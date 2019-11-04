Canadian Dividend All-Stars Expected To Announce Dividend Increases - Week Of Nov. 4

All five All-Stars from last week came through with a dividend hike.

Canadian Dividend All-Stars are companies that have raised dividends for at least five consecutive years.

Earnings season is ramping up, and along with it the pace of dividend growth announcements. This week, there are six Canadian Dividend All-Stars that are due to announce their annual dividend increase. However, we have plenty to recap from last week so let's get to it!

Of note all figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Last Week - Results

Last week unfolded largely as expected.

Waste Connections (WCN)[TSX:WCN], Genworth MI Canada (OTCPK:GMICF)[TSX:MIC] and First National Financial Corp (OTCPK:FNLIF)[TSX:FN] all came through for investors. Not ones to disappoint, so too did Cogeco Communications Inc (OTCPK:CGEAF)[TSX:CCA] and Cogeco Inc (OTC:CGECF)[TSX:CGO].

EST DGR EST Increase ACTUAL DGR ACTUAL Increase NEW DIV Waste Connections 12.50% $0.02 $0.025 15.63% $0.185 Genworth Canada 7.84% $0.04 $0.03 5.88% $0.54 First National 2-3% $0.04-0.05 $0.05 2.63% $1.95* Cogeco Comm 10.48% $0.055 $0.055 10.48% $0.58 Cogeco 10.57% $0.045 $0.045 10.47% $0.45

*Reflected as an annual payout.

Let's start with Genworth Canada whose 5.88% dividend raise was slightly lower than expected. Granted, Brookfield Asset Management (BAM)[TSX:BAM-A] is in the process of taking a majority stake in the company, so they could have taken an even more cautious approach.

As expected, Cogeco Communications and parent company Cogeco both raised inline with each other. They raised dividends by approximately 10.5% maintaining their double-digit growth history. The raise was also inline with my optimistic expectations from last week.

First its part, First National's 2.63% raise was inline with expectations. The five cent annual raise results in a new annual dividend of $1.95 per share.

It is also worth noting that the company has continued the trend of offering a special dividend. For the third consecutive year, it has announced a special dividend. This year's payout is $0.50 per share for shareholders of record November 29th.

Finally, Waste Connections came through with a slightly higher than expected raise. The 15.63% raise results in a new quarterly dividend of $0.185 per share.

With the raise, this dual-listed company has extended its dividend growth streak to 10 years. As such, it has achieved Dividend Contender status.

Expected Increases

InterRent REIT (IIP.UN)[TSX:IIP.UN]

Current Streak: 7 years

7 years Current Yield: 1.86%

1.86% Earnings: Tuesday, November 5

What can investors expect: A residential property REIT, InterRent is a monthly dividend payer which is typical of the industry. It has a reliable pattern as it has consistently announced a dividend raise along with third quarter results.

Over the past few years, InterRent's dividend growth rate has been a little all over the place. In 2017 it raised dividends by 11%, but last year it only raised by 7.41%. What does the company have in store this year?

Since REITs typically payout what they earn and have high payout ratios, it would not surprise me if InterRent raised inline with expected growth rates. In 2019, full-year earnings are expected to grow by approximately 7% which would be inline with last year's raise.

EST DGR EST INCR EST NEW DIV 7.59% $0.0216 $0.312*

*Reflected as an annual payout

Magellan Aerospace (OTCPK:MALJF)[TSX:MAL]

Current Streak: 6 years

6 years Current Yield: 2.49%

2.49% Earnings: Tuesday, November 5

What can investors expect: Magellan Aerospace is one of the most successful aerospace companies north of the border. Of the sources I checked, there are three different expected earnings dates: November 4, 5 and 13th. All I know for sure, is Magellan is expected to announce at some point in November and is also poised to announce a dividend raise.

Last year's 17% raise was below its historical averages. Is this the start of a new trend? Magellan has a low payout ratio (25%) and the company is expected to grow earnings by an average of 10% annually over the next five years.

Although the growth of the dividend may slow, there is plenty of room for a double-digit hike.

EST DGR EST INCR EST NEW DIV 15.00% $0.10 $0.115

Granite REIT (GRP.U)[TSX:GRT.UN]

Current Streak: 8 years

8 years Current Yield: 4.29%

4.29% Earnings: Tuesday, November 5

What can investors expect: A rare dual-listed REIT, Granite's focused on industrial, warehouse and logistic properties. The company usually announces an increase to its annual distribution along with third quarter results.

Granite had a pretty consistent distribution growth rate of approximately 5%, until last year's increase came in at 2.64%. What the company lacked in growth however, it made up with a special dividend announcement a month later.

The company has a targeted payout ratio of 80% of adjusted funds from operations (AFFO). Through the first six months of the year, its payout ratio sat at 83% down from 104% over the first six months of 2018 thanks to strong AFFO growth (31%).

Considering the strong growth, I would expect a raise inline with its historical averages followed by a special dividend announcement later in the year if appropriate.

EST DGR EST INCR EST NEW DIV 5% $0.14 $2.94*

*Reflected as an annual payout.

Manulife Financial (MFC)[TSX:MFC]

Current Streak: 5 years

5 years Current Yield: 4.08%

4.08% Earnings: Wednesday, November 6

What can investors expect: After losing its status as a dividend growth company during the financial crisis, Manulife regained its All-Star status this past year. The timing of the dividend announcement has however, been inconsistent. Last year, it raised dividends along with third quarter results and it has now been four quarters since its last hike.

Since returning to dividend growth, Manulife's growth rate has hovered around 11%. Last year, it surprised to the upside with a $0.03 (13.64%) bump. With interest rates under pressure, I don't expect any significant surprises to the upside this year.

EST DGR EST INCR EST NEW DIV 12% $0.03 $0.28

Canadian Tire Corp (OTCPK:CDNAF)(OTC:CDNTF)[TSX:CTC.A]

Current Streak: 8 years

8 years Current Yield: 2.92%

2.92% Earnings: Thursday, November 7

What can investors expect: Canadian Tire is one the country's largest and most respected retailers. It has consistently raised dividends with third quarter results which will be released before the bell on Thursday.

Canadian Tire's dividend growth rate has been volatile. The only consistent factor has been double-digit dividend growth. The company operates in a highly competitive environment where traditional retail has struggled to remain relevant.

That being said, the company is still expected to grow earnings in the high-single digits and it has a low payout ratio (mid-30s). Given this, another double-digit dividend raise is still possible. I do however, expect it to be slightly lower than last year's 15% raise.

If there is a surprise, unfortunately I believe it would be to the downside. As a shareholder, I would be happy to be proven wrong!

EST DGR EST INCR EST NEW DIV 12.77% $0.1325 $1.17

Inter Pipeline Corp (OTCPK:IPPLF)[TSX:IPL]

Current Streak: 10 years

10 years Current Yield: 7.73%

7.73% Earnings: Thursday, November 7

What can investors expect: Inter Pipeline is one of the smaller TSX-listed midstream companies. It does however, have the third-longest dividend growth streak in the industry. It has consistently raised dividends along with third quarter results.

What Inter Pipeline lacks in size, it makes up for in ambition. The company has embarked on the largest capital project in its history - the Heartland petrochemical plant. It also happens to be the first facility of its kind in Canada.

The project is expected to underpin long-term growth and will drive significant cash flow - once operational. Unfortunately, it has taken on a great deal of debt to get the project off the ground. It is the main reason why Inter Pipeline's dividend growth has slowed into the low single-digits.

Don't expect anything more than a token raise as its efforts (and capital) are mainly focused on Heartland.

EST DGR EST INCR EST NEW DIV 1.75% $0.0025 $0.145

Disclosure: I am/we are long CDNTF, IPPLF, MFC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.