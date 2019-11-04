Markets Scare Up An October Win

International equities also performed well in October, aided by Latin America - which is now outpacing Asian emerging markets for the year.

US equities posted solid gains in October, powered in part by accommodative monetary policy, positive third-quarter earnings surprises, and hopes for a long-awaited breakthrough in US-China trade talks.

A witch’s brew of mixed economic signals failed to spook investors in October, propelling equities to another winning month.

Included in the cauldron of confliction was the third Federal Reserve rate cut of 2019, a marked decline in manufacturing activity, a pickup in consumer sentiment, and middling economic growth. When it was all said and done, investors managed to summon their resolve and throw caution to the wind.

US equities

US equities posted solid gains in October, powered in part by accommodative monetary policy, positive third-quarter earnings surprises, and hopes for a long-awaited breakthrough in US-China trade talks. The S&P 500 climbed to a record high in the final week of the month, with health care, information technology, and communication services leading the charge.

FactSet Research Systems

Once feared to have peaked, information technology was the month’s best-performing sector and has gained a torrid 36% year-to-date - one of 10 sectors posting double-digit year-to-date gains through October. But the story wasn’t all about growth. Small-cap value and growth stocks both gained more than 2.4% on the month - a sign of improving market breadth.

FactSet Research Systems

International equities

International equities also performed well in October, aided by Latin America - which is now outpacing Asian emerging markets for the year. In Europe, Brexit-related turmoil wasn’t enough to shake returns, although investors now have a December general election to consider, which could have major ramifications for the United Kingdom’s position in Europe.

Across both the developing and the developed world, aggressive monetary easing appears to have assuaged investor concerns for the time being. Nonetheless, the International Monetary Fund moderated its global growth forecast to the lowest level in a decade, citing rising trade barriers and mounting geopolitical tensions.

FactSet Research Systems

Fixed income

Fixed income returns were relatively flat in October amid a steepening Treasury yield curve and more bullish market sentiment. After inverting in August, the yield curve is beginning to normalize, with the yield spread between 2- and 10-year Treasuries widening by more than 0.15%. With the Fed likely to take a breather, Treasury yields may increasingly reflect investors’ expectations about the economy, and another inversion in the yield curve can’t be ruled out.

FactSet Research Systems

Looking ahead

With just two months left in 2019, investors will have plenty to focus on as the all-important holiday shopping season begins:

• Consumer spending: Consumer spending comprises roughly 70% of gross domestic product, and the American consumer has been a major factor in propping up the US economy. Retail spending in September dipped for the first time in seven months, however, lending added importance to the upcoming holiday season.

• Corporate earnings: Consumer spending could, in turn, determine the direction of corporate earnings, which are a decidedly mixed bag. Although there have been plenty of Q3 revenue and earnings beats, earnings are down from last year for the third straight quarter.

• Is the Fed finished for now? After lowering interest rates for the third time this year, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signaled an apparent change in posture, saying it will require a “material reassessment” of the Fed’s outlook to justify another rate cut. Barring an unexpected market shock, investors should be prepared for rates to stay where they are for now.

There’s been no shortage of disruptive headlines in 2019, but through it all, diversified investors have been able to look past the noise and persevere. Here’s hoping the holiday season holds more of the same.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.