PCQ: Reiterating Neutral Position Ahead Of 2020

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) as an investment option at its current market price. While I had been recommending PCQ for the first half of 2019, I moved to a neutral rating on the fund in July, primarily due to the fund's valuation. This time around, I have similar concerns, as PCQ remains on the top of the pack when it comes to premiums in the PIMCO family. Furthermore, while I believe PCQ's distribution is safe, the fund continues to draw down on its UNII balance month after month. With coverage ratios below 80%, the fund is likely to continue drawing down this balance. This tells me investors will need to see income production improve at some point over the next year to remain confident in the income stream.

On a macro-level, I continue to like municipal (muni) debt, especially in high-tax states like California. With changes to the tax code unlikely to occur until 2021 at the earliest, investors with high local and state tax bills will undoubtedly continue to find muni debt an attractive way to obtain tax-free income. However, while I expect demand to remain robust going in to 2020, it is important to note that supply is up nationwide as well. While new debt issuance was down on a year-over-year comparison earlier in 2019, this changed in September, with a marked uptick in issuance. While I expect demand to remain high, the increase in supply could pressure short-term returns. Finally, as interest rates have declined, new bond issuance have coupons below previous amounts. This could impact the yields of muni CEFs going forward.

First, a little background about PCQ. "The fund invests primarily in California municipal bonds, and therefore seeks to provide current income which is exempt from federal and California income tax, as well as the alternative minimum tax". Currently, the fund is trading at $19.79/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.077/share, which translates to 4.66% annually. I have recommended PCQ on multiple occasions, but shifted to a neutral outlook during my last review. In hindsight, I believe this was the right call, but PCQ has seen a positive return in the interim:

Given the moves we have seen in both the equity and fixed-income markets over the past four months, I wanted to reassess PCQ to see if I should change or maintain my rating. Despite the short-term push higher, I believe a neutral rating remains appropriate, and I will explain why in detail below.

Supply: Uptick in Issuance, Outstanding Debt Is Steady

I will begin this review by providing some context around my outlook for muni debt as a whole. While I was bullish on the sector for 2019, I am shifting to a more cautious tone for the remainder of the year. Simply, I still expect positive returns, but expect those returns to be small, especially for funds trading at premium prices (like PCQ). A key reason for this updated outlook on muni debt is the supply story. Throughout 2019, muni bond issuance was low on a year-over-year comparison basis. Further, the amount of issuance was less than the amount of debt that was maturing, which had the impact of lowering the amount of debt outstanding. This reality was helping drive gains to the muni sector broadly. With demand for these assets being high, the tight supply of debt was responsible for out-sized gains for this sector. Clearly, this was a net-win for current investors, and year-to-date returns have reflected this.

However, net issuance is starting to pick up. The months of August and September saw a notable uptick in issuance volume, with a sharp decline of maturing debt in September. The result was net issuance was positive in September for the first time this year since March, as shown below:

Source: PIMCO

My point here is that, in the short-term, muni debt should see smaller gains in value as more supply hits the market. Whether or not this story continues in to the last months of the year we will have to wait and see, but for now I would expect steady demand and higher supply, so gains will be limited.

On a brighter note, it is worth mentioning that outstanding state and local debt has been fairly consistent over the past few years, and is down from the highs in 2010. In fact, outstanding debt has declined throughout 2019, until very recently, as shown below:

Source: RBC Wealth Management

My takeaway here is state and local governments appear to be well-positioned to handle debt repayment, as their outstanding balances are below levels they saw recently. With economic growth slowing, it is a positive sign that debt levels have not been increasing, as that would paint a much bleaker picture in my view. Overall, I still see a healthy market, with net issuance still down for the year compared to 2018, continued strong demand, and steady levels of government debt on a multi-year trend. However, given that in the immediate term we are seeing more bonds issued, I would adjust expectations accordingly before expecting strong gains going forward.

The Bad: Valuation Is A Huge Concern

I will now shift gears and look at PCQ directly. As I mentioned, I have favored this fund on many occasions, although I shifted to a neutral stance due to the rising cost of ownership. This time around, that story remains the same. In fact, it is more pronounced, as PCQ now has the highest premium of all PIMCO CEFs. As an investor with a value tilt, this concerns me, because it suggests limited price appreciation from here.

To put the fund's current valuation in perspective, consider the chart below, which lists out some relevant valuation metrics for PCQ, as well as the sister funds from PIMCO:

Current Premium to NAV 39.7% 2019 Average Premium 32.8% Premium in July review 38.5% YTD Premium High 39.7% YTD Premium Low 21.3% Current Premium: California Municipal Income III (PZC) 11.0% Current Premium: California Municipal Income II (PCK) 7.1%

Source: PIMCO

As you can see, the current valuation is undeniably expensive. Aside from being markedly about its 2019 average, the fund is sitting at its year-to-date high, which should make investors cautious. Furthermore, PCQ has a valuation well above the premiums of PZC and PCK, which are PIMCO alternatives that investors in PCQ would likely be interested in. Notably, this divergence has widened since my July review, as the premiums for PZC and PCK have actually declined a couple percentage points each since then, meaning PCQ's spread over both has increased. To me, this spread widening continues to decrease the attractiveness of PCQ compared to its peers.

My takeaway here is not that PCQ is suddenly going to reverse back to its premium average, or lows. However, it does provide justification for my neutral rating. Even if muni bonds remain in demand, and PCQ's underlying assets perform well, there is going to be a limit to how high this premium can go before investors decide to invest elsewhere. This reality tells me PCQ is unlikely to out-perform other California-focused muni funds heading in to 2020, forcing me to maintain my neutral outlook.

The Good: Underlying Value Seeing Strong Gains

My second point on valuation has a more positive spin. While the premium itself I view negatively, the fact is the premium could be even higher given the share price move this year. Fortunately, this rise has been capped to some degree by the underlying performance of the fund's assets. As we know, muni bonds have been in high demand this year, especially in California, which has some of the highest local and state taxes in the country. This has helped drive PCQ's NAV higher in 2019, as shown below:

NAV 1/1/19 NAV 10/30/19 YTD Gain $13.32/share $14.18/share 6.5%

My takeaway here is positive. Clearly, PCQ is holding the right types of assets to perform well this calendar year, and this makes sense given the demand for tax-free income in California. While I don't think this NAV gain warrants a premium near 40%, it does provide some bullish momentum for the fund, as well as helping to keep the premium from being even higher than it already is. Given that I expect a similar market environment next year, I would expect PCQ to see similar gains to the NAV over the next twelve months, which should help support the market price for the fund.

Income Reserves Continue To Decline

My next point concerns the fund's income production, which is paramount when evaluating any PIMCO CEF. PCQ has a solid history of paying its stated distribution rate, and the main point is I expect this to continue in the short-term. However, there are areas of concern. One, coverage ratios have been declining over time, to the point where they are now in the upper 70% range. Similarly, while the fund's positive UNII balance of $.22/share looks good on the surface, investors need to realize this metric has been dropping consistently throughout 2019, indicating fund management is dipping in to the balance to cover the distribution rate. To evaluate how these figures have been declining over time, the charts below show PIMCO's UNII report for PCQ from my July review, followed by the most current report:

Source: PIMCO

My takeaway here is PCQ's distribution is safe for now, given that the fund still has about three months worth of distributions in reserves. However, the fund is going to have to find a way to boost these income metrics within the next 6-12 months. If it doesn't, there will be pain ahead, so investors will want to keep a keen eye on these figures going forward.

Dropping Interest Rates Will Pressure Forward Yields

A final point I want to make on muni bonds as a whole, in California and nationwide, is the impact lower interest rates will have on yields offered in the sector. This past week, on 10/30, the Fed cut interest rates another .25 basis points. Throughout 2019, interest rates have been going lower, as this was the third quarter-point cut. The impact on fixed-income, including muni debt, has been the lowering of yields for new offerings. While PCQ holds bonds that have a longer-term slant, with the effective duration of the fund over 13 years, it does have maturing debt which will come due in the short-term. When it does, the debt will be replaced by lower yields. And this process is may accelerate, as governments refund existing bonds with the prevailing (lower) rates.

And this story is indeed playing out in California. In September, $1 billion of muni bonds in California were refinanced at a rate 2% lower than the existing bonds, according to an excerpty from a report from RBC Wealth Management:

Source: RBC Wealth Management

My takeaway here is all fixed-income investors, including those in muni bonds, need to prepare for lower yields going forward. With the Fed markedly lowering rates this year, expect to see higher yielding bonds refinanced at lower rates, which will impact total returns going forward. However, with risk-free rates simultaneously declining, the positive spread offered by higher yielding sectors, such as muni debt, should remain attractive in 2020.

Bottom line

PCQ has performed well, but remains very expensive to own. While my outlook for muni debt from California will be bullish in 2020, my outlook for PCQ is more neutral at this time. The fund's premium is much too high, income metrics continue to decline, and the increase in net issuance of muni debt will be a headwind for the sector as a whole. Furthermore, PIMCO offers two similar funds, PCK and PZC, which offer more reasonable entry points. Therefore, I am reiterating my neutral rating on PCQ going in to 2020, and will look for a better entry point before recommending purchases.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PCI, PMF, PNI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.