The Fed Speaks

On Wednesday, October 30, the US central bank's FOMC cut the short-term Fed Funds rate by 25 basis points. The move was the third such reduction since July 31. Falling interest rates in the US continue to be a sign that the Fed became overly aggressive in tightening credit in 2018.

Last year, the central bank increased the Fed Funds rate four times by a total of a full percentage point. Coming into 2018, the central bank had told markets to expect three rate hikes of 25 points. However, GDP growth and declining levels of unemployment caused the Fed to add another rate hike to the agenda last December.

The short-term rate peaked at 2.25%-2.50%, but it became apparent that the US Fed had gone too far as stocks and other asset prices plunged during the final quarter of last year. The escalating trade war between the US and China created additional uncertainty that caused periods of risk-off behavior with investors and traders.

In early 2019, the Fed canceled plans for additional rate hikes for the year. In June, "crosscurrents" from global markets and uncertainty caused by trade and Brexit caused the Fed to tell markets that rates would head lower by the end of the year. On July 31, the FOMC cut the Fed Funds rate by 25 basis points. At the same time, the central bank ended its program of balance sheet normalization, which took the upward pressure off rates further out along the yield curve. In September, the Fed cut rates by another 25 basis points. Last week, the FOMC acted for the third time in just three months.

Lower rates tend to be bullish for stock prices. The VIX index reflects the implied volatility on put and call options on the S&P 500 stocks. The VIX tends to rise during stock market corrections and fall when stocks head higher. Options are price insurance, so their prices tend to rise when stocks fall. The third rate cut by the Fed sent stocks higher and the VIX lower last week. The volatility index was at the 12.30 level as of November 1, which was not far above the lows of this year. The ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF product (VIXY) moves higher and lower with the VIX index.

Another interest rate cut, as expected

On Wednesday, October 30, the Fed did exactly what the market expected when it cut the Fed Funds rate by 25 basis points. Going into the meeting, over 97% of market participants thought the third rate cut since July 31 was in the cards.

In the statement and press conference that followed the meeting, the central bank kept to its script with few changes. The central bank will monitor economic data when it comes to future monetary policy decisions. The vote was seven to two, with dissents from Eric Rosengren from the Boston Fed and Esther George from the Kansas City branch of the central bank. Both Rosengren and George had dissented in votes for the prior two rate reductions in July and September. In September, James Bullard from the New York Fed dissented because he thought the central bank should have trimmed the Fed Funds rate by 50 instead of 25 basis points. At the October meeting, Mr. Bullard went along with the majority.

The Fed cited declines in business investment and manufacturing as reasons for the rate cut. Moreover, the level and trend in global interest rates, issues surrounding trade and Brexit, and inflation at below the 2% target rate were justification for the latest reduction in the Fed Funds rate. However, the dissenters argued that the central bank could be wasting ammunition to fight recessionary pressures in the months ahead by cutting rates when economic data remains robust.

The Fed cut rates and followed the markets when it came to expectations at its October meeting.

The trend is your friend

The pattern of higher US rates came to an end at the December 2018 FOMC meeting. Since then, the world's leading central bank reversed its course. The Fed had been tightening credit from late 2015 through the end of 2018. On the short end of the yield curve, there were a total of nine rate hikes over three years. Balance sheet normalization that reduced the Fed's balance sheet pushed rates higher further out along the curve.

While the world's central banks followed the US into a period of monetary policy easing following the 2008 global financial crisis, they did not follow the Fed when it came to tightening credit. European and Japanese rates remained in negative territory. While Europe ended its QE program for a time, the ECB never took action to reduce its balance sheet.

Since the Fed's pivot, the ECB has trimmed its deposit rate by ten basis points to a new low at negative fifty points. The ECB also moved to restart quantitative easing by purchasing high-quality government and corporate debt securities again this month at a rate of 20 billion euros per month. China has slashed its interest rates and devalued the yuan in the face of the economic slowdown caused by the trade war with the US. The bottom line is that the trend in global rates is lower, and the Fed's policy has been a capitulation to the worldwide path of interest rates.

Gold and stocks react

Falling interest rates tend to support assets that compete with bonds for capital flows. Therefore, stocks and gold moved higher in the aftermath of the latest move by the Fed last week.

Source: CQG

The chart of the E-Mini S&P 500 index shows that the stock market moved to a new record high at 3065 on the futures contract last week. The latest peak came on Monday, November 4, after the rate cut.

Source: CQG

Meanwhile, the price of gold, a hybrid between a currency and a commodity, moved from a low at $1483.10 on October 30 on the December futures contract to high at $1519 following the latest reduction in US short-term rates. December gold futures were trading around $1509 per ounce on November 4.

Gold and stocks moved to the upside as interest rates declined in the United States.

Is the central bank done for 2019?

The Fed was cagey when it comes to their plans for the rest of 2019. President Trump continues to put pressure on the central bank to slash rates even further. The President has argued that the level of rates in Europe and around the world have created differentials that put the US in a challenging position when it comes to competition for exports. Moreover, the President has repeatedly stated that the stock market would be appreciably higher along with GDP growth if the central bank had acted more swiftly to reduce interest rates and had cut them to lower levels.

Meanwhile, Friday's bullish employment report and GDP growth continues to suggest moderate economic growth that would likely cause the Fed to pause for the rest of 2019. However, the final decision will come down to the status of trade between the US and China and Brexit over the coming weeks. A "phase one" deal with the Chinese on trade could preclude another rate cut in December. At the same time, a victory by Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the December 12 election in the UK that leads to a deal on Brexit would remove uncertainty from the market. Therefore, under 30% of the market believes that the Fed will cut rates again at its December meeting as of last Friday.

At the same time, the chances for any interest rate hikes in the foreseeable future seem to be extremely low. With inflation running at under 2%, and global rates falling, stable to lower appears to be the path of least resistance for US rates. With the 2020 Presidential election one year away, the US central bank is not likely to take an aggressive stance towards easing or tightening credit next year to maintain its status as an apolitical body.

Not much room- Volatility is the best bet

The Fed Funds rate now stands at 1.50% to 1.75%. Only six more rate cuts of 25 basis points would take it back to the post-financial crisis low at zero percent. While some optimism has returned to the markets over trade and Brexit, many issues continue to lurk in the background that could cause more than a little volatility and uncertainty in markets across all asset classes. In the US, the 2020 election could be the most contentious in history. The House voted last week to officially sanction an impeachment inquiry that would be the first step in removing the President from office during an election year. Iran continues to be problematic in the Middle East. Trade with China will be an issue even if the two sides can agree to a "phase one" deal. Europe remains a political and economic basket case.

There is not all that much room for rate cuts in the US unless the Fed is willing to follow Europe and Japan and push short-term rates into negative territory. The next bout of volatility in markets can come from any of the leading issues facing markets, or from a surprise. Each time stocks have risen to a record level over the past months and years, a period of volatility has followed. A correction would cause the VIX and VIX-related instruments to appreciate.

The most recent top holdings of the ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF product (VIXY) include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

VIXY is a short-term trading tool with net assets of $299.37 million and an average of over 7.65 million shares changing hands each day. VIXY charges an expense ratio of 0.87%.

Both the VIX and VIXY were close to their lowest levels of 2019 at the beginning of this week. I favor buying VIXY with a tight price and time stop. If stopped, I would look to re-purchase the instrument and repeat the process looking for at least a two or three or more to one payoff ratio in the product. The bottom line is that the level of volatility in the stock market is at a level where risk-reward favors the upside for price variance over the coming days and weeks.

We heard from the Fed last week, and they cut interest rates once again. The Fed followed the market's lead when it comes to monetary policy. However, the move is a sign that despite moderate economic growth in the US, the central bank continues to see problems on the horizon, which could lead to a bumpy ride for markets across all asset classes.

