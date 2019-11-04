Quick And Dirty mREIT Discounts For 11/02/2019

The public Quick and Dirty series will use BVs from 6/30/2019 until each mortgage REIT covered in the series has reported earnings for Q3 2019.

Prices are from 11/02/2019 while the market was open. Trailing book values are as of 6/30/2019. Our subscriber research uses estimates of current book value.

The ideal method utilizes current estimated book values, but using trailing book values is quick, and it still provides enough information to enhance decisions.

We use this series to compare the latest share price with the trailing book value per share.

One of the most important steps in evaluating mortgage REITs is finding the price to book value ratios. Using the mortgage REITs' book value gives us an idea for the general range where the mortgage REIT should trade. We expect that all mortgage REITs holding similar assets will generally be correlated with each other.

If you see several mortgage REITs trading at 15% or greater discounts to book value, you should expect comparable mortgage REITs to also trade at material discounts to book value. If a few are trading at premiums, while others trade at huge discounts, it usually represents an opportunity.

The mREITs

I put most of the residential mREITs, two ETFs, and one ETN into the table:

(AGNC) American Capital Agency Corp. (AI) Arlington Asset Investment Corporation (ANH) Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ARR) ARMOUR Residential REIT (CHMI) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CIM) Chimera Investment Corporation (CMO) Capstead Mortgage Corporation (DX) Dynex Capital (EARN) Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EFC) Ellington Financial (IVR) Invesco Mortgage Capital (MFA) MFA Financial (MITT) AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NLY) Annaly Capital Management (NYMT) New York Mortgage Trust (ORC) Orchid Island Capital (TWO) Two Harbors Investment Corp. (WMC) Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. (REM) iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (MORT) VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORL) UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN

The goal here is to have a fairly large sample size, so we can identify trends and similarities throughout the sector. The mREIT sector only contains about 25 total organizations, but the investing and hedging strategies have very material differences.

Price-to-Book Value

We tend to use tangible book value. That's like GAAP book value, but if we spot significant allowances related to tax assets or goodwill, we eliminate those from equity. Consequently, the book value we are using may be different from what you're seeing elsewhere.

We also correctly handled preferred equity. If you're seeing a value that is dramatically different than what we are presenting, the most common cause is a failure of the other tool to properly handle preferred equity. We are regularly challenged on these numbers, but we are consistently right.

Ticker Q2 Tangible BV Price Price to Trailing Tangible BV AGNC $16.58 $16.96 1.02 AI $7.80 $5.85 0.75 ANH $4.53 $3.41 0.75 ARR $20.50 $16.83 0.82 CHMI $16.80 $13.54 0.81 CMO $8.93 $7.73 0.87 DX $17.68 $16.33 0.92 EARN $12.40 $10.83 0.87 NLY $9.33 $9.10 0.98 ORC $6.63 $5.65 0.85 CIM $16.24 $20.28 1.25 EFC $18.91 $18.46 0.98 IVR $16.21 $15.82 0.98 MFA $7.11 $7.62 1.07 MITT $17.42 $15.61 0.9 NYMT $5.75 $6.24 1.09 TWO $14.17 $13.85 0.98 WMC $10.51 $10.06 0.96

Changes in Book Value

The REIT Forum provides sector updates which utilize the ratios of price to current estimated book value.

Those estimates incorporate the impact of expected changes in book value throughout the quarter. Changes in expected book value come from changes in the fair value assets and hedges, as well as net interest accrual throughout the quarter and the ex-dividend dates.

For the public article, we're providing price to trailing book value, which utilizes the book values as of 6/30/2019. We're still using tangible book value, so assets such as "Goodwill" are stripped out. We believe this creates a much better comparison.

Dynex Capital

We’re finally dropping to a neutral rating on DX. We’ve suggested DX as one of our better choices among the mortgage REITs for more than a year. At times, we’ve looked brilliant, and at times, we’ve looked silly. Today’s Q3 2019 report validated our decision. DX delivered an increase in book value per share (up from $17.68 to reach $18.07 as of 9/30/2019). Further, net interest spreads roared higher. The result was a boost to Core EPS and DX rallying over 4.5% on the day, followed by another small rally the next day.

Let’s take a look at the performance for DX compared to the most comparable peers.

This chart has DX in brown with comparisons for several of their closest peers for the year to date:

Our Three Positions

We purchased shares of Dynex Capital 3 times during the last 15 months. We bought shares on 3 separate occasions. During that period, shares underwent a reverse split where 3 old shares became 1 new share. If you owned 300 old shares before the reverse split, you owned 100 new shares after the split. We adjusted our historical prices and share count for the reverse split.

Example:

We purchased 733 “old shares” on 8/9/2018 for $6.34 each.

After the reverse split, we count that was 244.33 shares for $19.02 each.

Our purchases:

On 8/9/2018: We bought 244.33 shares for $19.02 each. Earned $2.79 in dividends.

On 8/15/2018: We bought 488.67 shares for $18.90 each. Earned $2.79 in dividends.

On 8/5/2019 (a year later): We bought 1,926 shares for $16.11 each. Earned $.45 in dividends.

The vast majority of our position was purchased on August 5th, 2019. Those 1,926 shares represented 72.4% of our total position. Was it a good choice to buy shares that day?

Could you have followed us? Probably. We released our view to the public two days later:

Since then, shares delivered a total return of 8.1% (including dividends). Investors who bought in at that point were actually getting a better price than we had two days prior.

We came in with solid fundamental research, but plenty of investors remained skeptical. There’s nothing wrong with being skeptical. Investors should probably have “skeptical” as their default mood when they begin any analysis.

Going Back Further

What if we go back to August 15th, 2018. We bought shares that day also. That was before interest rates began their massive plunge in late 2018:

Since then, DX delivered a tiny gain. However, they still beat almost all of their peers.

We’re not celebrating that total returns are slightly positive over that period, but we are celebrating relative performance. If you want an analyst who has a 100% track record of positive total returns, look for one who tells you to put it in your savings account every day.

If you want to invest in the stock market, you accept that sectors will move up and down. When the sector moves down, you’d like to minimize the loss. When the sector moves up, ideally, you’d maximize the gain. In our experience, having minimal losses on the move lower is the key. Focus on reducing the risk of a significant loss and the wins will gradually pile up. During that same period, we had several other trades in mortgage REITs as well.

Other Trades

We bought CMO on 8/9/2018 for $8.15. Sold it on 9/5/2018 for $8.53. That was 4.66% in under a month.

We bought ORC on 10/11/2018 for $6.83. We changed our mind shortly thereafter and sold it on 10/18/2018 for $6.91, a gain of 1.22%.

We bought CMO a few more times in late 2018 and recorded gains on each of the trades.

We bought ORC again on 12/12/2018 for $6.38. We collected a dividend of $.08 and sold it for $6.78 on 1/7/2019. That’s 7.4% in under a month.

We bought MFA on 10/18/2018 for $6.93, collected a dividend of $.20, and sold it for $7.40 on 2/5/2019. That’s 9.63% in under 4 months. That’s just the trades we started between August 2018 and the end of 2018.

It doesn’t mean we never lose money on a trade.

A Recent Loss

We bought ARR on 7/25/2019 for $17.86, collected a dividend of $.17, and sold it for $16.68 on 8/23/2019, so we could relocate the capital to a different mortgage REIT. It was a 5.66% loss. It stung a little, but we knew we wanted to reallocate that capital. We wanted to buy more shares of CHMI and ANH. Did we make a wise choice?

It looks like a great choice. We accept a 5.66% loss and gave up what would've been a 2.57% return. We could still be in the position and "only" be down 3%. The shares we purchased instead delivered 15.66% and 6.7%. I don't know about you, but I like those numbers better.

Could you have followed us on those trades? Probably. We sent the alert to subscribers in real-time, and we sent a public release for CHMI 6 days later:

We kept using the same techniques. We look at updated (estimated) book values, a broad outlook for the sector, and relative movements within the mortgage REITs.

AGNC Expanded Also

AGNC Investment Corp. also reported much higher spreads for Q3 2019. This isn’t an isolated issue. Spreads in Q2 2019 were under extreme pressure, and earnings throughout the sector looked quite weak.

Analysts and shareholders became quite concerned in several cases leading up to the third-quarter earnings. However, we maintained our conviction and raised our exposure to the mortgage REITs during the intense sales that occurred late in the summer.

The Lessons

We want investors to learn a few lessons here:

Don't accuse a company of manipulating financial statements without extensive expertise in reading the financial statements. Don't assume that you can easily predict the future path of long-term Treasury rates. If anyone could, they would do nothing but trade options on Treasury ETFs for incredible profits. Don't ignore book value per share. We aren't saying it is the final piece of analysis, it is one of the starting blocks. Analyzing without it is akin to building without a foundation. Taking a shot at the king? Don't miss. You'll get obliterated in public.

Our Strategy

We explained our mortgage REIT investing techniques in A Brief Guide to Residential Mortgage REITs:

Share price movements include both a fundamental element and a random (or emotional) element. The best way to think about this is to imagine a human walking a dog.

The human represents the fundamental value.

The dog represents the share price.

Many investors pretend that the leash is short. They imagine this:

However, we’ve found that the leash is quite long.

The human and the dog can become materially separated for a while. The size of the separation can vary quite substantially. Consequently, it can be difficult to predict which direction the dog is going to walk. This causes investors to focus only on the dividend and claim that the path of the dog “is random”. They don’t realize that the sustainable dividend level is also tied to the path of the human.

The best possible scenario for a trader is one where the other investors believe the share price to be random.

The reality of mortgage REIT investing looks like this:

Imagine lower prices to the right and higher prices to the left.

If the human turns right, all the dogs are likely to move right.

If the human turns left, all the dogs are likely to move left.

If the human doesn’t turn, that dog is unlikely to go much further right.

This is the fundamental key at the heart of understanding mortgage REIT price movements. They can appear “random” at times, but they will usually stay within a given range from the fundamental value.

We don’t want to utilize these shares as long-term investments. We can only make very rough predictions about the path the human (fundamental value) will take in the future. We don’t want to risk our money on predicting the path of the human. Instead, we simply want to predict that the gap between the human and the dog will shrink. Whether the gap shrank because of the dog returning or the human taking a step towards the dog, we only care about the size of the gap.

Trading

We see the preferred shares as a superior option for investors hunting for a long-term buy-and-hold investment. The preferred shares carry slightly lower yields but have substantially less risk. Investors who don't care about the risk level are taking excessive risks for very marginal expected returns.

We utilize the common shares as a trading investment because many investors in the sector don't understand how to project current book values or how to evaluate the spreads between mortgage rates and hedging rates. Our outlooks on the common shares should be seen as a view on the potential for trading opportunities.

Conclusion

When we place these trades, we’re using more than the trailing book value. We utilize estimates from Scott Kennedy on current book value per share. Those estimates give us better information on where the value is today, rather than relying on past values. We’re thrilled to have Scott Kennedy joining The REIT Forum as a key author for the service. Our ratings and outlooks on REITs will generally have an enormous amount of overlap since he handles so much of the fundamental research for The REIT Forum.

We’re not suggesting mortgage REITs for the buy-and-hold investors due to the risk from swings in interest rates. However, we do enjoy buying mortgage REITs when they trade at exceptionally large discounts to book value. The strategy has been exceptionally successful for us because it capitalizes on having superior information on book value estimates and knowledge of historical price-to-book ratios. With our emphasis on price-to-book ratios, we're finally dipping to a neutral range for DX. It is barely above our target range, but the recent rally is enough for us to make the call.

The REIT Forum, Delivering Real Results The REIT Forum spends over 4500 hours and $40,000 per year generating the best research on REITs. However, subscribers can access our research for less than $0.14 per hour. The tools required to generate such research cost far more than the service. Click HERE to see our latest subscriber-only update on preferred shares. Many of these articles are NEVER released to the public. Use our 2-week free trial today to join over 800 happy subscribers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ANH, CHMI, MITT, AGNCO, AGNCN, CMO-E, AIC, IVR-C, MFA-B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.