

In Q2 of 2019, Orange Belgium saw 16k net-adds in its 'convergent services' segment. Compared to Q2 of 2018, where there were only 14k net-adds, this was an increase in growth of 11%. Now, growth has stopped accelerating, as there have been added fewer customers than in Q3 the previous year.

image source: Orange Belgium's Q3 19 financial report

At the same time, Average Revenue Per Order (ARPO) for the convergent services segment is up 1.3%, resulting in a total revenue increase of 52.3% for the segment. The company does not report any profit numbers by segment in its quarterly reports, but I believe this segment should have turned profitable by now (Q4 2017: €-3.5M, Q4 2018: €-1.5M) as revenue has skyrocketed.

The importance of the convergent segment should not be overestimated. Yes, it is a massively growing segment and if it turns profitable, it could increase profits of Orange Belgium significantly, but for now, the segment remains relatively small.

All-in-all, quarterly revenue growth y/y is 5.1%, which now lifts up YTD growth from 2.8% to 3.6%. This growth is spurred by a large increase in retail service revenue, next to the aforementioned convergent service revenue growth.

image source: Orange Belgium's Q3 19 financial report

What I do not like

Once again, Proximus Belgium paid 'brand fees' to its mother company. This time, it had to pay no less than €4.0M. This weighs significantly on profit, as it is a pure cost. This is higher than the 2.3 million euros it already paid in Q2.

Lower EBIT

This increase in 'indirect costs' by 4 million euros year-over-year has decreased EBIT compared to last year from 22.5 to 21.8 million euros. This is a shame, as operating income would have grown by 14.6% otherwise, which is needed to justify Orange Belgium's high valuation IMO.

Proximus

CEO Dominique Leroy

The CEO of Proximus has left the company for its Dutch 'competitor', KPN. At least, that was planned. After political backfire, KPN has withdrawn its offer to Leroy, as she is now out of a job. Sandrine Dufour is the interim CEO.

Revenue decrease higher than expectations...

Y/Y, revenue is down 2.3%. This is worse than management's guidance of 'nearly constant revenue', but is in line with results earlier this year. The shift in focus to ICT services which has paid off thus far, could not offset the general decline in the product portfolio of Proximus (ICT services revenue was up only 0.4%).

Image source: Proximus Q3 19 financial report

... while costs are decreasing just fast enough...

This should be no problem for the profitability of Proximus if costs are going down as well. Which they do.

In fact, the cost of sales is down by 5.2%. However, after Q2 the cost of sales was down by 6.6%. This means that quarter over quarter, cost of sales has gone up.

Furthermore, 'expenses' have dropped this quarter by 1.9% which is significantly more than earlier in the year, when expenses were going up.

... to keep earnings constant!

As revenue is down €33M, CoS down €27M and expenses down €8M, Proximus' third-quarter EBITDA came in at 470 million euros, €2M higher than the 468 million euros in Q3 2018.

And yet, Net Income is lower.

Proximus had to book 21 million euros worth of 'lease depreciation'. This ultimately results in a 3Q19 net profit lower than the year before (130M vs 133M euros). This is significantly worse than the last two quarters, in which Proximus saw an increase in its net income.

This, as Proximus was not able to cut its costs as much as it did in the last two quarters. Presumably due to the exit of the CEO and some troubles with the trade unions about a new social agreement.

I expect the full-year Net Income to increase compared to last year. Over the first 9 months, Net Income is up 4.9%, while the fourth quarter of 2018 was exceptionally bad due to one-offs (tax bill). Although management does not give an outlook on net income, I do: 520-530 million euros. This would be great news for shareholders as it means that Proximus is able to pay its royal dividend of €1.5 per share, which costs €484M, just as I projected on September first in this article:

Telenet

Dividend

First of all, Telenet announced it is going to pay out a dividend of 0.57 per share, or 63.2 million euros. Management of Telenet has not been known as minority shareholder-friendly, notoriously following the orders of its largest shareholder, Liberty Global Group (LBTYA). Management now seems to try to chart a new course, as it plans to distribute 50 to 70 percent of free cash flow towards its shareholders. As this has been demanded by shareholders for a long time, the stock price jumped up 4% after the news. Let's see whether it should have, based on the financial results.

Pricing Power...

Image source: author's own work in this article

As you can see, Telenet has been increasing the Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) steadily over the years. This quarter has been no different, as Telenet saw an ARPU of 57.8 euro, up more than 1% compared to the first half of 2019.

...Is driving revenue growth

Year-over-year, ARPU is up more than 4.5%. This pricing power is really important for Telenet, as it is losing customers:

Image source: Telenet Q3 financial report; note RGU= Revenue Generating Unit, better known as 'customer'.

This results in a 9M revenue that is up a mere 1% year-over-year. However, if one excludes the acquisitions of Telenet, revenue is down 1.4%. Organically, the revenue is in decline, due to the loss of the 'Medialaan' contract.

EBIT down, FCF up

At 1H2018, EBIT was up more than 11%. After the third quarter, 9M EBIT is only up only 8%. This as the EBIT in 3Q19 is only 2% higher than in 3Q18. It's a shame for investors that Telenet was not able to push through those high growth numbers seen earlier in the year, again due to the impact of the loss of the 'Medialaan' contract. This is more than likely to negatively affect Q419 as well.

More important is the Free Cash Flow, as this determines how much of a dividend will be paid out. 3Q FCF came in at €63.4M, 4% lower than 3Q18. This is better than the previous 2 quarters, in which FCF came in 23% lower than the year before. Over the first nine months, FCF is now down 'only' 18%.

Still, management is aiming for 380-400 million euros in free cash flow. As I stated in the previous article, I believe the number will be at the lower end of the guidance, around 380 million euros. This, as Telenet fully implemented its 'Vendor Financing Program' in 2018, which basically extends the period it can wait before paying its suppliers. Now that all payments have been extended to the maximum, working capital can no longer be improved and this, of course, weighs on free cash flow. Direct impact: 40 million euros. FCF last year? 420 million euros.

EPS still down more than 30%

While earnings took off in the third quarter, financing expenses are still weighing on Telenet's net profit. As Telenet's debt is dollar-denominated, any increase in the dollar hurts Telenet's net profits.

Finance expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 increased 36% to €332.7 million, as compared to €245.1 million for the same period last year. This change was due to an increase in our net interest expense, foreign exchange loss and other finance expenses of €87.6 million. - Telenet's management in 3Q19 financial report

If we were to filter any financing expenses related to the exchange rate out of the financial reports, earnings over the first nine months of 2018 would be 255.6 million euros, while earnings over the first nine months of 2019 would be as much as 230.5 million euros. This would still be a decrease of close to 10%.

Regulatory updates

Last, the most important news for Telenet is yet to come. Take another look at the bullet points in my earlier article:

The BIPT, or the regulator that sets the prices Telenet charges Orange Belgium, is expected to make its judgment call in the first quarter of 2020. Until then, there will be a lot of uncertainty around Orange Belgium and Telenet.

Conclusion

Stock Previous Opinion Performance since Then New Opinion Proximus Bullish +2.4% Neutral Orange Belgium Neutral +0.4% Bearish Telenet Bearish -5.6% Bearish

Make sure to follow me if you want to keep updated about the Belgian Telecom Industry!

Disclosure: I am/we are short TLGHF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.