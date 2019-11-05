Encana From A Darling To A Dud- A Takeover Target

Encana Corporation (ECA) explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company also owns interests in assets in the Eagle Ford and Permian Basin in Texas. ECA has been around since the early 1970s, with its headquarters in Calgary, Canada. Meanwhile, the company recently announced it is moving its base from Canada to Denver, Colorado in the US.

Over the past four quarters, ECA has beat analyst earnings estimates and has made profits. However, the shares are trading closer to the 52-week low than the high. Moreover, the company that was once a darling when it came to investor interest has turned into little more than a dud. At $4.38 per share on Monday, November 4, the share price was a far cry from the high that came in 2008 when it ran out of buying at just shy of $100 per share. Consistent profits and a dividend for shareholders have not been able to lift the price of ECA shares. These days, the prices of all energy-related shares have lagged other shares significantly. While the stock market made new highs last week, the price of ECA shares was at a price that was less than half of its 52-week high.

Problems with all energy-producing shares

So far this year, the price of crude oil has appreciated from $45.81 at the end of last year to $57.20 per barrel at the beginning of this week, a rise of 24.9%. Meanwhile, the price of natural gas moved from $2.96 at the end of December 2018 to $2.817 per MMBtu as of November 1, a loss of 4.8%.

The price of crude oil appreciated significantly compared to the price at the end of 2018. Meanwhile, natural gas is lower, but the energy commodity is only now entering the season of peak demand during the winter months. The stock market has made record highs; the E-Mini S&P 500 futures contract moved from 2508.75 at the end of December 2018 to around 3080 or 22.8% higher so far in 2019.

Meanwhile, energy-related stocks have lagged both the stock and crude oil market on a percentage basis.

Source: Barchart

The chart shows that the S&P 500 Energy Sector SPDR, the XLE, finished 2018 at $57.35 and was at $61.23 per share on November 4, a rise of 6.8%. The most liquid energy ETF that holds the leading oil and gas companies has underperformed both the price of oil and the stock market. While it has outperformed natural gas so far this year, that is likely related to seasonality.

Encana was a hot stock from 2006 through 2008

In 2006, the price of ECA shares took off on the upside and did not look back for over two years.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, the price of the shares had already appreciated from $11.91 in 2002 to $39.54 in February 2006, which turned out to be the low for that year. By May 2008, ECA traded to its all-time peak at $99.36 per share.

The price collapsed

In 2008, ECA ran out of buying. By early 2016, when commodities prices were hitting multiyear lows, ECA shares fell to a low at $3, an incredible 97% below its peak price as the company went from market darling to a dud.

ECA shares closed 2018 at $5.78 and were trading at $4.16 on November 1, a decline of 28%. ECA has done a lot worse than oil, the stock market, and the natural gas futures market since the end of 2018. In 2019, the stock has traded from $3.81 to $7.70.

Underperformance is nothing new for the Encana, as the company's shares have plunged over the past eleven years.

Earning have beat estimates, but the shares have declined

Unlike many other companies that suffer massive share declines, ECA has made profits. In Q4 2018, the company earned 32 cents per share, beating analyst estimates at a 17 cents profit. In Q1 2019, ECA earned 14 cents compared to estimates of 8 cents per share. Q2 was a continuation of the same story as earnings came in at 21 cents compared to 18 cents per share. Most recently, ECA earned 15 cents per share in Q3 of this year, beating the consensus estimate of 14 cents.

Encana has a market cap of $5.896 billion and is a high volume and speculative stock.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart illustrates, ECA shares have seen volume peaks recently. The first came on September 16 when the price reached $5.75 per share. Last week, as the shares fell to $3.81, the 2019 low, volume spiked once again as it did on November 1 when the share price recovered to over the $4 per share level. The average price target of 31 analysts is at $7.37 per share, over 77% above the price of ECA stock at the end of last week.

Even though energy-related stocks have underperformed the overall market, ECA sticks out like a sore thumb when it comes to the price of the shares.

A tough call on an inexpensive stock

At $4.38 per share, ECA trades at a P/E ratio of 4.25 times earnings. The company pays a 1.91% dividend and earns consistent profits. At the same time, it had exceeded analyst estimates over the past four quarters.

Encana is shifting its base from Calgary to Denver to move away from Canada as the nation battles with pipeline capacity shortages. Other companies, including Royal Dutch Shell, Conoco Phillips, and Suncor Energy, have been selling Canadian assets or scaled back investments as pipeline space has been problematic.

At the same time, the recent victory of Prime Minister Trudeau's Liberal Party saw a reduction to a minority in the House of Commons. Left-leaning parties continue to oppose new oil and gas pipelines as the nation continues to lean towards a green agenda.

Encana's CEO said the move from Canada to the US would help the company access deeper capital markets in the United States and was not a political decision. Meanwhile, Encana could find the move takes it from the frying pan into the fire if a progressive candidate wins the 2020 election. Senator Elizabeth Warren, a leading candidate for the nomination of the opposing party, has said her administration would ban fracking on day one.

ECA is a cheap stock, but it is hard to ignore the performance. At $4.38 per share, the stock that went from darling to dud appears to be a screaming buy. However, I would suggest a tight stop and a profit target or trailing stop that reflects the volatility and underperformance of the company for more than a decade.

Insiders hold only 0.41% of the outstanding shares, which is a sign that the leaders of the company are not believers in ECA's future. Perhaps the best hope for ECA shareholders would be a takeover. Surely a company that makes money and trades at 4.25 times earnings offers tremendous value for a leading energy company. The price tag is downright cheap at the current share price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.