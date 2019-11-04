Sandstorm Gold: Maybe Time To Consider Selling Into Strength

SAND seems now overbought and could retrace if gold prices fail to continue higher.

Attributable gold equivalent ounces sold for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, were 17,289 ounces compared with 14,314 ounces for the comparable period in 2018.

Sandstorm Gold posted record revenue of $25.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared with $17.3 million for the comparable period in 2018.

Source: Chapada Mine, Brazil. Operated by Yamana Gold (AUY), Image from Sandstorm Gold

Investment thesis

Vancouver-based Sandstorm Gold (SAND) is one of the "streamers" that I am regularly covering on Seeking Alpha. The company is similar to Franco-Nevada (FNV), Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM), Royal Gold (RGLD), and Osisko Gold Royalties (OR).

To access my articles on those companies, I recommend you to look at the list of my articles already published.

Sandstorm Gold is one of the smallest in revenue-size amongst the five streamers indicated above. However, with the third-quarter results out, the stock is outperforming the whole group, with a 53% increase since the beginning of 2019.

Data by YCharts

The investment thesis is still a difficult one when it comes to SAND. Honestly, I am not a great fan of the company, which presents some risk due to its size, especially now at above $7, but I have to be fair, and I recognize the potential growth that the company has to offer which may justify a bet in the long term.

Importantly, the company is set to profit from the substantial positive momentum that the gold price has experienced in the past few months.

So far, my strategy was to trade SAND short term and eventually accumulate a midterm position slowly and sell out my entire position on any strong rally, like the one the company experienced last week. It has worked out many times before, and I do not see why this trend will change for the next few months. So I sold out.

On the side note, the gold price is a crucial element when it comes to investing in SAND. Sandstorm stock seems acting as a weak proxy for gold, but more often, the stock behaves more like equity.

It means the stock will not react totally to a bullish gold price, whereas it will suffer the full impact of any gold or silver price weakness. Conversely, the stock is likely to rally on any good news related to production or sell-off in case of a bearish spell.

Sandstorm Gold has acquired a portfolio of over 190 streams and royalties (~67 in Canada). According to Nolan Watson, the CEO, in the Q3 conference call.

Erfan Kazemi, CFO, said in the conference call:

Production for the quarter totaled 17,289 attributable gold equivalent ounces sold, resulting in total revenue of approximately $25.8 million. This represents a 21% increase in ounces and a 49% increase in revenue when compared to the third quarter of 2018. The increase in production was partially due to the commencement of commercial production at the Aurizona mine, which was announced back in July. With this project coming online, Sandstorm now has 23 producing assets in its portfolio.

Sandstorm Gold - Financial results snapshot 3Q'19 - The raw numbers

Sandstorm Gold 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 Revenues in $million 19.47 18.93 17.29 17.55 18.17 21.49 25.78 Net Income to shareholders in $million 0.37 0.66 2.09 2.75 2.50 2.43 6.15 EBITDA in $ million 8.1 10.2 10.3 11.85 13.33 15.63 19.54 EPS Diluted 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.03 Cash From Operating Activities in $ million 11.2 13.9 10.9 10.6 13.34 12.69 14.26 CAPEX in $million 45.6 0.3 0.1 0.03 33.21 1.55 10.11 FCF in $million -34.4 13.56 10.81 10.57 -19.86 11.14 4.14 Total Cash in $ million 3.8 13.2 20.2 19.8 26.0 21.6 19.4 Total Debt in $ million 2.0 0 0 0 44.0 37.0 48.0 Shares outstanding diluted in million 193.4 192.7 188.6 191.0 189.8 188.9 190.0 Production 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 In K Au Eq. 14.69 14.47 14.31 14.18 14.07 16.36 17.29 Gold price 1,326 1,309 1,208 1,231 1,291 1,314 1,491

Source: Company release and Morningstar

Gold production and balance sheet details

1 - Quarterly Revenues and trend

Sandstorm Gold posted record revenue of $25.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared with $17.3 million for the comparable period in 2018. The net income was $6.15 million in 3Q'19 compared to $2.09 million the same quarter a year ago.

The company kept guidance for 2019

The company's guidance for 2019 has been narrowed down from the previous quarter from 63K to 73K attributable GEOs (68K mid-point) to 63K to 70K attributable GEOs (66.5K mid-point,) which was about 2.2% lower than the previous estimate and still 15.4% higher than the 57.65K realized in 2018.

To reach above the mid-range of guidance, the company needs production of 19K Oz in the fourth quarter of 2019. It seems a little high, in my opinion.

The long-term goal is still to reach 140K Oz in 2023.

2 - Free Cash Flow The free cash flow was a gain of $4.14 million this third quarter of 2019 and a total profit of $5.99 million yearly. While the company is not paying a dividend, the problem is that it has used a large part of the free cash flow to buy back its shares earlier this year.

The company has a new buyback plan to purchase 10% of its current outstanding share base, which would result in the purchase of 18.3 million shares or roughly 10% of the shares outstanding.

With 10.9 million shares already purchased (as of 10/30/2019) and 7.9 million shares remaining, it is still over $50 million left to be acquired. I am not sure it is a good idea.

Nolan Watson, the CEO, said in the conference call:

Last quarter I mentioned on our quarterly call that we've taken a brief pause on our share buybacks and shortly after I said that the price of gold pulled back and so did the share price of most gold companies including ours. And when our share price pulled back, we began resuming our share repurchases. You can see from this graph that we have now completed repurchasing nearly 11 million shares leaving just over 7 million shares remaining to complete our stated objective of repurchasing 18.3 million shares.

I believe it would be a better strategy to allocate extra cash to pay down the revolver first. Sandstorm Gold has been using the revolver indirectly to buy back shares and now shows around $46 million in bank debt as of today, which could have been covered by the use of the cash from operations.

Meanwhile, the company is not paying any dividend, which I consider a negative.

On a side note, the company has about 25.23 million shares, warrants "deep in the money" and RSR as of September 30, 2019.

# shares Exercise price per share Expiration date 3,000,000 4.50 3/23/2020 15,000,000 3.50 10/27/2020 4,965,000 4.00 11/03/2020 2,263,932 Restricted share Rights RSR Outstanding as 09/30/19

3 - Gold production details

Attributable gold equivalent ounces sold for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, were 17,289 ounces compared with 14,314 ounces for the comparable period in 2018, and 16,356 ounces the preceding quarter.

Sandstorm Gold indicated 57.646K Au Oz for 2018. Eleven mines were contributing to production this quarter as stated below: Note: SAND reported an average cash cost of $288 per ounce in 3Q'19 ($248 for 3Q'18,) with an average gold price of 1,491 per ounce, resulting in cash operating margins of $1,203 per ounce.

The increase in production was primarily driven by Aurizona, which began to deliver gold. In the fourth quarter of 2019, the company expects the first delivery from Fruta Del Norte mine.

4 - Net debt is $28.7 million at the end of 3Q'19

Credit Facility (press release):

As of September 30, 2019, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $5.1 million (December 31, 2018 - $5.9 million) and working capital, defined as current assets less current liabilities, of $25.6 million (December 31, 2018 - $21.7 million). As of the date of the MD&A, $46 million remains outstanding under the revolving credit facility, leaving $179 million undrawn and available for future acquisitions and for general corporate purposes

Conclusion and technical analysis

Sandstorm Gold is a good alternative that presents fewer risks than a gold miner. The third-quarter results were excellent, and it is logical to see SAND so high after posting such good numbers. However, I believe the stock is now overbought and should retrace on any gold price weakness. Of course, SAND could eventually trade higher, and we could find a way to justify it, but to be honest, I would not buy shares at this level unless the company has a piece of essential news.

Technical analysis - Short term

SAND was forming an ascending channel pattern with the high on early August and the top on Thursday last week. Line support, which is a parallel, is the old line resistance at $6.40.

I recommend selling a large portion of your position at above $7 and wait for a retracement below $6.50 to accumulate again.

If gold price continues higher, SAND may go as high as $7.40, in my opinion, at which point I recommend selling out and wait for a retracement. Conversely, if gold cannot hold above $1,500 per ounce, SAND will quickly correct to $6.40 or even lower.

In conclusion, watch gold prices like a hawk.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Sold out my small long term position and wait for a retracement now.